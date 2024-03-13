White Sox agree on trade with Padres for Dylan Cease

PHOENIX — The White Sox were nearing a trade for Dylan Cease Wednesday, sending their ace right-hander to the San Diego Padres in exchange for prospects, a source confirmed to the Sun-Times.

It wasn't yet known which players the Sox will get in return for the 2022 American League Cy Young runner-up.

Cease has been on the trade block since the offseason as the Sox rebuild after a miserable 101-loss season. General manager Chris Getz has fielded offers from multiple teams for the right-hander who has two years of club control remaining but is known to have held firm on his asking price.

Nonstop questions to Getz and to Cease carried into spring training and haven't affected Cease's pitching in any way.

After striking out eight Reds batters over 3 1/3 innings of one-run, two-hit ball in his third Cactus League start Tuesday night, he again answered questions about the latest trade talk Wednesday morning.

“It’s exciting to people," Cease said. "It’s good for the game in the sense of, it’s exciting to fan bases. People like seeing it, so I get it. It’s fun and exciting but it’s just not a main focus.

“I’m like a fan with it, just seeing what’s going on. This rumor or that rumor. The only thing I want is to perform well.”

He will no longer perform for the Sox, who acquired him with Eloy Jimenez from the Cubs for left-hander Jose Quintana in 2017 as one of the building block trades for the Sox' last rebuild.

