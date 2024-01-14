Harold Washington Library among city warming sites as temperatures plunge

As temperatures hit below zero over the weekend, the Harold Washington Library opened as a 24/7 city warming center, and migrants currently at the city’s landing zone in the West Loop were moved there.

The lower level of the library will remain open around the clock from Saturday night through Wednesday, when temperature are expected to rise.

Migrants staying on buses at the landing zone at 800 S. Des Plaines St. have been moved to the library at 400 S. State St., according to Mayor Brandon Johnson and Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

But neither office said when they were moved or how many were taken to the library. City officials said as of Friday, 141 migrants were awaiting placement at the landing zone.

The National Weather Service reported extreme cold and a negative 30-degree wind chill on Sunday and issued a wind chill advisory lasting until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Residents should limit time outside to avoid slippery road conditions and frostbite, the weather service cautioned. The wind chill could cause frostbite on exposed skin in about 30 minutes.

As of Sunday morning, ComEd reported 14 outages in Cook County, three in DuPage County and one in DeKalb County. In Cook County, 82 customers were affected by the outages, according to ComEd.

Within the last 24 hours, 141 flights were canceled at O’Hare International Airport and 17 at Midway International Airport, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. The average delay at both airports was running about 20 minutes.

Other warming sites

The Garfield Community Service Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave., is open 24/7 to help families and residents find emergency shelter, and it’s open as a warming site during non-business hours.

Randolph Court at the Chicago Cultural Center, 77 E. Randolph St., will be open as a warming center 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday.

The Chicago Park District and Chicago Public Library also has opened facilities for people to warm up. The full list and hours for park district locations can be found here and here for libraries.

For Martin Luther King Day on Monday, the park district will have warming centers at these locations.

The city’s other warming centers, which are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, are:



Englewood Community Service Center

1140 W. 79th St

312-747-0200



Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center

4314 S. Cottage Grove

312-747-2300



North Area Community Service Center

845 W. Wilson Ave.

312-744-2580



South Chicago Community Service Center

8650 S. Commercial Ave.

312-747-0500



Trina Davila Community Service Center

4312 W. North Ave.

312-744-2014

