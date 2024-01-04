Thursday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Thursday, January 4, 2024
DU KANE
St. Charles East at Geneva, 4:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE - BLUE SOUTH
Excel-South Shore at Goode, 1:00
UPSTATE EIGHT
Elgin at Glenbard East, 12:00
NON CONFERENCE
Crystal Lake South at University High, 6:00
DePaul at St. Francis, 3:30
EPIC at Harlan, 1:00
Genoa-Kingston at Sandwich, 7:00
Hersey at Lakes, 2:30
Julian at Vocational, 4:30
Lake Park at Conant, 6:00
McHenry at Antioch, 3:00
Montini at St. Edward, 7:30
Noble Academy at Rauner, 1:00
Bolingbrook beats Romeoville as JT Pettigrew and Jason Lawani help freshman Davion Thompson acclimate to life as a star
Phenomenal freshmen: Warren’s Jaxson Davis and Bolingbrook’s Davion Thompson are having historic debut seasons
