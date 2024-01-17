The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Transportation News Chicago

Metra allows bikes on all trains, makes COVID-era policy permanent

The commuter rail agency said it saw a booming number of bicycles and scooters brought aboard. Metra also plans to install racks on dozens more cars.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Metra allows bikes on all trains, makes COVID-era policy permanent
Metra is changing its rules to permanently allow bikes on all trains.

Metra will now allow bikes on all trains.

Sun-Times file

Metra on Wednesday made permanent a pandemic-era policy of allowing bicycles on all trains, even during rush periods, and implemented a passenger code of conduct that can be enforced with suspensions.

The commuter rail agency said it enshrined the bike policy after seeing a booming number of bicycles and scooters brought aboard. Metra also plans to install racks on dozens more cars.

Bikes have been allowed in the accessible seating areas of Metra trains during non-rush periods since 2005. The agency relaxed its rules when ridership plummeted during the COVID-19 lockdown, allowing bikes on all trains regardless of the time of day.

An example of a bike rack on a Metra train. The commuter rail agency said it’s adding similar racks to 50 more train cars.

An example of a bike rack on a Metra train. The commuter rail agency said it’s adding similar racks to 50 more train cars.

Metra

The number of people bringing bikes on trains is higher than before COVID-19. Last year, 260,000 riders brought bikes on trains, the highest annual number ever, Metra said in a news release.

To accommodate the increase in cyclists using trains, Metra said it’s adding bike racks to 50 train cars. The new racks can hold two to four bikes and can also be used to store e-scooters. Train cars with racks will be identified with an exterior bike logo.

Bikes can still be stored on the ADA section of rail cars. The creation of more bike-only rack space is meant to ease the usage of those ADA spaces, which are prioritized for passengers with disabilities.

Metra said it changed its bike policy after bicycle advocates lobbied its board.

New code of conduct

Metra also announced a new code of conduct that, for the first time, can be enforced with rider suspensions and confiscated fare cards.

The passenger code of conduct is the result of a 2023 state law that allows transit agencies to pass ordinances and suspend passengers.

Among prohibited behavior:

  • Verbally or physically threatening the safety of another person/others.
  • Causing or attempting to cause physical harm to another person/others.
  • Pushing or attempting to push another person/others.
  • Hitting, kicking or attempting to hit or kick another person/others.
  • Attacking or threatening to attack another person/others with a weapon. This includes, but is not limited to, waving weapons or pointing a gun at another person/others (regardless of whether the gun is loaded).
  • Throwing or attempting to throw things at another person/others.
  • Spitting on or attempting to spit on another person/others.
  • Sexually assaulting or attempting to sexually assault another person or persons.
  • Engaging in acts of public indecency.

Passengers accused of breaking the code can contest their suspension or confiscated fares during hearings held at Metra’s Loop headquarters, according to the rules.

Suspensions can range from 10 days to one year, Metra said. Repeat offenses may result in suspensions longer than a year.

Passengers caught riding during their suspension period may be arrested for criminal trespass, Metra said.

Next Up In News
Mayor Brandon Johnson’s campaign returns contributions improperly accepted from city contractors
Video shows man being fatally struck by semi as he flees Chicago cops on West Side
Water pipes send Bally’s casino plan for hotel tower along Chicago Avenue down the drain
Six reputed gang members found guilty in Gold Coast slaying of rapper FBG Duck: ‘O Block ... is done’
CPS roundtable calls for more bilingual teachers, services for migrant students
Duckworth, Durbin vote to table Bernie Sanders’ bid to scrutinize Israel’s Palestinian human rights record
The Latest
Cinderella___credit___Cory_Weaver___San_Francisco_Opera.jpeg
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago Jan. 18-24: The Mix
The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, a play starring Dana Delaney and a ‘Ted Lasso’ star’s comedy shows are among the entertainment highlights of the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson’s campaign has returned more than $50,000 in contributions, much of it from city contractors.
The Watchdogs
Mayor Brandon Johnson’s campaign returns contributions improperly accepted from city contractors
Johnson’s campaign fund held on to other questionable contributions. Sitting mayors are barred from accepting contributions from city contractors and city lobbyists.
By Robert Herguth and Tim Novak
 
A still from video showing a man fatally hit by semi while being chased by Chicago police last month,
Police Reform
Video shows man being fatally struck by semi as he flees Chicago cops on West Side
The officers chased Vesmo Banks, 35, after they saw him leave a stolen vehicle last month, police said.
By Tom Schuba
 
The Chicago Tribune printing plant, located at 777 W. Chicago Ave. in the River West neighborhood, pictured in May 2022.
Casinos and Gambling
Water pipes send Bally’s casino plan for hotel tower along Chicago Avenue down the drain
Leaders at the Rhode Island-based corporation are still working with the city to figure out where to eventually put a massive tower on the site that’s currently home to the Chicago Tribune printing plant at Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
A courtroom sketch of six members and associates of the O Block faction of the Black Disciples was drawn during their trial for allegedly murdering rapper FBG Duck.
FBG Duck
Six reputed gang members found guilty in Gold Coast slaying of rapper FBG Duck: ‘O Block ... is done’
“Knowing that they will not do that to another family brings me comfort,” said Duck’s mother, LaSheena Weekly, who insisted the verdict marks the downfall of the O Block gang faction that warred with her son’s gang set.
By Tom Schuba
 