The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 18, 2024

'Abigail': When the victims aren't exploding, the vampire story is meandering

Toothy young hostage fights back in tedious gore-fest.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE 'Abigail': When the victims aren't exploding, the vampire story is meandering
The little girl (Alisha Weir) abducted by kidnappers turns out to have an ancient vampire trapped inside her in "Abigail."

The little girl (Alisha Weir) abducted by kidnappers turns out to have an ancient vampire trapped inside her in “Abigail.”

Universal Pictures

We’ve been told the gooey, gory, gross and grating comedy/horror film “Abigail” is a reimagining of the 1936 Universal Classic Monsters film “Dracula’s Daughter” and it does contain a few basic elements of that film. Mostly, though, as directed by the Radio Silence Productions duo of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet, it plays like a spiritual sequel to their far superior 2019 slapstick gore-fest “Ready or Not,” with echoes of “The Usual Suspects,” “Reservoir Dogs” and a zillion slasher movies about a group of good-looking idiots who are trapped in a remote house with an unstoppable killer and keep making bad decisions while they’re picked off one at a time.

The acting, practical and special effects and production design are all superb. The script is repetitive, tedious and a whole lot of ho-hum.

As was the case with “Ready or Not,” our story is set primarily on an enormous and remote estate with seemingly endless hallways, high ceilings, mahogany bookcases and forbidding décor, and there’s a plucky and resourceful heroine who essentially winds up the target in a deadly game of hide-and-seek.

'Abigail'

Universal Pictures presents a film directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and written by Stephen Shields and Guy Busick. Running time: 109 minutes. Rated R (for strong bloody violence and gore throughout, pervasive language and brief drug use). Now showing at local theaters.

In this instance, the heroine is Melissa Barrera (from the recent “Scream” movies), a candy-loving, tough-talking, single mother, who has been teamed up with a bunch of criminals she’s never met (shades of “Reservoir Dogs” and “The Usual Suspects”) to pull off a dangerous but lucrative job: to kidnap and then hold hostage 12-year-old Abigail (Alisha Weir), the daughter of the rich and powerful and extremely dangerous Kristof Lazar, whose powers are so all-encompassing some say he’s nothing but a myth, a spook story that criminals tell their kids at night — you know, like Keyser Söze.

An underused Giancarlo Esposito is Lambert, who has put together the team. When they arrive at the aforementioned Haunted Mansion with an unconscious Abigail (who has been injected with a knockout drug), Lambert tells them all they have to do is keep Abigail captive for the rest of the night and await the ransom payment. Simple! Oh, and Lambert insists nobody give use their real names, so he dubs them Mr. Pink, Mr. Blond, Mr. Orange and—

Just kidding. In this case, Lambert invokes the Rat Pack from the 1960s. In addition to Barrera’s “Joey,” the team consists of:

  • “Frank” (Dan Stevens, sporting a hardcore New Yawk accent), a former police detective and the putative leader of the gang.
  • “Sammy” (Kathryn Newton), a free-spirited hacker.
  • “Dean” (the late Angus Cloud from “Euphoria”), a dope-smoking, mischievous party guy who is the wheel man for the kidnapping.
  • “Peter” (Kevin Durand), a hulking muscle guy who isn’t too bright.
  • “Don Rickles” (William Catlett), a Marine and sharpshooter.

Other than Barrera’s Joey, none of these characters is particularly well-drawn; like the clichés in so many other horror films, they’re given one or two personality traits, and once the bloodshed begins, they’re prone to saying stupid things, yelling at each other, wandering off alone, and, well, let’s just say not everyone is going to get out of this movie alive, but you already knew that, didn’t you?

Melissa Barrera and Dan Stevens play two of the kidnappers in "Abigail."

Melissa Barrera and Dan Stevens play two of the kidnappers in “Abigail.”

Universal Pictures

It’s no spoiler to reveal that sometime after Abigail awakens, it turns out she isn’t a sweet and innocent girl who dances ballet to “Swan Lake,” is terrified by these big bad kidnappers and is praying Daddy comes through with the $50 million in ransom money. She’s actually an old-timey vampire trapped in the body of a little girl, and once she bares her rows of sharpened fangs and starts flying around and cracking jokes along the lines of, “I like to play with my food,” it’s not looking good for this bumbling gang of fools, many of whom got high and/or drunk once they had “secured” Abigail in an upstairs bedroom.

Related

The screenplay has the almost expected meta humor, with the characters referencing “True Blood” and “Twilight,” and ticking off the list of items they’ll need to take on Abigail, e.g., wooden stakes and crucifixes and garlic. (One chuckle-inducing scene has Sammy triumphantly returning from the kitchen with a bag of garlic, only for Frank to inform her those are onions. Apparently, she’s not one to cook.)

As for the mayhem on display here, and oh is there a lot of mayhem: Have you ever seen those videos where someone uses a hydraulic press to crush various items until those items suddenly burst into hundreds of pieces? That’s pretty much what happens to a number of the victims in “Abigail.” They don’t just die, they EXPLODE, with thick rivers of blood and bits of viscera raining down everywhere. It’s pretty impressive stuff, and you have to admire the proficiency of the team that made these human fireworks happen. The problem is all the exposition, all the loony twists and turns, in a story that becomes ever more tedious and just wears us down, to the point where we’re hoping the sun will come out and we can get a break.

Next Up In News
Cook County approves sending up to $70 million to Chicago to feed migrants
Shedd Aquarium workers form union
What's your Chicago story?
In case of Dexter Reed, killed by cops in traffic stop, court filings, family detail struggle with mental health
Ex-Citi VP in Chicago ripped by judge for bilking elderly clients of $1.5 million, gets 30 months in prison
1 dead in fiery I-90 crash when car plows into toll booth near Hoffman Estates
The Latest
The Sun-Times’ Chicago’s Next Voices guest columnists: (top, from left) John F. Wasik, Lashaunta Moore, Chris Bigelow and Maham Khan; (middle, from left) Lucy Biederman, Thom Cicchelli, Valery Pineda and Emily Dagostino; and (bottom, from left) Derek Helling, Effie Koliopoulos, Randi Forrest and Nancy Osness.
Chicago’s Next Voices
What's your Chicago story?
We want to hear from diverse voices across the city.
By Mary Mitchell
 
AP22156826696817.jpg
Columnists
Chicago was once the heart of country music
The WLS National Barn Dance, which predated the Opry by two years, was first broadcast 100 years ago Friday, on April 19, 1924.
By Neil Steinberg
 
REEDPROTEST-041024-17.jpg
Dexter Reed Shooting
In case of Dexter Reed, killed by cops in traffic stop, court filings, family detail struggle with mental health
Court documents and police records offer more details about the man killed last month in a shootout with police in Humboldt Park.
By Tom Schuba and Rosemary Sobol
 
Gymnast Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens of the Chicago Bears
Bears
Simone Biles: 'Nothing foul' about comments made by her husband, new Bear Jonathan Owens
She thought the backlash from her fans was “hilarious at first — and then they hurt my feelings.”
By Patrick Finley
 
Diamond DeShields models the Chicago Sky's rebel jersey.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky release new Rebel edition uniform
The new uniform features light blue coloring, silver piping and a white gradient throughout that it meant to exemplify “infinite possibilities.”
By Annie Costabile
 