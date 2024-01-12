The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Interfaith Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast discusses labor, faith and the future

The 38th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Breakfast honored Romel Ferguson, a minister and the Chicago Teachers Union operations manager.

By  Mariah Rush
   
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson awards Romel Ferguson, the Chicago Teachers Union operations manager, with the City of Chicago's Champion of Freedom award during the annual interfaith breakfast to celebrate the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

On the morning of Chicago’s first winter storm of the year, faith, civic and political leaders gathered at the Marriott Marquis to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, and to share political opinions and paths forward.

At the 38th annual interfaith breakfast, one honoree was selected for exemplifying King’s work — Romel Ferguson, the operations manager of the Chicago Teachers Union. He was praised by Mayor Brandon Johnson.

“I’m reminded of a Scripture that if you don’t have faith in work, you sleep,” said Johnson at the ceremony, whose theme was “The Power of Faith and Labor.” “This brother is fully woke.” 

Ferguson was made operations manager of the union in September, according to the Chicago Teachers Union’s website. He is also a minister at the Divine Tree of Life Missionary Baptist Church in West Garfield Park.

“This recognition is not just a personal achievement,” Ferguson said. “But it is a testament of power and collaboration between faith and labor and pursuing justice and equality.”

Johnson said it is “a privilege” to fulfill King’s hopes for the future as the city’s mayor.

“Dr. King’s life’s work represented his steadfast commitment to ensuring and advancing equality for everyone,” Johnson said. “As a true man of vision, he ... worked tirelessly to awaken the consciousness of the globe.”

He told the audience about King’s mid-1960s visit to Chicago to help the housing crisis.

“He saw the challenges, but he saw the possibilities,” Johnson said. “He had a very prophetic, strong pronunciation. He said, ‘If we can figure it out in Chicago, we can do it anywhere in the world.’” 

This year, education and unions were the topics of conversation by other speakers.

The Chicago Teachers Union has a well-documented history of support for Johnson during his mayoral campaign, spending $2.4 million to help get him elected. Johnson is a former teacher and CTU employee.

The event’s keynote speaker, TV personality and civil rights activist Judge Greg Mathis, praised Johnson’s leadership and priorities as directly aligning with King’s.

The long-time star of court shows “Judge Mathis” and “Mathis Court with Judge Mathis” named economic justice as the top priority now for Black Americans.

That was “King’s last effort,” he said.

Ferguson expressed optimism about faith and labor groups working together. 

“Dr. King had a dream. But we’re not dreaming anymore. We’re in the moment where we are in the place of manifestation and accomplishing the things in which that he had dreamed.”

