The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Murder on South Side leads to racketeering charge for purported Rack City gang members

Rack City, a faction of the Black P Stone Nation also known as the Racketeers, claims territory around West 93rd and South Halsted streets. For years they’ve been in a violent rivalry with a Gangster Disciples faction known as the Princeton Park GDs, authorities say.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Murder on South Side leads to racketeering charge for purported Rack City gang members
Authorities say these are screenshots from a video shared by Christopher Singleton that appear to depict participants in the murder of Ogonnia Okeke around the time of his death on June 1, 2021. The feds believe Singleton took the video.

Authorities say these are screenshots from a video shared by Christopher Singleton that appear to depict participants in the murder of Ogonnia Okeke around the time of his death on June 1, 2021. The feds believe Singleton took the video.

U.S. District Court records

Minutes after the midday murder of a man working on his dirt bike on Chicago’s South Side, Christopher “Shoota” Singleton allegedly taunted a rival street-gang member with a screenshot from Twitter that quoted police saying “We Need Tape!”

“We needddd tapeeeeee,” Singleton allegedly wrote on Instagram on June 1, 2021, mocking the rival.

But the rival wrote back, “Y’all shoot a innocent.” He went on to call Singleton and his crew “rookies” in a series of social media messages that investigators would use to connect Singleton to the shooting.

Related

Nearly three years later, a federal grand jury has indicted Singleton and three other purported members of the Rack City street gang for their alleged roles in the murder of Ogonnia Okeke in the Princeton Park neighborhood.

The indictment levels a racketeering charge against the four men for allegedly killing Okeke to maintain and increase their positions in the gang. Charged along with Singleton, 24, are Joshua “Twiggz” Broughton, 34, Jaron “JRacks” Davis, 22, and Grieg “Sixty” Macon, 27.

The charge carries a potential death sentence but is otherwise punishable by a mandatory life sentence. All four defendants are already in custody.

Related

Rack City, a faction of the Black P Stone Nation also known as the Racketeers, claims territory around West 93rd and South Halsted streets, records show. For years they’ve been in a violent rivalry with a Gangster Disciples faction known as the Princeton Park GDs, authorities say.

The indictment adds to the significant federal prosecutions of Chicago street gangs in recent years, including of the Four Corner Hustlers, Wicked Town, Goonie Boss and O Block gangs.

_Singleton.jpg

Authorities say this image depicts Christopher Singleton, who faces a racketeering charge for the murder of Ogonnia Okeke on June 1, 2021.

It also expands a case brought against Singleton last June involving a federal threat charge. The FBI alleged that Singleton had used social media accounts to claim credit for Okeke’s death, threaten violence and challenge a member of the Princeton Park GDs to reveal his location.

A criminal complaint described how Chicago police found Okeke on the back porch of a home in the 9100 block of South Wentworth around 12:45 p.m. on June 1, 2021. He’d suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center.

Related

Detectives learned from witnesses and video that he’d been on his back porch working on his dirt bike when he was shot, records show. Investigators discovered three types of shell casings at the scene.

Private surveillance footage showed three people getting into a black SUV after at least one of them fired shots in Okeke’s direction.

Singleton allegedly shared screenshots from Twitter with a rival gang member 10 minutes after the shooting, investigators said. That’s when the rival insisted Okeke had been an “innocent,” records show.

In another exchange five days later, the rival again told Singleton, “That’s what I be tryna tell y’all we ain’t loss nobody out our circle at all soo how y’all f---in us up and the dead guys we got y’all ain’t do for a fact just keep it cause innocents don’t count gang.”

Related

In another exchange, the rival questioned whether Singleton was even responsible for Okeke’s death. But authorities say Singleton wound up sharing videos that appear to depict him and others in a vehicle around the time of the shooting.

Investigators questioned Singleton last year about his social media posts after his arrest on other matters, records show. Authorities say he then placed 10 calls from the Cook County sheriff’s office in front of law enforcement, allegedly telling people that officials “had everything” and that people need to “throw out the garbage” — meaning to delete social media accounts.

Those calls were not recorded, the feds say. But Singleton also allegedly told someone in a recorded call that he needed to make bond because “I’m finna go far away bro … far, far, far, far, far, I wish I could tell you bro, its gonna f--- your mind.”

Next Up In Crime
Man’s body pulled from Lake Michigan near Kathy Osterman Beach
Ghost of Adam Toledo hovers over ShotSpotter debate
Person fatally struck by Metra train in suburban Bartlett
1 dead, 2 hurt in Morgan Park wreck
2 wounded in Edgewater shooting
9-month-old boy is dropped off at Woodlawn fire house
The Latest
Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze attends Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Saturday, May 11, 2024.
Bears
Bears hope to ramp up rookie WR Rome Odunze next week
The No. 9 overall pick is still recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered during rookie minicamp.
By Patrick Finley
 
CV-UNION-033021-12.JPG. Hundreds of union members deemed essential get doses of a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site run by the Chicago Federation of Labor at International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399 on the South Side, Monday, March 29, 2021. | Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Las vacunas COVID-19 gratuitas podrían ser cosa del pasado; el programa federal va a finalizar
El Programa Puente de Acceso iba a ser temporal y su final estaba planeado inicialmente para diciembre. Ahora se espera que finalice en agosto.
By USA TODAY
 
20240515_134424.jpg
Education
Advocates worry 120 schools could lose after-school programs this summer
Illinois mistakenly overspent its latest round of funding and will run out of money for hundreds of programs statewide that serve around 40,000 students, including about 15,000 kids in Chicago. Advocates encouraged state lawmakers to intervene.
By Nader Issa  and Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred
MLB
MLB says automated ball-strike call system unlikely for 2025
MLB has been experimenting with the automated ball-strike system in minor leagues since 2019.
By Associated Press
 
Screen Shot 2024-05-21 at 8.17.02 PM.png
La Voz Chicago
La debutante en el Sky Kamilla Cardoso quiere regresar a jugar con fuerza
Su calendario de seis semanas se ha reducido a cuatro y su regreso está previsto para el 1 de junio.
By Annie Costabile
 