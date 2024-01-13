Illinois homeowners should take a shine to rooftop solar panels. It will help the climate and lower energy costs.

We’re in the first week of 2024, and I’m resolved to encourage my fellow Illinois homeowners — landlords, too — to commit to installing rooftop solar panels this year, wherever possible, and taking advantage of the available incentives to do so.

According to the Energy Information Administration’s 2020 data, only 5% of U.S. homes enjoy the benefits of solar panels, compared with 20% in Germany and 30% in Australia. Researchers believe one major reason fewer Americans opt out of installing solar panels is because comparatively, our country has a historically low cost of electricity.

But as our country grapples with aging energy transmission lines, climate risks associated with ongoing fossil fuel reliance and the mounting costs associated with addressing these, the cost of electricity-as-usual is shifting. Installing rooftop solar panels is a major way to keep costs down, and Illinois has become much more friendly toward doing so.

When Illinois passed the Climate & Equitable Jobs Act in 2021, it made it so much easier for homeowners statewide to install rooftop solar. State incentives like Illinois Solar for All and Solar Renewable Energy Credits, federal incentives like a 30% tax credit to apply toward installation and available financing options make it financially feasible for virtually all homeowners to install rooftop solar panels.

I recently installed solar panels on my Buffalo Grove home for a few reasons:

• It’s doing my part to help transition our state to a clean energy economy in the time-sensitive fight against climate change.

• We’re saving money. It’s going to lower my electric bill every single month. In my case, I found that financing options for installing solar and the promised savings on my electric bill was cheaper than maintaining the status quo.

Those ready to take the next step should compare available solar options and check out reverse solar auctions for the best deal. Most solar companies provide a free off-site quote, calculated by reviewing your energy usage and your property’s solar exposure. If you use less energy, you’ll need fewer solar panels to account for your electric load. Also, consider contacting your utility company to see what energy efficiency programs they offer to complement the benefits associated with installing rooftop solar.

Science demonstrates that we need a 100% clean energy economy, and fast. In Illinois, we’ve reached a point where the sustainable solution has become the most cost-effective solution. This year, I encourage all Illinois homeowners to make the switch and help combat climate change while saving their hard-earned money.

State Rep. Daniel Didech, D-Buffalo Grove

Ending the mindless march toward ignorance

What is happening to the country that gave the world so many significant advancements such as the U.S. Constitution, telegraph, telephone, first powered airplane flight, first liquid-propellant rocket engine, nuclear reactor, man on the moon, etc.? Said country is walking down a path toward intellectual ignorance not unlike the “Dark Ages.”

Can we stand or sit by while groups with some misguided ethical beliefs ban books, dictionaries and poems because these publications don’t meet their interpretation of acceptable knowledge? What are these groups so afraid of?

Remember, misguided ethical beliefs once led to attacks on people who said the Earth is round, the Earth is not the center of the universe, etc.

We must vote to keep this from happening to the country.

Warren Rodgers, Orland Park

Cupp’s takedown of pro-Palestinian protesters misses the point

S.E. Cupp’s description of pro-Palestinian protests throughout the U.S. reduces them to stunts with unserious participants. The comparison to the fake church anti-LGBTQ protests is inflammatory, unfounded and an attempt to confuse the reader’s sense of the reason that more informed people, not just in the U.S., but throughout the world are horrified by the actions of Israel.

Throwing kitchen-sink accusations at dedicated protests meant to highlight our country’s support of Israel’s bombings that have killed thousands of Palestinians — men, women and children — might garner support from those ignorant of the facts.

But the United Nations’ top court that heard facts on Israel’s inhumane and disproportionate response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack has been drawing attention to the deeply disturbing operations the Israel Defense Forces are carrying out.

Conrad Mocarski, West Beverly

Special thanks for courteous delivery

I want to thank and commend the Sun-Times delivery person for the 5200 West block of Dakin Street for her or his consideration on Friday morning. My papers arrived in the middle of the first wave of snow, and they were placed carefully at my doorstep under the awning, so retrieving them was convenient.

As a senior citizen, this act of courtesy was greatly appreciated. However, it would have been just as good at any age. Having once been a teenage newspaper delivery person myself, I understand this occupation is not as easy as some believe. My thanks to the person for the attention to customers.

David L. Milligan, Portage Park