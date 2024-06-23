The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Eloy Jimenez reinstated from injured list; Oscar Colas optioned to Charlotte

Jimenez had been out for a month with a left hamstring strain

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Eloy Jiménez

Chicago White Sox’s Eloy Jiménez reacts after grounding out during the eighth inning of a game against the Yankees May 19, 2024, in New York. (AP)

Adam Hunger/AP Photos

DETROIT — Eloy Jimenez returned to the White Sox lineup Sunday, coming off the injured list for a hamstring strain after missing a month of action.

Jimenez is in the lineup batting third as the designated hitter for the Sox’ series finale against the Tigers Sunday afternoon.

Outfielder Oscar Colas was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte to make room for Jimenez, 27, suffered the injury May 21 at Toronto. Jimenez is hitting .231/.288/.381 with five doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over 26 games. He had reached base safely in eight straight games when he went down with the latest injury of his injury-riddled six-year career.

“His timing is good, he’s up to 90% running, he’s passed the test,” manager Pedro Grifol said of Jimenez, who was 8-for-18 with a double and homer in six games with the ACL White Sox during his rehab assignment.

“We could use his bat.”

Colás, 25, has batted .273/.368/.273 with no homers and four RBI in 13 games over two stints with the Sox in 2024.

Sox lineup

  1. Tommy Pham CF
  2. Andrew Benintendi LF
  3. Eloy Jiménez DH
  4. Gavin Sheets RF
  5. Andrew Vaughn 1B
  6. Paul DeJong SS
  7. Nicky Lopez 2B
  8. Danny Mendick 3B
  9. Martín Maldonado C
