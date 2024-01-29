The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 29, 2024
Time is right for Chicago to pull the plug on gas stoves

The Clean and Affordable Buildings ordinance is similar to policies already passed in other municipalities, including Los Angeles and New York, a reader from Rogers Park writes.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
A covered pot on a stove’s gas flame.

Mayor Brandon Johnson wants to end natural gas hookups in new buildings and homes and move to electric power.

stock.adobe.com

The Clean and Affordable Buildings ordinance is an important first step in the long-term transition away from gas — a dirty, dangerous and expensive source of energy — to cheaper, healthier ways to heat new buildings.

Affecting less than 1% of the city’s total housing inventory, this recently proposed law is a common sense ordinance supported by a diverse coalition of businesses, the environmental justice community, the mayor’s office and City Council members.

With about 1 in 5 residents behind on their gas bills, and rates continuing to increase despite a drop in gas prices, Chicago is in crisis. Multiple studies show that electrified buildings are cheaper to build and maintain.

Gas stoves pollute indoor air quality with benzene, a chemical that causes cancer. Burning methane gas also produces dangerous pollutants that increase the risks of childhood asthma. One in five Illinois cases of childhood asthma are attributable to cooking with gas, according to a recent peer-reviewed analysis.

Electrification policies have enormous job-creation and wealth-building potential, which is especially important in environmental justice communities hurt by pollution and poverty.

Building electrification and energy efficiency already employs twice as many workers as fossil fuels in Chicago buildings. 

  • The Clean Buildings ordinance only impacts new construction and major renovations over 10,000 square feet, which account for less than 0.5% of Chicago buildings.
  • Does not mandate owners modify or retrofit existing buildings, or dispose of appliances.
  • Requires nothing of existing single-family homes or apartment buildings,
  • It is similar to policies already passed in other municipalities, including Los Angeles and New York.
  • In Chicago, 69% of greenhouse gas pollution comes from buildings.
  • Our electric grid is equipped to handle the transition and accommodate demand, according to studies commissioned by ComEd. Thanks to the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA), Illinois’ electric grid is also on track to be 100% clean by 2050.

Thom Clark, Rogers Park

Mitchell nails it on ageism

I enjoyed reading Mary Mitchell’s column on ageism. It was insightful and to the point. This 77-year-old baby boomer says right on (“Ageism has no place in politics” — Jan. 28).

I would add one more individual to her list of world leaders who have served the public well into their 70s and beyond: 83-year-old Nancy Pelosi, who will go down as one of the most effective speakers of the House of Representatives, not to mention she was the first woman. As for Nikki Haley’s stance on term limits for Congress, I would say we already have term limits. They are called elections.

Paul Breit, Tinley Park

Mónica Álvarez habla en una conferencia de prensa el miércoles en el centro sobre la legislación en Springfield que eliminaría las armas en casos de violencia doméstica. Su prima, Karina González, fue asesinada a tiros el año pasado junto con su hija en La Villita.
La Voz Chicago
Familias urgen a legisladores que avancen el proyecto de ley Karina luego de reciente ola de violencia doméstica
El proyecto de ley de Karina, llamado así en honor a Karina González, requeriría que las fuerzas del orden retiren rápidamente las armas de fuego mientras cumplen una orden de protección.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Un mono de nieve se encuentra en el patio trasero de una casa en en Joliet el miércoles. Dos de las ocho víctimas que la policía cree que Romeo Nance mató fueron encontradas dentro de la casa.
La Voz Chicago
Siete víctimas del asesinato en masa de Joliet eran familiares del sospechoso
El Presidente Joe Biden y la primera dama Jill Biden ofrecieron sus condolencias el miércoles.
By Mohammad Samra
 
El presidente de la junta, Jianan Shi, trató el jueves de asegurarles a las familias que las escuelas chárter no cerrarían.
La Voz Chicago
Junta de Educación renueva contratos de escuelas chárter de Chicago con plazos más cortos
El mes pasado, la nueva junta le ordenó al distrito escolar que volviera a priorizar la financiación de las escuelas tradicionales de vecindario y se alejara de su fuerte enfoque en las chárters.
By Nader Issa and Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
NFL
United, American airlines introduce Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce-themed flight numbers
Chicago-based United and American Airlines plan to introduce special flight numbers themed after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for the Super Bowl.
By Associated Press
 
2024 Diriyah E-Prix, Round 3
Sports
Formula One in Chicago? Series applies for race trademarks
The international racing series has filed trademarks that indicate it could be planning a Chicago grand prix less than a year after NASCAR held its first street race in Grant Park.
By David Struett
 