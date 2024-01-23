The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Editorials Commentary

Make dollar stores clean up their act

We’re mostly on board with a proposal to more tightly regulate dollar stores that are rundown and don’t provide a safe, clean environment. But stopping new stores from opening in some cases won’t solve the problem of food deserts, as one alderperson claims.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Make dollar stores clean up their act
A shopper searches her purse while standing next to her car, with the entrance to a Dollar Tree store in the background.

A shopper searches her purse outside a Dollar Tree store in California. A proposed ordinance in Chicago would strictly limit where new dollar stores could open.

AP Photos

City Council members — and Chicago residents, too — have every right to be outraged when stores have garbage dumpsters overflowing with trash, parking lots strewn with litter and shopping carts, and broken fences and light fixtures on their premises.

Alderpersons shouldn’t have to spend time repeatedly calling the stores’ owners to prod them to clean up the mess. Owners who fail to do so deserve to be slapped, quickly, with hefty fines. If they don’t respond, tougher measures are warranted, including heftier fines for failing to ensure customers have a safe, decent shopping experience.

So we’re mostly in step with a council committee that on Monday approved a proposal that would sharply rein in dollar stores — also known as “small-box stores” — that have become nuisances in some communities, as the Sun-Times’ Fran Spielman reported Tuesday.

But the proposed ordinance would bar these new stores from locating within a mile of another existing store that is owned or managed by the same controlling entity. That goes a step too far, in our view.

Editorial

Editorial

Dollar stores at least provide a low-cost alternative for shoppers, especially since big-box retailers like Walmart and Target have closed some stores in working-class and lower-income neighborhoods of color.

Do Black and Brown communities still need full-service grocers? Definitely. City officials must keep exploring options to eliminate food deserts and make fresh foods available in every neighborhood.

But until then, some Chicagoans do depend on dollar stores — the city now has 150 Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Dollar General and other dollar stores — for quick-trip, affordable purchases of items like diapers and baby wipes. Solving the problem of food deserts and better access to high-quality, fresh foods on the South and West sides will take more than tough restrictions on opening new dollar stores.

Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th), who’s championing the proposal, says dollar stores act as a deterrent to bringing in full-service grocers and retailers because they can offer extremely low prices to attract customers.

We think the problem goes deeper than that. After all, higher-end grocers and retailers had balked for years at opening up in Black and Brown neighborhoods, long before dollar stores showed up.

As for those existing dollar stores that are rundown, sell damaged goods or present other problems that managers and the parent company refuse to fix — hit them with stiff fines or even shut them down, which the proposal would give the city more authority to do.

Fine by us. The goal is to make stores clean up their act, not prevent them from opening altogether.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Editorial
Take a hard look at changes in Bally’s casino hotel tower plans
Little Village gets a win with $12 million settlement in Hilco’s 2020 dust-cloud debacle
Feds need to make sure doctors get the word about drug risks
EDITORIAL: Chicago no puede dejar repetir el desastre del refugio de migrantes de Pilsen
Too few bathrooms, roaches, fights — Chicago can’t allow a repeat of Pilsen migrant shelter mess
The search for Chicago’s next tourism boss
The Latest
Maurice Clay
Crime
Student fatally shot outside school minutes after police left scene of disturbance inside, victim’s brother says
“I was there when he made his last breath,” Martell Clay said of his brother Maurice, who died after being shot outside CICS Loomis-Longwood high school Monday evening.
By Violet Miller and Sophie Sherry
 
Snow falls on the afternoon of Jan, 9 in west suburban Geneva. The National Weather Service is warning of freezing rain in north central and northeast Illinois on Monday night into Tuesday, with ice accumulations likely.
Weather
Dense fog in Chicago area expected overnight, low visibility could cause hazardous driving conditions
A dense fog advisory was issued from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Rising temperatures could help improve road conditions, but fog could reduce visibility to a quarter of a mile or less, the agency said.
By Violet Miller and Cindy Hernandez
 
Display of TurboTax at a Costco Warehouse in Pittsburgh.
Money
TurboTax maker Intuit barred from advertising ‘free’ tax services without disclosing who’s eligible
The Federal Trade Commission ruled that Intuit engaged in deceptive practices by running ads claiming consumers could file their taxes for free using TurboTax — when in fact many taxpayers did not qualify for such free offerings.
By Wyatte Grantham-Philips | AP
 
Seth Jones has used a whippier stick this season.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Seth Jones hopes long-awaited goal sparks surge alongside Alex Vlasic
With rookie Connor Bedard out, the Jones-Vlasic duo might be the strongest aspect of the Hawks’ lineup. They’re comparable to Jones’ pairing with Jake McCabe that clicked last season.
By Ben Pope
 
Police vehicles sit outside the Kassem family home at Osceola Avenue and 173 Place in Tinley Park, where four people were shot dead in a domestic incident Sunday.
Crime
Tinley Park man murdered wife, three daughters in basement after argument about money, prosecutors say
Maher Kassem, 63, is facing four first-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of his family members in his home during a “verbal argument” Sunday, police said.
By David Struett and Violet Miller
 