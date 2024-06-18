Getz playing pepper on phone in advance of trade deadline

Chris Getz’ phone is buzzing.

“I get peppered regularly,” he said.

On the line: Fellow general managers of contending teams, looking to pluck a piece of Getz’ stash of players from his non-contending team who could be dealt before the July 30 trade deadline.

“I would say it’s picked up even more recently,” Getz said before the Sox opened a home series against the Astros Tuesday night. “And I would expect it not to slow down. Which is OK.”

At 3 p.m., Getz said he had conversations earlier in the day and he expected more later in the day.

“We continue to want to build this organization back, one of the better avenues to doing so could be on the trade front,” he said.

The biggest chip is center fielder Luis Robert Jr., but it would take a haul for him to be had. There’s also left-hander Garrett Crochet, on a path to the All-Star Game in his first season as a starter.

“The unlikeliness [of a Robert deal] is really the does an organization have the willingness and what it takes to acquire some of the talent we have, and obviously Luis is one of those players that is such a unique talent,” Getz said.

The same might be said for Crochet, Getz said.

“Luis Robert comes back to the lineup and not only the production that you see with him, but also the impact it has on others in the lineup, and certainly on the defensive side, he’s a game changer in so many different ways. An inquiring team would have to bring something that is pretty significant for us to move on some of these guys.”

Getz said dangling Dylan Cease during the offseason and into spring training helped familiarize him with other GMs in his first year at the helm.

The Sox farm system is deeper in pitching than position players, but that won’t preclude Getz from acquiring more pitching, which can be used as capital to acquire position players if needed.

“Our priority is bringing in talent to the organization whether it be on the pitching side or the position player side,’ Getz said.

Moncada, Eloy, Clevinger updates

Third baseman Yoan Moncada, out with an adductor strain since April 9, could be back around the All-Star break, Getz said.

“We do feel that he’s turned a corner and working towards more game activity” Getz said.

Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) could return from a minor league rehab assignment next week.

Mike Clevinger (elbow inflammation) made a rehab start for Triple-A Charlotte, and likely will have one more before being reinstated.

Good start for Cannon

Jonathan Cannon opened with five scoreless innings against the Astros Tuesday after entering with one earned run allowed in his previous 10 innings.

