The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Music Entertainment and Culture

Rage Against the Machine ‘will not be touring or playing live again,’ drummer says

Fans had been waiting for the rescheduling of shows postponed in 2022 and 2023.

By  Darel Jevens
   
SHARE Rage Against the Machine ‘will not be touring or playing live again,’ drummer says
Zack de la Rocha (left) and Tom Morello perform with Rage Against the Machine in Minneapolis in 2008.

Zack de la Rocha (left) and Tom Morello perform with Rage Against the Machine in Minneapolis in 2008.

Max Whittaker/Getty Images

Rage Against the Machine seems to be ending its three-decade history on the road with not a scream, but an Instagram post.

The band’s drummer, Brad Wilk, posted Wednesday that the band will no longer tour or perform live. Fans had been waiting for the rescheduling of shows that vocalist Zack de la Rocha, guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford and Wilk postponed in 2022 and 2023.

“I don’t want to string people or myself along any further,” Wilk wrote. “So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future… I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom, and I) will not be touring or playing live again.”

“I am sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen,” Wilk added. “I really wish it was…”

Related

Several North American and European shows were postponed after de la Rocha tore an Achilles tendon during a United Center concert.

One hint of friction among the bandmates came in November, when Rage was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but Morello was the only band member to attend.

“Like most bands, we have differing perspectives on a lot of things, including about being inducted into the Rock Hall,” the Libertyville High grad said during his acceptance speech. “My perspective is that tonight is a great opportunity to celebrate the music and the mission of the band, to celebrate with the fifth member of the band, and that is Rage Against the Machine’s incredible fans. You’re the reason we are here, and he best way to celebrate this music is for you to carry on that mission and that message.”

Next Up In Entertainment
TikTok’s Keith Lee ranks his favorite cities from a recent tour. Where did Chicago land?
Mystery of who painted Wrigley Field painting is solved
Dear Abby: Longtime husband suddenly leaves for another woman
‘Memory’: Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard glow as wounded souls making a connection
Horoscope for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024
Pope.L, world-renowned performance artist and teacher at University of Chicago, dies at 68
The Latest
Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Unsealed court records offer new detail on old sex abuse allegations against Jeffrey Epstein
The documents show that the former financier surrounded himself with rich and powerful people, like Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and Alan Dershowitz. Most of the names had already been made public.
By Associated Press
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Bulls’ Zach LaVine clears final hurdle in his rehab from a foot injury
According to coach Billy Donovan, LaVine went through a final intense workout with the Windy City Bulls back in Chicago on Wednesday, and as long as the two-time All-Star feels good in the wake of that workout, Friday’s game against the Hornets becomes very realistic for a return.
By Joe Cowley
 
Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson, DE Montez Sweat named to Pro Bowl
One year after being shut out of the Pro Bowl, the Bears will send two players to this year’s event: cornerback Jaylon Johnson and defensive end Montez Sweat, who were named all stars Wednesday night.
By Patrick Finley
 
Mike Madigan, former Illinois House speaker, holds files as he walks out of the Dirksen Federal Building on Jan. 3.
Editorials
Cancel a portrait of Michael Madigan at the Capitol? That’s no picture-perfect idea.
State Rep. Ryan Spain’s proposal would keep any portrait of the former powerful Democratic House speaker, who is awaiting federal trial for corruption, from being hung at the state Capitol — though Madigan has yet to be convicted of any crime.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A migrant gets off a bus at Chicago’s designated “landing zone” for new arrivals at 800 S. Desplaines St.
Immigration
Wave of Chicago suburbs move to block migrant arrivals
The measures passed by surrounding municipalities include bus ordinances, taxes aimed at preventing shelter openings and symbolic “non-sanctuary” resolutions.
By Michael Loria
 