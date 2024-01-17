Things to do in Chicago Jan. 18-24: The Mix

Theater

Papermoon Puppet Theatre’s “A Bucket of Beetles” is featured at this year’s Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival. Courtesy of Indonesia Papermoon Puppet Theatre

The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, the largest event of its kind in North America, returns Jan. 18-28 with performances, special events and exhibits at venues big and small around the city. The roster is loaded with national and international performers and intriguing productions including Wakka Wakka’s “The Immortal Jellyfish Girl,” Tarish “Jeghetto” Pipkins’ “The Hip Hopera of SP1N0K10,” Papermoon Puppet Theatre’s “A Bucket of Beetles,” Alex and Olmsted’s “Marooned! A Space Comedy,” Basil Twist’s “Book of Mountain and Seas” and much more. For tickets and a complete roster, visit chicagopuppetfest.org.

a new play culled from the digital archive of hundreds of tweets, direct messages and emails. Co-created by Delaney, playwright Jen Silverman, director Mike Donahue and set designer Dane Laffrey, the production stars Delaney, Dot-Marie Jones and Thomas Murphy Molony. From Jan. 20-Feb. 18 at 170 N. Dearborn. Tickets: $25-$90. Visit goodmantheatre.org. Rossini’s retelling of “Cinderella” adds some operatic twists to the classic fairy tale. Jean-Pierre Ponnelle’s lush, candy-colored staging is a treat for audiences of all ages. Vasilisa Berzhanskaya, in her U.S. operatic debut, portrays Cinderella with Jack Swanson as her prince. From Jan. 21-Feb. 10 at Lyric Opera , 20 N. Wacker. Tickets: $39+. Visit lyricopera.org.

“The Broads’ Way” stars Ginger Minj and Gidget Galore. Leo Llanos

“The Broads’ Way” features longtime collaborators Ginger Minj (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) and Gidget Galore on a musical comedy journey through some of the great Broadway shows. From Jan. 18-Feb. 4 at The Venus Cabaret, 3745 N. Southport. Tickets: $40-$75. Visit mercurytheaterchicago.com.

Comedy

Brett Goldstein of “Ted Lasso” will perform at the Chicago Theatre. Apple TV+

If you can’t get enough of “Ted Lasso,” check out Brett Goldstein, the scene-stealing brash but lovable Roy Kent on the beloved series. He’s in town for three nights of stand-up and stories; “TL” is sure to be mentioned. At 8 p.m. Jan. 18 and 7 p.m. Jan. 19-20 Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. Sold out but check resale sites. Visit ticketmaster.com.

Music

Makaya McCraven. Photo by Sulyiman

Jazz drummer Makaya McCraven and his ensemble — Marquis Hill (trumpet), Greg Ward (alto sax), Brandee Younger (harp) and Junius Paul (bass)— are joined by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Meshell Ndegeocello for an illuminating evening of music. At 8 p.m. Jan. 19 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $35+. Visit cso.org.

Jazz drummer Makaya McCraven and his ensemble — Marquis Hill (trumpet), Greg Ward (alto sax), Brandee Younger (harp) and Junius Paul (bass)— are joined by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Meshell Ndegeocello for an illuminating evening of music. At 8 p.m. Jan. 19 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $35+. Visit cso.org.

Singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash celebrates the 30th anniversary of her landmark album "The Wheel." The critically acclaimed album recorded in the early '90s sparked a reinvention of Cash's sound and career. At 8 p.m. Jan. 19-20 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln. Sold out but tickets sometimes become available before the show. Join the wait list at oldtownschool.org.

Rosanne Cash headlines Old Town School of Folk Music this weekend. Getty Images

Broken Social Scene co-founder Kevin Drew performs dark, melodic tunes from his solo album, “Aging.” Paste says of the album: “It is the clearest portrait of [Drew’s] own interiority; rich and brooding, yet painfully blunt.” Zoon opens at 8 p.m. Jan. 23 at Space, 1245 Chicago, Evanston. Tickets: $25-$30. Visit evanstonspace.com.

In the midst of the pandemic, jazz guitarist Donovan Mixon began "Donovan's Garage," which featured performances in his Evanston garage and grew to be a popular jazz series in a new venue. Brazilian jazz is the focus of a concert with Mixon, Heitro Garcia (drums), Jim Barbick (sax), David Chelimsky (cavaquinho, a small Portuguese guitar) and Geoffrey Lowe (bass). At 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at Second Church of Christ Scientist, 2715 Hurd, Evanston. Admission is free, donations appreciated. Visit donovanmixon.com.

For three and a half decades, Big Head Todd and the Monsters have built a solid rock sound and a love of classic blues that has drawn legions of fans. The easygoing band — Todd Park Mohr (vocals, guitar), Brian Nevin (drums), Rob Squires (bass) and Jeremy Lawton (guitar, keys) — is known for its exciting live shows. Rock band Cracker opens at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine. Tickets: $45-$95. Visit jamusa.com.

On her debut album, "I'm Green," Nashville-based artist Mali Velasquez seamlessly blends elements of grunge and indie pop into lush, raw-edged folk songs. Sluice and Minor Moon open at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport. Tickets: $20. Visit lh-st.com.

Museums

Carlos Cortéz in front of his mural “Prevent WWIII” on 18th Street, circa 1980. National Museum of Mexican Art/Gift from the Carlos Cortéz Estate

“Carlos Cortéz 100 AÑOS” is a centennial exhibition celebrating the legacy of the renowned printmaker, one of Chicago’s most important social justice artists of the 20th century. Featured are works by Cortéz plus photographs of him in his studio, at marches, with family and other artists. Plus 37 additional works show the scope of Cortéz’s influence on other artists who continue creating artworks with social justice themes. To Feb. 18 at National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th. Admission is free. Visit nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org.

Monica Jahan Bose’s “Weather the Storm 6: I’ll Hoist the Sail” (2018) is featured in the exhibit “The Paglees: Between Reason and Madness.” Courtesy of the artist

“The Paglees: Between Reason and Madness” features the work of The Paglees, a feminist collective of artists of South Asian origin living across the United States. In their debut exhibition, the seven artists investigate the impact patriarchy, religion, white supremacy, colonialism, violence and capitalism have on women. From Jan. 18-April 27 at South Asia Institute, 1925 S. Michigan. Admission: $10. Visit saichicago.org.

Family Fun

Characters from “Frozen” are featured in Disney on Ice’s “Magic in the Stars.” Feld Entertainment