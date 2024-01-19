The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 19, 2024
Chicago’s Next Voices Politics Columnists

City can’t ignore new casino’s impact on people struggling with gambling, Chicago’s Next Voices guest columnist writes

The permanent Bally’s casino promises an escape, but Chicagoans should look to the 1915 Eastland disaster as a cautionary tale of a promised respite from the dreary and mundane.

By  Derek Helling
   
SHARE City can’t ignore new casino’s impact on people struggling with gambling, Chicago’s Next Voices guest columnist writes
Bally’s Chicago casino is slated for the current site of the Chicago Tribune printing plant at 777 W. Chicago Ave.

Bally’s Chicago casino is slated for the current site of the Chicago Tribune printing plant at 777 W. Chicago Ave.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

Few things nullify human arrogance more than romanticized revisions of historical events.

With Chicago soon to change forever by becoming a city with a permanent casino, denizens and leaders would be wise to remember the Eastland.

Though more people drowned when the riverboat Eastland capsized on the Chicago River on July 24, 1915, than perished in the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, it’s a far less well-known historical event.

There’s been no Hollywood depiction of the Eastland sinking that features Kate Winslet telling Leonardo DiCaprio that she’ll never let go mere seconds before doing the very thing she said she would never do.

Despite the lack of theatrics around the Eastland, Susan Q. Stranahan writes in Smithsonian Magazine about how it was deadlier than the Titanic disaster in terms of the number of passengers who died onboard.

Related

There’s one striking reason that, by comparison, it remains mostly absent from the public consciousness. That’s the socioeconomic status of the people who perished in the disaster.

It’s a sobering and timely lesson for Chicago as we embark on having a permanent casino site. We cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of those who ignored warnings about the seaworthiness of the Eastland.

Related

We have to make adequate accommodations for our fellow Chicagoans who currently or will in the future struggle with pathological gambling issues.

As Stranahan points out, the vast majority of passengers aboard the Eastland on its final voyage were workers “from the Western Electric Company’s Hawthorne Works factory in nearby Cicero.”

These people, mostly immigrants, were on the lower part of Chicago’s socioeconomic strata in the early 20th century. They were promised transport aboard the riverboat to a day of amusement and a respite from their toils to scratch out an existence.

In much the same way, the casino in Chicago promises to transport us temporarily to various forms of entertainment that people of all classes can enjoy. From 11 restaurants to an adjacent outdoor public green space, Bally’s plans promise an escape from the dreary and mundane.

Yet, just as inspectors ignored the obvious issues with the Eastland’s integrity for months prior to its final voyage, Chicagoans cannot overlook the potential impact of a Chicago casino on people who struggle with compulsive gambling.

Related

A 2021 study by the Illinois Department of Human Services found that well over 1 million Illinoisans were struggling with a gambling problem or at risk of developing one.

That number only stands to rise with the new casino.

There are resources available to address the danger. On Bally’s website for the Chicago casino, the commpany says it is “making a minimum commitment of $200,000 annually to provide compulsive gambling counseling and assistance.”

This is in addition to resources the state of Illinois provides. The Illinois Council on Problem Gambling and the Department of Human Services maintain a list of treatment providers and other services, many available free.

Yet all the funding and treatment will prove ineffective if the people who could benefit from them are unaware of their existence or can’t see their own need.

That’s where community action becomes pivotal. It’s on Chicagoans to learn about the warning signs of gambling addiction and intervene when they become visible in our communities.

The city and all within it must take action to educate and show more concern for our fellow Chicagoans than those operating the Eastland did. If we fail, the human cost could be greater than it was that day in July 1915.

Derek Helling Chicago’s Next Voices
Derek Helling, who works for PLAYUSA.COM, which reports on the gambling industry, and is one of the Sun-Times’ Chicago’s Next Voices columnists.

Derek Helling.

Provided

Derek Helling, who works for PLAYUSA.COM, which reports on the gambling industry, is one of the Sun-Times’ Chicago’s Next Voices guest columnists.

Related

Next Up In The Watchdogs
Firm tied to ex-Supt. David Brown back at Chicago’s police academy after being dumped over cost
Millions of safety kits to prevent furniture tip-overs are now being recalled
Car insurance rates went up again for Illinois drivers last year, analysis shows
White Sox in ‘serious’ talks to build stadium in South Loop’s ‘The 78’
Mayor Brandon Johnson’s campaign returns contributions improperly accepted from city contractors
Hilco to pay $12.25 million in class-action lawsuit over dust cloud debacle in Little Village
The Latest
Portrait of Officer Ella French who was shot in 2021 during a traffic stop in West Englewood.
Crime
Cops can wear their full uniform at murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Ella French, judge rules, rejecting defense request
Defense attorneys had asked the judge to bar officers from wearing their uniforms and creating “a sea of blue” that could intimidate jurors in Emonte Morgan’s trial.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Jack Burke Jr., the oldest living Masters champion, died Jan. 19, 2024, in Houston. He was 100.
Golf
Jack Burke Jr., oldest living Masters champion, dies at age 100
Burke, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, also won the PGA Championship and was equally skilled as a teacher.
By Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
 
Producer Na’el Shehade (left) and vocalist Via Rosa have been performing as DRAMA for a decade.
Music
Chicago duo DRAMA brings the heat to Salt Shed
New single ‘Tighten It Up’ expands the pair’s electro and dance sound.
By Contributor
 
Jasmina Amalya Cazacu, who goes by Diosa, created this mural, titled “Among the Stars,” which adorns a garage door at My Cheer Now, 12002 S. Doty Ave.
Murals and Mosaics
In Pullman mural at cheerleading gym, the artist puts her model’s head in the clouds
Jasmina Amalya Cazacu, who goes by Diosa, blends fantasy with reality in her murals. In “Among the Stars,” the central figure was inspired by the athletes at the gym.
By Katie Anthony
 
Sergio Santos (right) talks with pitching coach Don Cooper during spring training Feb. 21, 2010, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox announce player development staff
Justin Jirschele, former Sox reliever Sergio Santos, Guillermo Quiroz, Patrick Leyland and Danny González will serve as White Sox’ minor league managers in 2024.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 