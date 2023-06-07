The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Chicago corruption trials USA vs. James Weiss News

Former state Sen. Terry Link testifies about his cooperation with FBI — which he once denied

Link gave his testimony in the trial of businessman James T. Weiss, who is accused of bribing Link and former state Rep. Luis Arroyo. Arroyo has pleaded guilty to the scheme and is serving a nearly five-year prison sentence.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Former state Sen. Terry Link testifies about his cooperation with FBI — which he once denied
State Sen. Terry Link

State Senator Terry Link

Brian O’Mahoney/For Sun-Times Me

Former state Sen. Terry Link took the witness stand in federal court Wednesday to discuss his cooperation with the FBI — which he originally denied when it was first revealed in October 2019. 

Link explained to a jury how he’d under-reported his taxes for three or four years. He said he’d withdrawn money from his campaign account and used some of it to gamble, but he also said he used the money to help “a friend who was in dire need.”

The veteran lawmaker, who hoped to catch a sentencing break for his tax crimes, also said he’d made recordings for the FBI from 2018 to 2019. The only recordings made by Link that have been made public are from 2019. 

Link gave his testimony in the trial of businessman James T. Weiss, who is accused of bribing Link and former state Rep. Luis Arroyo. Arroyo has pleaded guilty to the scheme and is serving a nearly five-year prison sentence. 

A source confirmed Link’s involvement in the case for the Chicago Sun-Times when Arroyo was first charged in October 2019. 

Weiss’ defense attorneys insist that the money Weiss paid to Arroyo represented legitimate consulting fees, and they say he was unaware of a bribery scheme hatched between Arroyo and Link. 

Weiss hoped in 2018 and 2019 to advance legislation dealing with unregulated gambling devices known as sweepstakes machines. Link and other members of the Illinois General Assembly testified Wednesday that Arroyo had begun to bug them constantly about the issue. 

State Rep. Robert “Bob” Rita and former state Sen. Antonio “Tony” Munoz also testified Wednesday.

Link said Arroyo approached him once on the Senate floor, but Link had already had it with him. Link said he “used some unfriendly language” that he didn’t want to repeat in court. 

U.S. District Judge Steven Seeger told him, “You can use the unfriendly language.”

“Well,” Link said, “I said, ‘Get the f— out of here.’ And I apologize for saying that.”

Link’s testimony is set to continue Wednesday afternoon and may not conclude before the trial breaks for the day. 

Next Up In Politics
CPS seniors get record scholarship money
At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Chicago’s top cop search panel begins in-person interviews
Pritzker signs $50.4 billion budget that boosts early education funding — and keeps lawmakers’ raises legal
President Biden to visit Chicago for June 28 fundraiser hosted by Illinois governor
Corruption trial begins with businessman insisting he acted legally, even as lawmakers he lobbied hatched bribery scheme
The Latest
Comedy Dance Chicago’s Alexa Erbach and Terrence Morris are front and center in “Love Hurts” at iO Theater.
Comedy
Comedy Dance Chicago gets mixed results in latest mashup of sketch, physical comedy and song
The pieces speak for themselves, and the group performs best when they adopt a pithy approach.
By Steve Heisler | For the Sun-Times
 
The information collected in an annual exam can help patients get a better understanding of their physical well-being
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Yearly physicals set baseline for your healthcare
For some primary healthcare providers, the annual physical is an overall assessment of health and a chance to reconnect with the patient, take stock of the previous year, assess any changes and set new goals and plans for the future.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
Orr Academy High School students, Dmariya Haggard (left) and Destiny King (right) celebrate their scholarship offers with Principal Dr. Shanele Andrews at Orr Academy High School at 730 N. Pulaski Rd on the west side, Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Education
CPS seniors get record scholarship money
Schools CEO Pedro Martinez says “the pandemic caused a lot of challenges for our city and our district,” particularly for this year’s graduating seniors, who were high school freshmen when schools shut down.
By Nader Issa
 
An estimated 13 million people in the U.S. are estimated to have latent TB, and up to 10% could end up with active and highly contagious TB disease.
Letters to the Editor
We have the right tools to do more against tuberculosis
Improved screening is important, and the treatment for latent TB has made great strides, a biotech firm director writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
In 1998, Linda Ginzel and Boaz Keysar, two University of Chicago psychology professors, lost their son, Danny, when his portable crib collapsed and strangled him. The couple has spent the past 25 years working on child product safety.
Metro/State
U. of C. couple whose son died in crib accident have spent 25 years trying to prevent similar tragedies
Linda Ginzel and Boaz Keysar created Kids In Danger in 1998 just a few weeks after their son Danny’s death.
By Stefano Esposito
 