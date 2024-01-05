The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 5, 2024
Other Views Commentary Environment

For conservation’s sake, transfer Joliet Training Area to Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie

An investment in Midewin, one of the largest prairie restorations east of the Mississippi River, is an investment in a climate-resilient future for our region, leaders of Openlands, Wetlands Initiative and Sierra Club Illinois write.

By  Michael DavidsonPaul Botts and Jack Darin
   
SHARE For conservation’s sake, transfer Joliet Training Area to Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie
A Hensley’s sparrow perched on a plant at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie.

Henslow’s sparrow, a grassland bird species that faces rapid population decline due to habitat loss, is shown on perched on a plant at Midewin Prairie.

Bill Glass/Provided

Recently, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28, Assistant Secretary for the Interior Shannon Estenoz said, “Investing in nature is investing in ourselves. By employing nature-based solutions, land managers and decision-makers can restore and sustain healthy ecosystems that in turn support healthy communities and economies.”

Less than an hour south of Chicago lies our region’s most substantial investment opportunity: the Joliet Training Area, a 3,000-acre landscape operated by the U.S. military directly north of the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. With encroaching development pressure, diminishing water supply, and increasing truck traffic, the future of this area is at a crossroads.

It’s time for Congress to embrace a vision for healthy ecosystems, communities, and economies and steward the transfer of the Training Area to the U.S. Forest Service at Midewin. 

Opinion bug

Opinion

As the Sun-Times recently reported, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation awarded a historic $1.5 million to restore and expand over 1,300 acres of grassland and wetland habitat at Midewin, as part of the America the Beautiful Challenge grant. This funding is a national recognition of Midewin in achieving our country’s America the Beautiful Initiative, an effort to conserve and restore 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030.

With less than six years left, we need bold actions. What better way to build on this historic restoration than with this transfer, protecting our region’s largest landscape for future generations? 

Home to endangered species

The word “Midewin” is rooted in healing and used by the tribal nations of the Great Lakes Region: the Ojibwa, Chippewa, Ottawa, and Potawatomi. When Midewin was established in 1996, it foreshadowed the immense healing to come. As one of the largest prairie restorations east of the Mississippi River, conservation partners and the Forest Service are proud to have restored several thousand acres, with more underway.

A herd of bison on Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, with a flock of birds overhead.

A flock of birds soar over Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, above a herd of bison.

Preston Keres, USDA Forest Service/Provided

In turn, wildlife and people have responded. Today, Midewin is home to many threatened and endangered species, especially grassland birds, some of the most endangered in the world. Thousands of people visit Midewin every year to experience its history and nature. The Joliet Training Area is no less ecologically or recreationally significant. With over 3,000 acres of woodland, the state’s longest stretch of seeps, globally rare dolomite prairie, and Jackson Creek — the healthiest stream in Illinois, named by RiverWatch — the JTA presents a critical opportunity to protect open space for wildlife and people. 

Today, the threat of unsustainable development is great. Flanked by 11,600 acres of intermodal facilities, Midewin and the JTA are under increasing development pressure. Will County contains the largest inland port in the U.S., and it’s growing. Residents in the surrounding Manhattan and Elwood communities face an eroding quality of life due to air pollution and heavy truck traffic. Yet they deserve an economic future built on all that Will County has to offer, including its natural and agricultural lands. The economic opportunity is there: according to a study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, birders in the U.S. alone make up a $20 billion industry and number in the tens of millions. Our nation’s first and only tallgrass prairie can be a beacon for responsible development and intentional reuse. 

An investment in Midewin is an investment in a climate-resilient future for our region. Joliet and the surrounding communities are experiencing a rapidly declining aquifer that threatens the water supply, in no small part due to the water demands of global logistics hubs. Joliet recently announced a 100-year agreement to purchase Lake Michigan water starting in 2030, but this is only a stop-gap measure. Paving over the Training Area would exacerbate the issue. Our region’s leaders must proactively protect the lands’ ability to store and clean our water. 

The Joliet Arsenal Citizens Planning Committee 28 years ago advocated for the creation of Midewin. Illinois’ congressional delegation responded, with every representative supportive of a sustainable approach. Today, as part of the Midewin Stakeholders, including The Nature Conservancy Illinois, the Environmental Law & Policy Center, and others, we are unified in a similar cause. With the addition of JTA, Midewin will continue to improve quality of life for residents. It will provide green jobs, increase tourism and recreation, and improve the local economy. The more people who get to experience an expanded Midewin and contribute to its place-making, the deeper this place will be ingrained into our collective ethos. 

Today, we have bold climate goals we must meet in a mere six years, and they demand the same bold resolve. On the heels of COP28, Illinois’ delegation should finish what the 1995 Illinois Land Conservation Act stipulated, by transferring JTA to the U.S. Forest Service at Midewin. 

Michael Davidson is president and CEO of Openlands, Paul Botts is president and executive director of the Wetlands Initiative, and Jack Darin is chapter director of Sierra Club-Illinois.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.

Next Up In Commentary
When college students have no home, it’s up to their schools to step up
Young workers are more likely to get hurt on the job. Employers can help prevent that.
Pedestrians need protection from cyclists, electric scooters on sidewalks
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers reaches new low with grudge-filled attack on Jimmy Kimmel
One life, out of the spotlight, still significant
Cancel a portrait of Michael Madigan at the Capitol? That’s no picture-perfect idea.
The Latest
A young person sits with head between his knees on the street.
Other Views
When college students have no home, it’s up to their schools to step up
Research from fall 2020 found that 43% of students at four-year institutions were experiencing housing insecurity and 14% were experiencing homelessness. Illinois is addressing the problem.
By Cheyenne Garcia
 
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference at City Hall, Dec. 12, 2023, in New York.
Immigration
New York City is suing charter bus companies for transporting migrants from Texas
The lawsuit accuses 17 bus companies of participating in a “bad faith” relocation plan that violates state restrictions on abandoning “needy persons” in New York.
By Associated Press
 
Chicago photographer Dawoud Bey, with his camera.
Art
Dawoud Bey, Chicago photographer, focuses in new exhibition on how slavery still lives
Bey, 70, who is a Columbia College Chicago professor, completes his three-part series of photographs with “Stony the Road,” now on exhibition in Richmond, Virginia.
By Elly Fishman | WBEZ
 
Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers Jared Bernstein speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
Economy looking up, but Americans are feeling down
The larger impact of the pandemic goes well beyond prices. It has damaged our national confidence, our ability to believe in the future.
By Steven V. Roberts
 
A young woman, shown from the back, serves customers at a cafe.
Other Views
Young workers are more likely to get hurt on the job. Employers can help prevent that.
Workers in their teens and early 20s have a higher risk of workplace injury than older workers, and the risk is getting worse as some states relax labor laws. Better training and other strategies can help, a University of Iowa expert says.
By Diane Rohlman
 