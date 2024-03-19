2024 City/Suburban Hoops Report All-State team

As Editor/Publisher of the City/Suburban Hoops Report, a longtime recruiting service for college basketball programs across the country and a high school basketball publication that began in 1996, there has been an annual 10-player all-state first-team and a 10-player all-state second team for the past 28 years. This is an all-state team that has consisted of all players and in all classes across the state.

Here is the 29th edition of the City/Suburban Hoops Report All-State Team.

City/Suburban Hoops Report All-State Team

First Team

Camden Cerese, 6-3, Sr., Lake Park

A massive scoring threat throughout his career, Cerese pumped in 24.1 points a game as a senior while helping the Lancers to a perfect 14-0 mark in the DuKane Conference, a regional title and tied a school record 29 wins. He also dished out three assists a game and was his team’s best defensive player.

Angelo Ciaravino, 6-5, Sr., Mount Carmel

The Northwestern-bound Ciaravino led the Caravan to a school record 32 wins and a state runner-up finish in Class 3A. The competitive, athletic wing averaged 21 points a game and was the Chicago Catholic League Player of the Year.

“Angelo Ciaravino is a coach’s dream. His leadership, loyalty and work ethic will have a ripple effect in our program for years to come,” Mount Carmel coach Phil Segroves said.

Gianni Cobb, 5-11, Sr., Homewood-Flossmoor

After making the move to H-F for his senior campaign, Cobb was terrific in leading the Vikings to their first-ever state championship. Cobb, who is headed to the Ivy League and Columbia, did it all by averaging 15.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals a game.

“Winner! Gianni is the ultimate leader. I have watched this kid wake up early for weights, excel in the classroom, and dominate on the court. Every part of his personality and work ethic screams winner. He’s the type of player every coach would love to have, and for us this year, he has been everything,” Homewood-Flossmoor coach Jamere Dismukes said.

Jaxson Davis, 6-0, Fr., Warren

The freshman sensation became one of the bigger stories of the season. Davis led Warren with 19.4 points and 5.3 assists a game while fueling a Blue Devils run that reached the supersectional. Davis and Bolingbrook’s Davion Thompson are the first two freshmen ever named to the City/Suburban Hoops Report first-team all-state team.

“Jaxson led us to a historic season in Warren history. He led us in scoring, assists and steals –– all as a freshman. Our team wouldn’t be near what it was without him this season,” Warren coach Zack Ryan said.

Carlos Harris, 6-2, Sr., Curie

Tough. Competitive. Motor. Leader. Harris checked off all the intangible boxes and then some for a team that was ranked No. 1 for a large chunk of the season and won a city championship. Finished the year averaging 14 points, six assists and five rebounds a game.

“He has a loyalty to Curie and always put Curie and his team first and always above himself. He’s one of the most unselfish players I’ve ever coached. He’s a great defender, can run a team and score, but most importantly he’s been a team-first guy. I think he can be a high-major Division I player,” Curie coach Mike Oliver said.

Morez Johnson, 6-9, Sr., Thornton

The Chicago Sun-Times and City/Suburban Hoops Report Player of the Year. The Illinois recruit is among the top 35 players in the country and was a dominating and physical force, putting up 20 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks a game. He recorded 25 double-doubles this season.

“With Morez it goes beyond his obvious talents. The work ethic, the motor he plays with and the leadership he brings is unbelievable. He’s a thrill to coach and ultimate leader. He’s been great for this community and school,” Thornton coach Tai Streets said.

Cooper Koch, 6-8, Sr., Metamora

Transferred to Metamora for his senior year and made a big impact. Koch, who has signed with Iowa, put up 17.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists for a team that won a sectional title and won 30 games. He’s a player with size who can consistently space the floor with his shooting range.

“Coachable player who is aggressive to learn and has a high basketball IQ and work ethic that is second to none. Our team thrived behind Cooper’s leadership, ability to score at all three levels and his unshakable confidence. Cooper was a joy to coach and helped turn a good team into a great team,” Metamora coach Danny Grieves.

Lathan Sommerville, 6-10, Sr., Peoria Richwoods

After transferring back to Peoria for his senior year, Sommerville put up big numbers and led the Knights to 30 wins and a third-place finish in Class 3A. The highly-skilled big man averaged 24.6 points, 12.3 rebounds and over four blocks a game. He’s headed to Rutgers next year.

“He’s earned his spot as an all-stater. A joy to coach and a tremendous basketball IQ. He’s a great passer and a dominating post player. Lathan is also a great teammate who plays team-first basketball,” Richwoods coach William Smith said.

Jack Stanton, 6-1, Sr., Downers Grove North

A key player in DGN’s rise to prominence over the past two seasons, which included two sectional titles and a fourth-place finish in 4A last year. One of the elite shooters in the state, the Princeton recruit averaged 15 points a game and scored over 1,000 career points.

“Jack is a tenacious two-way player that leveled up our program. His greatest intangible was his ability to get others around him to believe we were capable of competing with any team each night. His relentless pursuit to win in practice and game night truly set him apart,” Downers Grove North coach Jim Thomas said.

Davion Thompson, 6-1, Fr., Bolingbrook

A historically great freshman season as he averaged 19.2 points, five rebounds and 2.3 assists a game. Thompson, who has already emerged as a high-major prospect, was the catalyst in leading the Raiders to a sectional championship.

“It’s scary where he’s at as a player. Davion is already a tremendous player, but he still has a very high ceiling and room for growth. The best part is he is always in the gym, carries over a 3.5 GPA and is an outstanding teammate,” Bolingbrook coach Rob Brost said.

Second Team

• Nick Allen, 6-10, Jr., Bradley-Bourbonnais

• Josh Fridman, 5-9, Sr., Glenbrook North

• Bryce Heard, 6-5, Jr., Homewood-Flossmoor

• Bradley Longcor, 6-3, Jr., Quincy

• Je’Shawn Stevenson, 6-3, Sr., Lindblom

• Connor May, 6-6, Sr., Palatine

• Justus McNair, 6-2, Sr., Joliet West

• AJ Levine, 6-0, Sr., York

• Ian Miletic, 6-7, Jr., Rolling Meadows

• Trey Taylor, 6-5, Jr., Moline

