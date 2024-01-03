Rage Against the Machine ‘will not be touring or playing live again,’ drummer says

Rage Against the Machine seems to be ending its three-decade history on the road with not a scream, but an Instagram post.

The band’s drummer, Brad Wilk, posted Wednesday that the band will no longer tour or perform live. Fans had been waiting for the rescheduling of shows that vocalist Zack de la Rocha, guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford and Wilk postponed in 2022 and 2023.

“I don’t want to string people or myself along any further,” Wilk wrote. “So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future… I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom, and I) will not be touring or playing live again.”

“I am sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen,” Wilk added. “I really wish it was…”

Several North American and European shows were postponed after de la Rocha tore an Achilles tendon during a United Center concert.

One hint of friction among the bandmates came in November, when Rage was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but Morello was the only band member to attend.

“Like most bands, we have differing perspectives on a lot of things, including about being inducted into the Rock Hall,” the Libertyville High grad said during his acceptance speech. “My perspective is that tonight is a great opportunity to celebrate the music and the mission of the band, to celebrate with the fifth member of the band, and that is Rage Against the Machine’s incredible fans. You’re the reason we are here, and he best way to celebrate this music is for you to carry on that mission and that message.”

