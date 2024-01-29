Time is right for Chicago to pull the plug on gas stoves

The Clean and Affordable Buildings ordinance is an important first step in the long-term transition away from gas — a dirty, dangerous and expensive source of energy — to cheaper, healthier ways to heat new buildings.

Affecting less than 1% of the city’s total housing inventory, this recently proposed law is a common sense ordinance supported by a diverse coalition of businesses, the environmental justice community, the mayor’s office and City Council members.

With about 1 in 5 residents behind on their gas bills, and rates continuing to increase despite a drop in gas prices, Chicago is in crisis. Multiple studies show that electrified buildings are cheaper to build and maintain.

Gas stoves pollute indoor air quality with benzene, a chemical that causes cancer. Burning methane gas also produces dangerous pollutants that increase the risks of childhood asthma. One in five Illinois cases of childhood asthma are attributable to cooking with gas, according to a recent peer-reviewed analysis.

Electrification policies have enormous job-creation and wealth-building potential, which is especially important in environmental justice communities hurt by pollution and poverty.

Building electrification and energy efficiency already employs twice as many workers as fossil fuels in Chicago buildings.



The Clean Buildings ordinance only impacts new construction and major renovations over 10,000 square feet, which account for less than 0.5% of Chicago buildings.

Does not mandate owners modify or retrofit existing buildings, or dispose of appliances.

Requires nothing of existing single-family homes or apartment buildings,

It is similar to policies already passed in other municipalities, including Los Angeles and New York.

In Chicago, 69% of greenhouse gas pollution comes from buildings.

Our electric grid is equipped to handle the transition and accommodate demand, according to studies commissioned by ComEd. Thanks to the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA), Illinois’ electric grid is also on track to be 100% clean by 2050.

Thom Clark, Rogers Park

Mitchell nails it on ageism

I enjoyed reading Mary Mitchell’s column on ageism. It was insightful and to the point. This 77-year-old baby boomer says right on (“Ageism has no place in politics” — Jan. 28).

I would add one more individual to her list of world leaders who have served the public well into their 70s and beyond: 83-year-old Nancy Pelosi, who will go down as one of the most effective speakers of the House of Representatives, not to mention she was the first woman. As for Nikki Haley’s stance on term limits for Congress, I would say we already have term limits. They are called elections.

Paul Breit, Tinley Park