Common tells Jennifer Hudson about his romance, apparently with Jennifer Hudson

After weeks of speculation about their frequent sightings together, Jennifer Hudson will make it official — or all but official — during an appearance by Common on her talk show Monday.

The two former South Siders and longtime friends have been playing it coy since they were seen holding hands in New York on Nov. 4.

But a clip from Monday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” (airing at 11 a.m. on WFLD-Channel 32) shows the duo finally spilling some tea.

After presenting Hudson, 42, a huge bouquet, Common, 51, is asked if he’s dating anyone and says he’s seeing “one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met.”

“She’s smart. She loves God. She has something real down to earth about her. She’s talented. But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT,” he says, never naming Hudson but ticking off highlights of her career. “She had to win an Oscar on her first movie. I set my standard high. She had to get her own talk show.”

Related Common hopes his wellness book can fuel a movement toward healthier living

Later on the show flashes video of Usher serenading Hudson at a Dec. 2 concert in Las Vegas as her seatmate Common looks on, and a photo of the pair cozily sitting together at a Bulls game Dec. 30 at the United Center.

Clearly impressed by high-achieving women, Common over the years has romanced singer Erykah Badu, tennis great Serena Williams, actor Taraji P. Henson and comedian Tiffany Haddish.

Hudson has a 14-year-old son with former WWE wrestler David Otunga, who was engaged to her until they broke up in 2017.

