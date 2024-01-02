You won’t need meat to fill up when you have Mom’s lentils

Mom’s lentils

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 carrots, diced

1 shallot, minced

1 head bok choy, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup green or French lentils, washed and drained

2 to 3 cups unsalted vegetable stock (or water)

1/2 teaspoon cumin

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

3 cups cooked white rice, hot

4 eggs, cooked sunny side up

Heat oil in medium pot over medium heat. Add carrots, shallot, bok choy and garlic; cook 8 minutes or until aromatic. Add lentils and enough stock to fully cover the lentils. Add the cumin and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, covered, 20 minutes or until lentils are soft. Divide rice among plates, spoon lentils over rice and top with an egg on each plate. (Adapted from “Cooking Smarter,” Jeremy Scheck, Harvest Publishing.)

Per serving: 508 calories, 24 grams protein, 13 grams fat (22% calories from fat), 2.7 grams saturated fat, 75 grams carbohydrate, 186 milligrams cholesterol, 287 milligrams sodium, 8 grams fiber.

Carb count: 5.

Roasted pork loin with pine nuts stuffing

Makes 15 servings

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: about 2 hours (20 minutes per pound); standing time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 teaspoon canola oil

1/4 cup finely chopped onion

1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

3/4 cup soft breadcrumbs

1 (15-ounce) can diced pears, drained

1/2 cup toasted pine nuts

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt, plus more to taste

1/2 teaspoon dried sage

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1 (4-pound) well-trimmed boneless pork loin roast

Heat oven to 325 degrees. In a large, nonstick skillet, heat oil on medium. Add onion and cook 3 to 5 minutes or until softened. Remove from heat; stir in spinach, breadcrumbs, pears, pine nuts, 1/4 teaspoon salt, sage, pepper and thyme. Set aside. Cut a pocket lengthwise in roast to 1/2 inch of ends and uncut side. Spoon stuffing into pocket; tie securely with heavy string. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste. Place on rack in large roasting pan. Bake 2 hours or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Remove from oven; cover and let stand 10 minutes before slicing.

Per serving: 224 calories, 26 grams protein, 11 grams fat (43% calories from fat), 3.3 grams saturated fat, 6 grams carbohydrate, 68 milligrams cholesterol, 107 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Seared shrimp with peas and yellow rice

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 30 minutes; standing time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 to 2 tablespoons canola oil

1 pound medium shrimp, shelled and deveined

2 1/2 cups water

2 tablespoons butter

1 (12-ounce) package yellow rice mix

3/4 cup frozen green peas, thawed

1/4 cup sliced green onion

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Lemon slices for garnish

Heat half of canola oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add 1/3 of the shrimp; cook 2 minutes or until browned on both sides. Remove shrimp; keep warm. Repeat with remaining shrimp and oil as needed. Add water and butter to same skillet; bring to a boil. Stir in rice mix; return to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 25 minutes or until rice is tender. Stir in shrimp, peas, onion and lemon juice until well mixed. Cover; remove from heat. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with lemon slices.

Per serving: 477 calories, 29 grams protein, 10 grams fat (18% calories from fat), 4 grams saturated fat, 70 grams carbohydrate, 174 milligrams cholesterol, 1,306 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 4.5.

Chicken-tabbouleh toss

You’ll need 2 cups chopped cooked chicken (from a rotisserie chicken or other cooked chicken) and 2 cups tabbouleh from the deli. Toss them both with a sunflower ranch salad kit using half the salad dressing. Serve with crusty rolls. TIP: Use your favorite salad kit if you can’t find the sunflower ranch variety.

Italian white beans with chicken

In a large, nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil on medium. Add 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil and 1 clove minced garlic. Cook 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken, 1/2 cup drained chopped sun-dried tomatoes (oil-packed), 1/4 cup sliced black olives and 2 (15-ounce) cans rinsed reduced-sodium white beans. Cook, stirring frequently, until hot. Serve with mixed greens and garlic bread: TIP: Press tomatoes between several layers of paper towels to remove excess oil.

Ham and cheese melt

Spread one side of 8 slices multigrain bread with 1/2 teaspoon softened butter. Place 4 slices bread, buttered side down, on griddle. On top of each, layer 1 thin slice Provolone cheese, 1 well-drained pineapple ring and 1 thin slice ham. Add second slices of bread, buttered side up. Cook over medium heat 3 to 4 minutes per side or until bread is toasted and cheese is melted.