Metra allows bikes on all trains, makes COVID-era policy permanent

Metra on Wednesday made permanent a pandemic-era policy of allowing bicycles on all trains, even during rush periods, and implemented a passenger code of conduct that can be enforced with suspensions.

The commuter rail agency said it enshrined the bike policy after seeing a booming number of bicycles and scooters brought aboard. Metra also plans to install racks on dozens more cars.

Bikes have been allowed in the accessible seating areas of Metra trains during non-rush periods since 2005. The agency relaxed its rules when ridership plummeted during the COVID-19 lockdown, allowing bikes on all trains regardless of the time of day.

An example of a bike rack on a Metra train. The commuter rail agency said it’s adding similar racks to 50 more train cars. Metra

The number of people bringing bikes on trains is higher than before COVID-19. Last year, 260,000 riders brought bikes on trains, the highest annual number ever, Metra said in a news release.

To accommodate the increase in cyclists using trains, Metra said it’s adding bike racks to 50 train cars. The new racks can hold two to four bikes and can also be used to store e-scooters. Train cars with racks will be identified with an exterior bike logo.

Bikes can still be stored on the ADA section of rail cars. The creation of more bike-only rack space is meant to ease the usage of those ADA spaces, which are prioritized for passengers with disabilities.

Metra said it changed its bike policy after bicycle advocates lobbied its board.

New code of conduct

Metra also announced a new code of conduct that, for the first time, can be enforced with rider suspensions and confiscated fare cards.

The passenger code of conduct is the result of a 2023 state law that allows transit agencies to pass ordinances and suspend passengers.

Among prohibited behavior:



Verbally or physically threatening the safety of another person/others.

Causing or attempting to cause physical harm to another person/others.

Pushing or attempting to push another person/others.

Hitting, kicking or attempting to hit or kick another person/others.

Attacking or threatening to attack another person/others with a weapon. This includes, but is not limited to, waving weapons or pointing a gun at another person/others (regardless of whether the gun is loaded).

Throwing or attempting to throw things at another person/others.

Spitting on or attempting to spit on another person/others.

Sexually assaulting or attempting to sexually assault another person or persons.

Engaging in acts of public indecency.

Passengers accused of breaking the code can contest their suspension or confiscated fares during hearings held at Metra’s Loop headquarters, according to the rules.

Suspensions can range from 10 days to one year, Metra said. Repeat offenses may result in suspensions longer than a year.

Passengers caught riding during their suspension period may be arrested for criminal trespass, Metra said.

