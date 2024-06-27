The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 27, 2024
MLB White Sox

Workload aside, Pedro Grifol wants White Sox ace Garrett Crochet to enjoy All-Star moment

“He’s deserving. It’s a great story,” Grifol said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Workload aside, Pedro Grifol wants White Sox ace Garrett Crochet to enjoy All-Star moment
White Sox Blue Jays Baseball

White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet throws against the Blue Jays May 21, 2024, in Toronto. (The Canadian Press via AP)

Christopher Katsarov/AP Photos

Garrett Crochet is not only pitching like an All-Star, but a case could be made for him starting the game 19 days from now at Globe Life Field in Texas.

The Sox want to monitor Crochet’s workload and the break would be a good time to rest a starter going through his first season as a starter, but manager Pedro Grifol wants Crochet to have the opportunity, and as his schedule is lined up now, Crochet’s last start before the break could be Friday, July 12 against the Pirates at home. That would allow Crochet to be fresh and more than able to pitch an inning in the mid-summer classic.

“I think he’s one of the top five pitchers in the game,” Grifol said. “I don’t know who’s going to start that game, I know he needs to be pitching in that game. He’s deserving, it’s a great story.”

Grifol has had the All-Star Game and Crochet in mind for some time. He leads the majors with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings and is second with 130, the most by a Sox pitcher in his first 17 starts. He owns a 1.56 ERA over his last six home starts and a 1.08 over his last four on the road.

“His stats are unbelievable,” Grifol said. “The way he pounds the strike zone with that kind of stuff and delivery .. opposing hitters sayd this guy is really difficult to see, it’s difficult to hit, it’s power stuff, it’s in the strike zone, boring in on your hands, it’s sinking away, it’s pretty damn good stuff.”

Crochet, 25, would join Jack McDowell (19991-93), Chris Sale (2012-16) and Carlos Rodon (2021) as Sox first round pitchers to make the All-Star team.

Cannon welcomes the extra day

Using a bullpen day against the Braves Thursday pushed Drew Thorpe, Jonathan Cannon and Crochet back one day for the series against the Rockies this weekend, affording extra rest.

Cannon got knocked out in the second inning in his last start against the Tigers Sunday, allowing eight runs (seven earned) after allowing one run in his previous three outings covering 18 2/3 innings.

He pitched on four days rest after throwing 106 pitches in his previous start against the Astros but didn’t think that carried over to the Tigers.

“I felt good and I recovered really well, but it was one of those days,” Cannon said. “I felt really good this week, I didn’t throw that many pitches (46 at Detroit) and I’m getting an extra day before Saturday’s start.”

Cannon is welcoming the extra day.

“It’s a long season, so when you get an extra day it’s nice, especially moving from the minor leagues where it’s more six-day and you get a five-day like once a month,” he said.

Reviewing that last start, Cannon said he simply threw too many fat pitches to a team that was aggressive from the get-go. He focused on execution during his bullpen Wednesday.

“We didn’t see any pitch in particular or anything that stood out too much,” Cannon said. “That stuff happens, move forward and on to the next one.”

Sheets’ heel

Gavin Sheets jammed his left heel making an abrupt stop around second base Wednesday and will be out of the lineup for at least another day.

“Hopefully it’s just a day to day and get back as soon as possible,” Sheets said.

“We are working on getting some padding and stuff on it to get it as comfortable as possible in cleats. Get some meds in me and get something that works in the shoe and go from there.”

Next Up In News
Matteson lifts evacuation order put in place after train derailment
Walgreens to take a hard look at underperforming stores, could shutter hundreds more
Manteno man gets 2 years in prison for shoving officer, tossing mug at police during Capitol riot
Firefighters to march during NASCAR, Democratic convention to push Mayor Johnson for new contract
CTA, Metra, Pace approve combined day pass pilot program
Mayor Johnson's response to heat wave sparks call for public hearing
The Latest
EstebanPantoja1.jpeg
La Voz Chicago
Amistad, teatro y drag en la comunidad mexicana de Chicago
Cómo una entrevista periodística se volvió en una amistad con Esteban Pantoja, actor y creador de uno de los personajes drag más queridos de la comunidad mexicoestadounidense del sur.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
_Keen.jpg
Politics
Manteno man gets 2 years in prison for shoving officer, tossing mug at police during Capitol riot
Quinn Keen pleaded guilty, but the feds say he has since disputed his actions on Jan. 6, 2021.
By Jon Seidel
 
Chicago firefighters battle a blaze in Belmont Cragin in January 2019.
Fran Spielman Show
Firefighters to march during NASCAR, Democratic convention to push Mayor Johnson for new contract
Pat Cleary, president of Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2, predicted “hundreds” of members would participate in the two-hour march on Michigan Avenue on July 6.
By Fran Spielman
 
Chicago Transit Authority and Pace riders with compatible Apple devices can now avoid touching readers or vending machines by using the digital Ventra card.
Transportation
CTA, Metra, Pace approve combined day pass pilot program
The Pace Board voted Wednesday to join the trial, which is expected to last six months.
By Kayleigh Padar
 
WEATHER-061824-11.jpg
Weather
Mayor Johnson's response to heat wave sparks call for public hearing
On the fourth day of the heat wave last week, city officials closed cooling centers and libraries where those without air conditioning had sought relief.
By Brett Chase
 