The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Letters to the Editor Commentary Environment

Don’t wait any longer to make Joliet acreage part of Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie

Too much open space has been lost to development in the area. What’s needed most is to conserve land and habitat for endangered species and recreation.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Don’t wait any longer to make Joliet acreage part of Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie
A common yellowthroat bird perched on a grass stem at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie.

A common yellowthroat photographed in 2020 at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie

Provided/Photo by Greg DuBois

I whole-heartedly agree with the op-ed appeal for transferring the modest acreage of the Joliet Training Area to the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. It is the least that state and federal representatives involved in the proposed transfer can do on behalf of land and species conservation. 

If there is any doubt, I encourage readers to do a Google Maps search of the Joliet Training Area just north and adjacent to Midewin and see the relative size and scope of these national natural treasures, contrasted with the surrounding development that has occurred over the last two decades. 

The unrestrained development outside the boundaries of both the Training Area and Midewin reveal just how much open space has been lost to the intermodal rail system and warehouse developments.

We have a lot more land conservation work to do if we hope to get anywhere close to protecting 30% of the Illinois landscape by 2030, as the authors advocate. The transfer is a vitally important, albeit small step, in the right direction.

Andrew J. Neill, Joliet

Related

Finish what started 30 years ago

There’s been a renewed effort over the past year to finally transfer the old Joliet Army Training Area to the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie just outside Joliet, a transfer mandated in 1996 in the Illinois Land Conservation Act that created Midewin as America’s first national tallgrass prairie. We write in full support of this effort.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Activated by the closing of the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant and with the support of the entire Illinois congressional delegation, then-Gov. Jim Edgar and a citizen-led planning committee formed by Congressman George Sangmeister developed a reuse proposal, creating Midewin. At 19,000-acres, it is one of the state’s premiere wildlife preserves, large enough for bison to roam, and within 40 minutes from Chicago. 

Since then, much of the area surrounding the JTA has been transformed into vast freight centers, and the Army is increasingly being pressured to allow for new roads and railways to serve this expanding commercial network. This vast land of woods, seeps, rare prairies, and wetlands is a resource for our entire region, offering habitat for rare and endangered species and recreation for all of us who call Chicagoland home.

Many of our members worked with those visionary private citizens and public officials to make Midewin a reality. After almost 30 years, we believe the time has come to finish what they began and transfer the JTA to Midewin.

Amy Doll, director, Friends of Illinois Nature Preserves

Harjani’s achievements are more than ‘diversity’

How absolutely insulting and demeaning for Sunil Harjani to be nominated to a judgeship in the Northern District of Illinois “as Biden’s push to diversify the judiciary continues” as reported in Lynn Sweet’s column of Jan. 10. I don’t know this man, but his credentials as reported sound impeccable. I can’t believe that a part of his nomination fulfills the requirement of “diversity.” His achievements can surely stand on their own.

Sherry Szilage Stoffel, North Aurora

Next Up In Commentary
Donald Trump’s Iowa win has a silver lining
EDITORIAL: Chicago no puede dejar repetir el desastre del refugio de migrantes de Pilsen
Cubs radio voice Pat Hughes tops 4th annual Chicago sports-media power rankings
Does TV show the real Chicago? Maybe...or not.
Too few bathrooms, roaches, fights: Chicago can’t allow a repeat of Pilsen migrant shelter mess
Duckworth, Durbin vote to table Bernie Sanders’ bid to scrutinize Israel’s Palestinian human rights record
The Latest
Brian Boonstra asks his dog to turn around while at Cotton Tail Park at Dearborn Park, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.
White Sox
South Loop mostly optimistic about prospect of White Sox moving in
Some balk at the idea of introducing more traffic and congestion; others are thrilled that the long-empty lot known as The 78 would be filled with something that could breathe new life into the neighborhood.
By David Struett and Mohammad Samra
 
Flanked by family members and attorneys, former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being found guilty of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion.
City Hall
Even after Burke conviction, some on City Council still resist banning outside income
Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly noted an outright ban would force his colleague, Ald. Anthony Napolitano, to stop coaching a youth hockey league, for which Napolitano is paid a stipend of roughly $6,500 a year.
By Fran Spielman
 
Izi (Kane Robinson, left) befriends 12-year-old Benji (Jedaiah Bannerman), who might or might not be his son, in “The Kitchen.”
Movies and TV
‘The Kitchen’: Netflix film offers a bleak, often beautiful vision of London as dystopia
The rich live in luxury, the poor live in fear in striking movie co-directed by actor Daniel Kaluuya.
By Richard Roeper
 
Chicago City Council on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
City Hall
28 City Council members ask Johnson ally to postpone vote on Gaza resolution
A letter signed by Ald. Debra Silverstein and 27 aldermanic colleagues notes Wednesday’s Council meeting falls three days before International Holocaust Remembrance Day, and that the Council already will be voting on a resolution to mark 79 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.
By Fran Spielman
 
Justin LaGesse (circled in red) and Theodore Middendorf (circled in yellow) walk through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Crime
Two downstate men accused of trying to break window with flag poles during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Justin LaGesse, 37, and Theodore Middendorf, 36, both of downstate McLeansboro, are also charged with several misdemeanors in the attack by Trump supporters in 2021.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 