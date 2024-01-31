The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Shed of the Week begins

The Teri family, of Darien, made their first shed hunt of the season memorable last Saturday. It’s that time of year.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Luke Teri holds the biggest shed antler the Teri family has found so far. Provided by Matt Teri

Luke Teri holds the biggest shed antler the Teri family has found so far.

Provided by Matt Teri

Good start to Shed of the Week, as Luke Teri, of Darien, shows with a notable find Saturday.

“Biggest shed we ever found,” emailed his dad, Matt, on their first shed hunting this winter.

White-tailed bucks shed their antlers annually, a bell curve that peaks around mid-February. The best time to hunt sheds is February and March.

In Illinois, sheds may be collected on private land with permission. It’s prohibited at all forest preserves and park districts I know. In Illinois, shed hunting is prohibited at state parks, nature preserves or where specifically prohibited, but allowed on Fish and Wildlife Areas, Conservation Areas, and Boat Access Areas, if open to the public.

SOTW, the celebration of shed antlers found around Chicago outdoors, runs when worthy and depending on what is going on in the wild world.

To make submissions, email ( BowmanOutside@gmail.com ) or contact me on Facebook ( Dale Bowman ), X ( @BowmanOutside ), Instagram ( @BowmanOutside ) or Bluesky ( @BowmanOutside.bsky.social ).

