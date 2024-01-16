The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Business

Illinois businesses need to share ownership details under new federal law. Here’s what you need to know.

Illinois Deputy Secretary of State Scott Burnham estimated up to 900,000 small and mid-sized businesses in Illinois may be impacted by the law.

By  Isabel Funk
   
SHARE Illinois businesses need to share ownership details under new federal law. Here’s what you need to know.
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias speaking behind a podium.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Almost all small and mid-sized businesses are now required to report more information to the federal government, in accordance with a federal law that took effect Jan. 1.

The Corporate Transparency Act of 2021 requires most companies doing business in the U.S. to file reports about the people who own them to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, a bureau of the U.S. Department of Treasury.

“This will impact just about every small business in Chicago,” said Ryan Gardner, partner at Howard & Howard Attorneys. “This is a radical shift from what has been required in the past.”

The act’s aim is to curb money laundering and other illicit business activity like drug trafficking and terrorism by eliminating corporate anonymity.

“Dirty money has a corrosive effect on the U.S. economy, and corporate anonymity facilitates crime and disadvantages small businesses across America,” a senior FinCEN official said.

Illinois Deputy Secretary of State Scott Burnham estimated up to 900,000 small and mid-sized businesses in Illinois may be impacted. To spread the word, the Department of Business Services will be mailing notices to all registered businesses throughout the year. 

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of Illinois communities across the state,” Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said. “It’s critical that we do everything we can to help them understand and comply with the new law.” 

Many small-business owners in Illinois have expressed confusion and frustration over the act’s rollout, Giannoulias said.

He said his office and the Department of Business Service is working on developing resources and fact sheets for business owners and will offer webinars and free training sessions.

“This is the right thing to do. We want transparency, but the instruction that we’ve received and more importantly, small businesses have received, has not been very clear,” he said. “It’s caused confusion and it’s been, unfortunately, very clunky.”

If you own a business in Illinois, here’s what you need to know to comply with the new law.

Who needs to register?

The act applies to all domestic and foreign corporations, limited liability companies and other business entities, except those included in FinCEN’s list of 23 exemptions. Some of the exempt entities include banks, public utilities, insurance companies and large businesses — defined as a company with more than 20 employees in the U.S. with more than $5 million in gross receipts or sales.

If your company was created or registered to operate in the U.S. by filing documents with a secretary of state, and it is not covered by an exemption, you are required to file.

How do I register with FinCEN?

Businesses will need to file a Beneficial Ownership Information Report with FinCEN. The form, which asks for information about each beneficial owner, can be found on the agency’s website

A beneficial owner is someone who owns at least 25% of the company or who has “substantial control” over it — meaning a senior officer, important decision-maker or someone who can appoint and remove officers.

For each person, you’ll be asked to enter their full name, date of birth, address and a valid form of ID like a driver’s license or passport. If your company was created on or after Jan. 1, 2024, you will also have to report information about the person, or people, who filed the documents to create the company.

Filing a BOI form only needs to be done once, unless the information reported needs to be updated.

“If there’s any change for a beneficial owner of a business, like that owner moves their personal residence, they sell one house and move to a new house, that will require that they alert the federal government,” Gardner said.

Why should I follow the requirements?

If it feels cumbersome and frustrating, you’re not alone. Gardner said many small-business owners have expressed to him that it feels like “an intrusion into privacy.” But, he said, it’s still important to take the law seriously.

Owners could face serious fines and other penalties if they don’t comply. People who knowingly violate the requirements may face civil penalties of up to $500 each day the offense persists, as well as criminal penalties of up to two years imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000.

Giannoulias said he’s concerned business owners may not be aware of the new requirements, but his office is working to spread the word.

“My fear, which is based on anecdotes and just talking to business owners who don’t even know about this, is it’s going to be a very, very low percentage,” Giannoulias said.

It’s not yet clear how these penalties will be enforced, Gardner said, because proving that someone intentionally avoided compliance would be challenging.

“We don’t know for certain what the enforcement of these prescribed penalties will hold, but I don’t think anybody wants to find out and test the federal government to see what would happen if they did fail to comply,” he said.

When is the deadline to file?

If your company was created before Jan. 1, 2024, you have until Jan. 1, 2025 to file.

Any company created on or after Jan. 1 has 90 calendar days after receiving notice of its official creation.

Businesses created on or after Jan. 1, 2025 will have 30 days to file a report.

According to a senior FinCEN official, thousands of companies have already filed their reports, exceeding the bureau’s expectations.

Who will be allowed access to the information reported?

Information in the report is confidential, but there are some exceptions that allow disclosure. Certain federal, state, local, tribal and foreign officials will be able to request access for purposes related to national security, intelligence and law enforcement. They will be required to provide specific reasons for why the information is necessary and relevant. With the permission of a company, financial institutions may also be able to access the information with the aim of helping customers comply with certain requirements.

Beware of scams

Gardner warned of a “big possibility for a massive scam movement.”

If you receive any emails, letters or phone calls asking you to share your information to comply with the new regulations, these are most likely fraudulent. You should not click any links or scan any QR codes. FinCEN does not send unsolicited requests.

The Better Business Bureau issued a warning that scammers are exploiting the new law to convince business owners to give up their personal information. You might receive legitimate-seeming messages with personal details obtained from data leaks and official-looking seals and watermarks.

If you realize you’re dealing with scammers, do not engage and report your experience to the BBB’s Scam Tracker or the FBI.

“People just have to be very, very cognizant and on the lookout for scams and phishing and other internet hacks and mailing hacks,” Giannoulias said.

Related

Next Up In Business
JetBlue’s $3.8B buyout of Spirit Airlines blocked by judge
Access to Capital
FAA is investigating collision of 2 Boeing jets at O’Hare
Second City teachers reach tentative contract deal to avert strike
M&M’s guru mulls chocolate all day at Mars Wrigley headquarters on Goose Island
Biden rolls out new round of student debt cancellation — and 244,700 Illinois borrowers are eligible
The Latest
Los solicitantes de asilo se encuentran dentro de un autobús de calentamiento de la CTA en la zona de aterrizaje designada de Chicago para las nuevas llegadas de migrantes en 800 S. Desplaines St. durante una tormenta de nieve el viernes.
La Voz Chicago
Migrantes no serán desalojados de albergues de Chicago durante el frío extremo
La Municipalidad había planeado desalojar a decenas de migrantes que habían alcanzado el límite de 60 días.
By Michael Loria
 
Offense has been scarce for the Blackhawks lately.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Rem Pitlick finding ‘soft spots’ on makeshift first line
Pitlick has built some chemistry with Philipp Kurashev since coming over in a trade from the Penguins.
By Ben Pope
 
Donald Trump speaks at a caucus night party in Des Moines, Iowa on Jan. 15, 2024.
Politics
Iowa takeaways: Trump leads GOP’s rightward march
Iowa has not historically played the role of kingmaker in the Republican nominating process. New Hampshire’s voters don’t take their cues from Iowa.
By Nicholas Riccardi | Associated Press and Brian Slodysko | Associated Press
 
Westinghouse’s Askia Bullie (1) goes to the basket against Young.
High School Basketball
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Photo taken Jan. 16, 2024 showing damage caused by the Israeli bombardment in the Nusseirat refugee camp in Gaza.
Israel-Hamas War
Palestinians fight in hard-hit areas of Gaza as deal emerges to deliver medicine to hostages
Fighting up north — the first target of Israel’s offensive, where entire neighborhoods have been pulverized, showed how far Israel is from achieving its goals of dismantling Hamas and returning scores of hostages captured in the Oct. 7 attack that sparked the war.
By Associated Press
 