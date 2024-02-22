The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
How Cubs’ Craig Counsell is thinking through rotation battle in spring training

The Cubs open Cactus League play Friday against the White Sox.

By  Maddie Lee
   
ST24-counsell-01-8x12.jpg

Cubs manager Craig Counsell talks with catcher Yan Gomes (left) and pitching coach Tommy Hottovy (rihgt) at the Cubs Spring Training facility in Mesa, AZ. 02-14-2024.

John Antonoff / For the Sun-Times

MESA. Ariz. – When evaluating a pitching staff, every manager weighs spring training performance differently. As the Cubs get ready to begin Cactus League play, Craig Counsell has made clear that he doesn't put too much stock in spring training performance.

“We take our evaluations going in as the most important, otherwise we're changing our mind on very small sample sizes,” he said. “Open to surprises, absolutely. But being smart with roster construction is what matters.”

That’s something to keep in mind as the battle for the fifth rotation spot plays out over the course of spring training. Drew Smyly, Jordan Wicks, Javier Assad and Hayden Wesneski are all candidates to open the season at the back end of the bullpen.

“I've been around the game long enough, where it's like, there's competition throughout this whole locker room,” said Smyly, a 10-year veteran. “And competition is good, it's healthy.”

Smyly said he’s been upfront with Counsell about being open to any role. Last year, he began the season as one of the Cubs’ most consistent starters, hit a midseason rough patch, and then fished strong out of the bullpen.

Wesneski won the final spot in the rotation out of camp last year and moved to the bullpen mid-season. Assad has had success in a hybrid role.

The Cubs have been tinkering with the idea of an every-sixth-day schedule for several starters at least to start the season. It could help ease Shota Imanaga into a more transitions five-day schedule, as he adjusts from the rhythm of the Nippon Professional Baseball schedule. But Counsell also made clear that it could benefit all their starters.

The team can use both scheduled off days and spot starts from pitchers who don’t make the Opening Day rotation to provide five days of rest between starts.

“We're in a position right now with the depth guys that there is optionality with some of those guys,” Counsell said. “And that's a place where we can take advantage of that, frankly.”

Cactus League opener

The Cubs open Cactus League play against the White Sox at Sloan Park. The game is scheduled for 2:05 CST and will be broadcast on Marquee Sports Network and 670 The Score.

Wicks is set to start for the Cubs. And their lineup is set to include regulars like Ian Happ, Christopher Morel and Miguel Amaya. But it won’t fully resemble an Opening Day projection. Right fielder Seiya Suzuki, for example, is set to get the game off, Counsell said. Some players won’t get into games at all this weekend, as the team eases into the game schedule.

This and that

  • Cubs utility player Miles Mastrobuoni was away from the team Thursday, dealing with illness the past couple days. He’s expected to return Friday but isn’t scheduled to appear in the game.
  • Outfielder David Peralta took batting practice with the Cubs at Sloan Park on Thursday, but the Cubs had yet to announce his non-roster invite deal.
