3 Metra lines running with significant delays after Amtrak signal problem

Trains on three Metra lines are experiencing significant delays Thursday morning because of an Amtrak signal problem at Union Station.

Trains on the Milwaukee District North, North Central Service and Union Pacific Northwest lines were temporarily halted near Union Station, according to Metra’s service alerts.

A Metra spokesperson said described the delays as “significant.”

Amtrak did not immediately respond to questions about the signal problem.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.