The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Senior Olivia Austin stars as Nazareth beats Lyons in sectional semifinal

Despite trailing for much of the game, the Roadrunners’ trip to Florida for the Tampa Bay Christmas Invite prepared them for these close games.

By  Kyle Williams
   
SHARE Senior Olivia Austin stars as Nazareth beats Lyons in sectional semifinal

Nazareth’s Stella Sakalas (32) shares a high-five with Olivia Austin (21) after defeating Lyons, February 20, 2024, Chicago, Illinois | Allen Cunningham / For the Sun-Times

Allen Cunningham, Chicago Sun Times

The Roadrunners had fought back. With the score tied at the start of the fourth quarter, Nazareth needed to make a run, and senior forward Olivia Austin served as the catalyst.

Austin faced up and drove towards the left side of the basket before veering back right and uncorking a high-arching floater off the glass with the foul. Her basket gave the Roadrunners the lead, and they never looked back in their 44-40 sectional semifinal win over Lyons (20-11).

Austin’s bucket kickstarted a 9-0 run for the Roadrunners (28-3), allowing them to grab a stranglehold of the game.

Despite trailing for much of the game, the Roadrunners’ trip to Florida for the Tampa Bay Christmas Invite prepared them for these close games.

The Roadrunners challenged themselves by playing two top-10, nationally-ranked teams and Bolingbrook — one of the premier teams in the state — and are on an 18-game winning streak since a Dec. 29 loss against IMG.

“We put ourselves in tough situations early on to prepare ourselves for the playoffs,” said sophomore forward Stella Sakalas, who finished with 16 points, three rebounds and two blocks.

This game wasn’t a high-paced, three-point shooting affair, but the Roadrunners stayed composed and executed. Though shots weren’t falling, they defended well enough to give themselves a shot to steal the game.

“Everyone was just focusing on staying calm,” said Austin, who finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. “We knew Lyons was a very talented team with a lot of great players who can execute. We knew we had to focus on defense and really try to take care of the ball as much as we could.”

Sakalas’ three-pointer before the third quarter was the impetus in Nazareth wrangling away control of the game.

“Everyone was going through the motions,” Sakalas said. “Once we started to make shots and get back to what we were good at, that's when everyone started to pick up the intensity and start to get it going.”

After winning the 2023 Class 3A state championship, Nazareth moved up to Class 4A due to the IHSA’s success factor. The senior group is well-versed in playoff basketball.

“I thought the momentum changed in the third quarter,” Roadrunners coach Edward Stritzel said. “Our strength of schedule — two years going down state before this — whether right or wrong, we thought we had to prepare him with the toughest schedule in Illinois.”

Stritzel said that experience was pivotal down the stretch, allowing his team to make the requisite plays to close the game, but the Roadrunners were fortunate to be in this game.

But in playoff basketball, seniors have to lead the way. They have to lead the team through the rocky moments, and Austin's stellar play allowed her team to advance.

“Without Olivia, we would have lost, and that's the honest truth,” Sakalas said.

Lyons could never pull away, keeping the window ever so open for Nazareth. The Roadrunners' resolve goes back to the Christmas tournament that validated how good they could be.

“They’re flat-out winners,” Stritzel said of his team. The senior’s record in three years is 90-something and seven [96-7] against the schedule we play. The more you give them, the more they want.”

Next Up In News
South Side alderperson accuses Ald. Greg Mitchell of attacking him
Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses his career, reflects on pandemic response at UIC forum
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
Chicago police union asks judge to rule cops accused of serious misconduct can have cases heard in private
Park District names wildlife area after piping plover couple, ensuring Monty and Rose live on in history
Brookfield Zoo to kick off 90th anniversary celebration with new Ferris wheel
The Latest
MagicFlute_1.jpeg. Tina Muñoz Pandya, Lauren Molina, Monica West and Russell Mernagh (standing, left to right) and Billy Rude are among the stellar cast of "Matchbox Magic Flute" at the Goodman Theatre.
Theater
‘Matchbox Magic Flute’ transforms Mozart’s classic, taking it to fabulous new heights
It’s important to realize that this is not so much a version of Mozart’s opera but something new, with its own libretto adapted by Mary Zimmerman.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders
Bears
Bears to hire Jennifer King as offensive assistant
King, who will become the first female assistant coach in Bears history, spent the last four seasons as the Commanders assistant running backs coach.
By Patrick Finley
 
Nick Foligno
Blackhawks
Nick Foligno’s focus on Blackhawks’ big picture makes it hard to appreciate his own productivity
Foligno has played very well in February, notching points in six straight games. But since he devotes his brainpower so exclusively to helping the Hawks develop a winning culture, his individual successes are often overshadowed.
By Ben Pope
 
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Crime
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
More than 1,200 people have been arrested in connection with the breach in almost all 50 states. That includes Illinois, where at least 46 known residents face federal charges for their role.
By Jon Seidel
 
Sun-Times file
Crime
Chicago police union asks judge to rule cops accused of serious misconduct can have cases heard in private
The Fraternal Order of Police’s motion for summary judgment was filed after alderpersons voted once again to reject an arbitrator’s finding that officers facing dismissal or suspensions over one year have the right to circumvent the Chicago Police Board.
By Tom Schuba
 