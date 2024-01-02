Train yourself to hop aboard Amtrak for long-distance travel

Regarding a Sun-Times story on Amtrak’s ridership increase: Amtrak is a stimulating and environmentally friendly alternative for long-distance travel. It may not be as fast as flying or as flexible as driving, but it gives us ample time to think, read and connect with the American landscape — a habit we could all benefit from.

Ridership for Amtrak is up 15% from pre-pandemic levels, and Congress recently passed $66 billion in funding for Amtrak, which the rail company will use to expand service to over 160 communities and build brand-new modern railcars.

Some might argue that Amtrak is too slow or expensive. However, these arguments do not take into account the many benefits of Amtrak trains, including the opportunity to enjoy scenic views, relax in spacious seats and avoid the hassle of traffic jams, airport security and baggage fees, at around the same cost as an airplane ticket.

I took Amtrak for the first time from Chicago to Alabama to travel home during the recent holidays. The ample legroom and spacious dining car enhanced my travel experience. My layover in New Orleans was a mini-vacation where I didn’t have to worry about missing my train due to lengthy TSA lines.

According to Amtrak, “rail travel produces up to 83% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than driving and up to 73% fewer emissions than flying.” The rail company also aims to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. Americans who choose Amtrak are funding a climate-friendly mode of travel that respects the environment for future generations.

Amtrak deserves more recognition and appreciation. I urge you to spend some extra time and try Amtrak for yourself and see the difference it can make in your travel experience. You might be surprised by how much you enjoy it.

Dan Ashurst, Logan Square

People pay money to be fooled by Trump

Finally, someone — Gene Lyons — likened Donald Trump to a wrestler and those who attend his rallies as fanatics.

People spend billions of dollars each year attending professional wrestling matches knowing they are fake and cheering for their favorite wrestlers. What motivates these fans? They are escaping their lives for a few hours with other audience members attaching their loyalties to some vision in the middle of the ring who is shouting relief. They can identify the good guys and the bad guys, the winners and the losers.

When they leave the arena, they have nothing to show for it except empty pockets after buying beer, hot dogs and memorabilia.

Watch the Americans who go to Trump rallies. He shouts at them, and they shout back. He gives them relief with nonsense rhetoric just like at the wrestling arena. When they leave, they have empty pockets after buying food, memorabilia and a donation to Trump’s defense fund.

They know the orange-faced showman is a grifter, but they love being taken. Just like the three-card monte game in Times Square, people pay money to be fooled.

Rick Semerjian, Massachusetts

