Michael Kopech out of rotation, moves to White Sox bullpen

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Michael Kopech will be transitioning to the bullpen, general manager Chris Getz said.

For the White Sox right-hander, it marks another disappointing development in a career that hasn't measured up to expectations after he was acquired in the Chris Sale trade in 2016. But Kopech, who posted a 5.43 ERA as a starter last year, returns to a place where he had success in the Sox' division title season of 2021, when he posted a 3.50 ERA in 44 games, 40 of them in relief.

"It’s not my first choice where I want to be," said Kopech, who allowed seven runs on six hits and six walks in seven innings over three Cactus League starts. "I like starting, but I’ve had success in that [relief] role. And ultimately we are looking at what’s best for the team this year. If I can help us win games in the back off the game, I’m excited to do that."

Kopech said he is disappointed in the decision by Sox staff.

"I’ve had success there, but it’s been a little too inconsistent," he said. "I need to find some consistency there. That being said, there’s a window and I didn’t achieve it in that window. So, now I have an opportunity to find success and help the team in another way."

Because of his velocity and sharp slider, closing has been suggested as a landing spot for Kopech, but ninth-inning duty requires first-strike throwing ability and limiting walks.

"Sure I’m interested in it," Kopech said. "I never really had that role. I never really have done that. I would be glad to embrace that role. But right now I have to work on being consistent before we talk about a role of that importance."

Getz said Kopech's inability to limit walks in the early innings threatened to tax the bullpen.

"He's a very talented arm, as we all know, and he's going to have the ability to get outs toward the back half of the game," Getz said. "I can't say that everyone on our pitching staff has the ability to get outs like Michael does, so I look forward to seeing what that looks like."

"When you have the front part of the game and the back part of the game, obviously attacking the zone is important regardless of where you're pitching," Getz said.

"So now this transition, we hope the smaller bite of the apple, so to speak, in reliever outings, whether it be one or two innings, is going to be something that's easier to accomplish for Michael and be better for the White Sox."

This opens up a spot in an rotation that may not be equipped to cover the innings needed over the course of 162 games, and Getz is believed to be exploring the free agent of trade markets for a starter.

Starters such as Michael Lorenzen and Mike Clevinger are out there, unsigned.

"We've got some time before Opening Day to really assess where we're at and if there's an opportunity to improve our status going in, we're going to do so," Getz said.

