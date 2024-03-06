Ex-state Sen. Terry Link escapes jail time after helping feds uncover bribery scheme

Former state Sen. Terry Link was sentenced to three years probation Wednesday for dodging $82,000 in taxes, escaping jail time after he cooperated for years with the FBI and helped prosecutors convict others for a bribery scheme.

"I admit I made a mistake," Link told the judge before sentencing. "I didn't go in there with the intent of cheating the government out of anything. … I accept the responsibility of what happened. I accept that this happened and I have to pay the consequences."

Link hoped for years that he’d catch a break by helping the feds. He let the FBI monitor his emails and record his phone calls, and he ultimately wore a wire in 2019 while meeting with a fellow lawmaker, then-state Rep. Luis Arroyo.

The feds agreed that the Vernon Hills Democrat deserved probation despite his tax crimes, asking U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland for the light sentence in a memo last week.

During the sentencing hearing Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Atty. Christine O'Neill repeated her request for three years probation for Link, telling the judge that Link's false tax returns did "not relate directly" to his role as a public official, though she called that "aggravating."

O'Neill told the judge that Link "did everything the FBI asked him to do."

Link's attorney, Catharine O'Daniel, said Link "provided general background information" to the FBI "so that the agents better understood the mechanics" of the General Assembly.

At one point during the hearing, Judge Rowland wondered, "Is corruption just so rampant that one can approach any sitting legislator and hope for cooperation?"

Link is the first of three high-profile FBI cooperators to be sentenced after taking the witness stand in Chicago last year. Link testified against James. T. Weiss, the businessman who set out to bribe Arroyo and Link.

Former ComEd executive Fidel Marquez, who testified against four political insiders who conspired to bribe former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, has yet to learn his fate. And Danny Solis, the longtime City Council member who wore a wire against Madigan and ex-Ald. Edward M. Burke, will likely not even be convicted despite a federal bribery charge.

A juror described Link as a “complicated character” after helping hand down the verdict in Weiss’ trial. Link was a longtime north suburban lawmaker who was poker buddies with Barack Obama before the fellow Democrat ascended to the presidency.

Link dodged roughly $82,000 in taxes, but he has said he did so while trying to help a longtime friend in dire need. That friend’s business was going under, his wife was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer, and his son was struggling with drug addiction, according to Link.

Link said he took money out of his campaign fund to help his friend. That friend’s wife and son died within months of each other, and the friend died in December 2018, Link’s attorney explained. He did so before he could repay the senator, and Link failed to report the money taken from his campaign fund to the government as income.

Prosecutors finally charged Link with filing a false income tax return in 2020. Link resigned from the legislature and quickly pleaded guilty.

Wednesday’s sentencing came more than four years after Link’s undercover cooperation was revealed by the Chicago Sun-Times and other media following Arroyo’s arrest in October 2019.

Link publicly denied it then. When asked on the witness stand last year why he lied, he told a jury that “I’m cooperating with the FBI … not the Tribune or the Sun-Times or anybody else.”

That cooperation helped the feds secure key convictions. Arroyo pleaded guilty in 2021, and Weiss was convicted by a jury in June. Arroyo is serving a 57-month prison sentence, and Weiss is serving five-and-a-half years.

Weiss paid $32,500 in bribes to Arroyo to promote legislation that would explicitly legalize unregulated gambling devices known as sweepstakes machines.

When landmark gambling legislation passed without the sweepstakes language, Weiss and Arroyo turned to Link, meeting the key lawmaker at a Wendy’s restaurant in Highland Park on Aug. 2, 2019. Eventually, Link asked Arroyo to speak to him alone outside the restaurant.

There, wearing a recording device and following instructions from the FBI, Link asked, “What’s in it for me?” Arroyo explained that he was a “paid consultant” making $2,500 a month and that the same could be arranged for Link.

During another meeting three weeks later at Sander’s restaurant in Skokie, Link again recorded Arroyo as Arroyo handed Link a $2,500 check from Weiss’ business, Collage LLC.

