Friday, March 15, 2024
Bears’ Jonathan Owens comfortable in Simone Biles’ shadow

The Bears’ new safety is married to the four-time Olympic gold medal gymnast and is happy for all the attention she gets. “I love it,” he said. “You always want your wife on this pedestal. I love here. I support here. It’s no jealousy. We both support each other to the fullest.”

By  Mark Potash
   
Simone Biles

Olympic gold-medal gymnast Simone Biles was thrilled when her husband, safety. Jonathan Owens, signed with the Bears. “She’s excited about the pizza — that’s her favorite food,” Owens said.

Tony Gutierrez/AP

Veteran safety Jonathan Owens felt the love of Bears fans when he signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract iwth the Bears — even if much of that excitement was because of his wife, four-time Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles.

“It feels amazing,” Owens said. “It gives you more encouragement to go out there and throw your body on the line for them. Me and my wife, we’re both super excited. You’ve seen she’s excited about the pizza — that’s her favorite food. She can’t wait to get here and experience the city of Chicago.”

Owens said he enjoys the attention his wife gets.

“I love it. I don’t care at all,” Owens said. “That’s my wife. If anything, it’s like a respect thing that people always mention my wife first, because you always want your wife on this pedestal. I love her. I support her. It’s no jealousy. We both support each other to the fullest.”

Besides the pizza, Biles tweeted that she was happy for Owens signing with the Bears, so they would not have to take connecting flights from their home in Houston.

"Especially for her it gets kind of difficult ... walking through the airport," Owens said. "I would be in Green Bay and she's in the airport by herself and you have people just at the gate just waiting on her to sign a bunch of stuff and she's 4'8, so it's intimidating if 20 people, grown men come up to you with stuff to sign.

"That's kind of like some of the things I guess she has to deal with that most people won't understand, but I mean it's easier — super easy just come here and so we're both pretty excited about that."

But Owens said that's just a fringe benefit of signing with the Bear.s

"Regardless of the flights we wanted to be somewhere we felt like we were wanted," Owens said, "and I just really felt like Chicago really valued what I can do on the field, my versatility."

