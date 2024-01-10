The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Transportation News Chicago

TSA intercepted 122 firearms at Chicago airports in 2023, including record number at Midway

TSA officers stopped 72 handguns from making it through security checkpoints at O’Hare Airport, and 50 firearms were seized at Midway Airport.

By  Cindy Hernandez
 Updated  
SHARE TSA intercepted 122 firearms at Chicago airports in 2023, including record number at Midway
This handgun was detected my TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Midway International Airport on Oct. 27, 2023.

This handgun was detected my TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Midway International Airport on Oct. 27, 2023.

TSA

The Transportation Security Administration intercepted 122 firearms at both Chicago airports last year, and a new record was set at Midway International Airport.

Officers stopped 72 handguns from making it through security checkpoints at O’Hare International Airport, a decrease from the previous year, according to the TSA.

However, a new annual record was set at Midway, where 50 firearms were seized — breaking the previous record of 42 handguns set in 2021.

“Responsible gun owners know where their guns are and they know not to bring them to a checkpoint,” said Brian Moses, acting Illinois TSA federal security director. “We urge passengers to start with an empty bag so you know with certainty that there is nothing prohibited inside. Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint is a careless, dangerous mistake that passengers can easily avoid.”

Passengers who bring a firearm to a TSA checkpoint can face fines up to $15,000, and their TSA PreCheck could be revoked for up to five years.

In 2023, 6,737 firearms were intercepted at airports across the U.S. — the highest one-year total in TSA history, officials said. More than 90% of the guns were loaded.

Sheldon Howard Jacobson, a professor at the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana and an aviation security expert, told the Sun-Times the rising numbers can likely be attributed to an increase in travel after the pandemic and advancements in technology.

Jacobson said places with more lenient gun laws and large international airports such as Atlanta Hartsfield, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston Bush Intercontinental and Phoenix Sky Harbor will account for the most firearms found.

In most cases, the weapons found are legally registered to the owner who “just forgot that it’s in their bag,” Jacobson said.

Related
Related

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hard-back case and declared at the airline check-in counter. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should check for firearm laws in the jurisdictions they are flying to and from.

Next Up In News
El Chapo pal accused of running logistics for Sinaloa kingpin asks for break in 22-year sentence
‘Big ol’ ball of cold air’ headed for Chicago next week, after early weekend snow
Art Institute to defend its ownership of watercolor that New York authorities contend Nazis stole during Holocaust
Markham woman named 2023 Bears fan of the year, wins free trip to Super Bowl LVIII
Record number of Divvy rides, more bike lanes made 2023 an ‘incredible’ year for cycling in Chicago, city official says
Going down the ‘Rat Hole?’ Viral phenom is actually decades-old squirrel imprint beloved by the block, neighbors say
The Latest
Luke Getsy and Matt Eberflus
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue podcast: Flus stays! Getsy goes!
So what’s next now that the Bears have made their coaching decisions?
By Sun-Times staff
 
Coby White
Bulls
Coby White, All-Star? Bulls coach Billy Donovan sees path
White not only has jumped up in terms of scoring, but he is proving to be multidimensional. One example is the seven charges he has drawn this season.
By Joe Cowley
 
Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is escorted from a plane by federal agents in New York in 2017. The drug cartel leader is serving a life sentence.
El Chapo
El Chapo pal accused of running logistics for Sinaloa kingpin asks for break in 22-year sentence
Alfredo Vasquez-Hernandez, 68, was one of the top Sinaloa members to be sentenced in Chicago.
By Frank Main
 
Team Japan pitcher Shota Imanaga (21) throws during first inning of a World Baseball Classic championship game against the United States, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Miami. The Chicago Cubs bolstered their rotation Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, agreeing to a contract with Japanese left-hander Shota Imanaga in their first major offseason roster move.
Cubs
Cubs, Shōta Imanaga agree to terms on a 4-year deal with interesting structure
The Cubs will likely introduce Imanaga in a press conference Friday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Matthew Dolkart and his wife Hillary Catrow walk their dogs Phoebe and Rhubie along the lakefront near Montrose Beach on Dec. 31.
Weather
‘Big ol’ ball of cold air’ headed for Chicago next week, after early weekend snow
Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the coldest days of the week with highs in the single digits, according to the National Weather Service.
By Mohammad Samra
 