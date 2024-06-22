The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 22, 2024
White Sox rookie Drew Thorpe tosses six scoreless in win over Tigers

Right-hander has second good start in three since call-up from Double-A Birmingham

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Drew Thorpe of the White Sox pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Comerica Park on June 22, 2024 in Detroit. (Getty Images)

DETROIT — Two out of three.

Not bad.

Drew Thorpe, the White Sox’ highest rated right-handed pitching prospect, put together his second good start in three major league outings Saturday, holding the Tigers scoreless over six innings in a 5-1 victory.

After shining with one earned run allowed in Seattle and bombing with seven earned against the Diamondbacks at home, Thorp earned his first career win, striking out five and allowing two hits — bloop doubles by Riley Greene and Wenceel Perez — and got seven ground ball outs as the Sox (21-57) beat the Tigers (35-41) for the first time in five games.

Sox starting pitchers own an American League best 2.77 ERA over last 15 games despte Thorpe’s bad start and have 10 quality starts, the lowest mark in the AL. The Sox are 6-9 in those games.

Catcher Korey Lee hit his seventh homer and Nicky Lopez (three hits), Andrew Vaughn (two), Paul DeJong and Lenyn Sosa had one RBI apiece as the Sox built a 5-0 lead.

Justin Anderson pitched a scoreless seventh and John Brebbia allowed a run in the eighth. Michael Kopech pitched a scoreless ninth, allowing a walk and single and striking out two.

Kopech “could be one of best,” Grifol says

Grifol said Kopech, who needed 23 pitches to get through the inning, will become more consistently effective when he relies on more than his upper 90s-mph fastball, which he throws 79% of the time.

“I’d like him to really manage the game, read swings and understand what needs to be thrown at the right time,” Grifol said.

Kopech diversified more as a starter. He has thrown his slider 11% of the time and his cutter 10%.

“You can’t have guys sit on one thing all the time or they’ll hit you,” Grifol said. “When he shows power and pitchability, and he’s learning to do both, he might be one of the best relievers in the game. That’s why I think he’s going to be a stud on the back end of the pen. He’s going to figure this thing out.”

Eloy close

Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) could come off the injured list as soon as Monday, Grifol said.

“His timing is good, he’s up to 90% running, he’s passed the test,” Grifol said.

“We could use his bat.”

Jimenez was 8-for-18 with a double and homer in six games with ACL White Sox.

Hello, old friend

Tigers broadcaster Jason Benetti, the Sox’ TV voice from 2016-23, was a visitor in the Sox clubhouse. Players were obviously happy to see Benetti.

Benetti’s partner in the Tigers booth, Craig Monroe, has been absent from the booth since June 9. Dan Petry has filled in to do seven games with Benetti.

The Tigers and Bally Sports Detroit finally addressed Monroe’s absence Friday, saying he’s dealing with a personal matter while offering no details and directing further inquiries to Monroe.


