The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 4, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Thursday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Thursday’s high school basketball scores
Benet’s Blake Fagbemi (0) shoots against Bloom.

Benet’s Blake Fagbemi (0) shoots against Bloom.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Thursday, January 4, 2024

DU KANE

St. Charles East at Geneva, 4:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE - BLUE SOUTH

Excel-South Shore at Goode, 1:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

Elgin at Glenbard East, 12:00

NON CONFERENCE

Crystal Lake South at University High, 6:00

DePaul at St. Francis, 3:30

EPIC at Harlan, 1:00

Genoa-Kingston at Sandwich, 7:00

Hersey at Lakes, 2:30

Julian at Vocational, 4:30

Lake Park at Conant, 6:00

McHenry at Antioch, 3:00

Montini at St. Edward, 7:30

Noble Academy at Rauner, 1:00

Next Up In High School Sports
Bolingbrook beats Romeoville as JT Pettigrew and Jason Lawani help freshman Davion Thompson acclimate to life as a star
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
Phenomenal freshmen: Warren’s Jaxson Davis and Bolingbrook’s Davion Thompson are having historic debut seasons
Ian Miletic moves into the spotlight for Rolling Meadows
No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 162: Reviewing the holiday tournaments
Holiday Tournament rewind: Highlights and observations from tournaments around the state
The Latest
Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears injury report: RB Khalil Herbert has back issue
Add another starter to the Bears injury report: running back Khalil Herbert, who was limited Thursday with a back injury.
By Patrick Finley
 
Screenshot_2024_01_04_at_12.34.33_PM.png
Events
Between Two Worlds: Racial Profiling by Police in the U.S. and France
Please join us for a virtual inter-continental conversation exploring the impact of race on public safety & democracy on January 10.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers
Commentary
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers reaches new low with grudge-filled attack on Jimmy Kimmel
There are many layers to this sordid story.
By USA Today Sports
 
A group of people explore Lincoln Park Zoo on an abnormally warm Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023.
Weather
Last month tied for Chicago’s fourth warmest December on record
At 8-9 degrees above normal temperatures, last month fell into the top five warmest Decembers on record for the Chicago area.
By Audrey Hettleman
 
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy looks on earlier this month against the Lions.
Bears
The Bears’ Luke Getsy works well with Justin Fields, but is that enough?
Getsy believes he and quarterback Justin Fields are a good fit.
By Patrick Finley
 