Chicago area could see first winter storm of the season next week, meteorologists say

Winter has had a bit of a slow start, but meteorologists are eyeing the possibility of a “strong” storm in the Chicago area early next week.

There is “growing confidence” that the seasonal conditions this week may transition to a colder and snowier system from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, according to the National Weather Service.

The “strong system” may bring gusty winds and heavy, wet snow, NWS said, adding that it is too early to speculate on amounts as that will depend on the storm’s eventual path through the region.

We continue to eye a pattern change next week toward colder and snowier conditions including the threat for a strong system in the Great Lakes. Stay up to date on the forecast! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/hyzSsWMSlv — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 3, 2024

The weather service advised area residents to stay up to date on the forecast and plan ahead for any possible travel issues that may arise from the storm.

As for the rest of this week, there is a chance for on-and-off snow showers from Saturday through Sunday morning. Temperatures are expected to hover in the mid-30s.

Temperatures last month were unseasonably warm. December was one of the warmest ever in Chicago.

Meteorologists said a big driving factor has been El Niño, an episodic warming of waters in the eastern and western Pacific that affects weather across the globe.