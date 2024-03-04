In the 36th Illinois House District, a southwest suburban showdown

Big dollars also figure to flow into the Democratic race to replace outgoing state Rep. Kelly Burke in the 36th House district, which touches Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood but mostly encompasses the southwest suburbs from south suburban Evergreen Park to Palos Hills. Burke, who is also the mayor of Evergreen Park, opted against running for an eighth term in the House after recovering from colon cancer.

In another contest pitting establishment Democrats against a drive from the party’s left flank, Burke has endorsed attorney and Palos Township Democratic Organization founder Rick Ryan over Sonia Khalil, a Markham city worker and board member of the Arab American Democratic Club, which was founded by her father.

Both candidates said protecting women’s reproductive rights is the top issue in the race, though Ryan was against abortion rights when he ran unsuccessfully for state Senate in 2000.

Ryan, 57, said his view on the issue changed shortly after that race. But Khalil, 34, has hammered Ryan over his previous stance, declaring herself “the only candidate who is pro-choice” in the reliably blue district.

Ryan said Khalil “has accomplished nothing in her life,” suggesting her father has pulled the strings for her political ascent — an attack Khalil called “very offensive,” and one that wouldn’t be made “about a man in his mid-30s,” she said.

The campaign barbs figure to sharpen in the weeks ahead. Khalil has raised close to $190,000, while Ryan has rung up more than $515,000, including more than $400,000 in in contributions from trade unions.

The winner will face Republican Christine Shanahan McGovern in November.

