The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 20, 2024
College Sports Sports Columnists

NCAA feared paying athletes would ruin college sports, but it hasn’t, of course

Since 2021, college athletes have been allowed to make money off their name, image and likeness and to enter the transfer portal. In essence, college athletes now can get rich and relocate yearly to any college that will have them. Just like the coaches always could.

By  Rick Telander
   
SHARE NCAA feared paying athletes would ruin college sports, but it hasn’t, of course
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, right, hands the ball to running back Blake Corum (2) in a college football game against Bowling Green.

Former Michigan running back Blake Corum was paid at least $480,000 in NIL money last season, and former Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy also cashed in on the school’s run to the national title.

Jose Juarez/AP

Until recently, if you were a Division I college athlete and made any money, it better have come from your mom, dad or Uncle Jimmy. Or from a summer job mowing grass.

You sure couldn’t make it from what you were really good at: your sport.

Now? Bombs away, kids. Get some of that name, image and likeness cash.

The reason it’s like this is because the NCAA — the National Consortium of Aging Antiquarians — never even considered letting athletes have some of the swelling sports-money pie. The result is barely regulated chaos.

The courts made it so. As it turns out, making money in the United States is legal, even for college students.

Who would have guessed?

Since 2021, college athletes have been allowed to make money off their name, image and likeness and to enter yearly the ‘‘Wheel of Fortune’’-like thing called the transfer portal. In essence, college athletes now can get rich and relocate yearly to any college that will have them.

Just like the coaches always could.

NIL: The new landscape of college athletics
Florida Atlantic’s Bryan Greenlee shooting a three-point attempt against Kansas State’s David N’Guessan.
College Sports
With the transfer portal, NIL here to stay, get used to the beautiful chaos of college sports
The NCAA Tournament has been wild, and no McDonald’s All-Americans in the Final Four is proof.
By Rick Morrissey
 
The cover of EA Sports College Football 25 video game.
College Sports
EA Sports will release College Football 25 on July 19
EA’s first college football game in more than a decade will launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S this summer.
By Associated Press
 
Alabama football coach Nick Saban ruled the college recruiting world for years. Then NIL came along.
College Sports
The monster of capitalism has a new face in college sports
Name, image and likeness deals are a modern-day gold rush.
By Rick Telander
 
Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson lifting the trophy after his team won the Big Ten championship.
College Sports
Face it, big-business college football is the NFL, only with marching bands and mascots
The Big Ten’s expansion is about money and survival.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders was ahead of his time as a college player with his sights on money at Florida State in the 1980s.&nbsp;
College Sports
After decades of working for nothing, college athletes following the money
With players anywhere now able to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL), you don’t hear much talk about the ‘‘amateur ideal’’ that was the old mantra of the NCAA.
By Rick Telander
 
zorich_CST_030813_2.jpg
Other Views
Student-athletes can make money now. Did we just open Pandora’s Box?
By adopting a new policy for student-athletes that allows them to accept compensation, the NCAA just created a big new source of troubles.
By Chris Zorich
 
There was nothing “amateur” about Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson football program.
College Sports
In college sports, amateur hour finally coming to an end
Good riddance to NCAA’s outrageous old rules against athletes being compensated.
By Rick Telander
 
Alabama coach Nick Saban and Texas A&amp;M coach Jimbo Fisher talking before a game last year.
College Sports
College athletes start getting paid and — surprise! — coaches start losing their minds
Alabama’s Nick Saban accuses Texas A&M of buying players through NILs, and Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher doesn’t like it one bit.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Colorado v TCU
College Sports
College football no longer the game we once knew
This is what happens when the only thing schools care about is winning.
By Rick Telander
 

The portal means teams change their rosters fast, so the recruiting trail never ends. As Colorado coach ‘‘Neon’’ Deion Sanders has said, you don’t show veteran recruits the library; you show them the bling.

Take Northwestern and its quarterback situation. Part-time 2023 starter Brendan Sullivan entered the portal in late April. Part-time starter and former South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who will be 24 in October, is standing pat. Mike Wright, late of Vanderbilt and Mississippi State, just came in through the portal and is looking to start for the Wildcats. The main man last season, Ben Bryant, finally graduated after basically quarterbacking at four programs: Cincinnati, then Eastern Michigan, then back to Cincinnati, then on to Northwestern.

The transfer athletes are always on the lookout for a school that offers a starting spot, a better chance to win, a better coaching staff, a better climate, a better almost anything. And, yes, a better NIL deal.

The funny thing is, the NCAA had cried forever that if amateur college athletes essentially became pros, the end of college sports was nigh.

High on the end-of-times list was Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney. Almost a decade ago, he said: ‘‘As far as paying players, professionalizing college athletics, that’s where you lose me. I’ll go do something else because there’s enough entitlement in this world as it is.’’

Let’s check. Golly, Swinney still is coaching at Clemson. Nor did players making money cause any lack of interest in college sports.

According to analytics, total viewing of college football was up 12% last season and 28% in the last five seasons. Michael Mulvihill, the president of insights and analytics at Fox Corp., said last fall: ‘‘I don’t know what in all of TV is trending any better than CFB [college football].’’

The money is out there, and it hasn’t hurt a thing but orderliness. The old indentured-servant system of college sports worked so well that the beneficiaries — all the adults — hated to see it go.

But consider that Michigan likely had as many rabid followers and interest last season as any football school anywhere. Its star player, running back Blake Corum, now with the Rams, was making big coin there, and it upset nothing — at least not with his teammates. He told Sports Illustrated that, because of NIL money, he was in ‘‘the 1%,’’ which in Michigan meant he was making at least $480,000.

Corum and then-Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy, a fellow wealthy NIL mate, made a point of sharing riches with teammates. Of course, many teammates had their own deals. Michigan guard Trevor Keegan said: ‘‘From the Big Ten championship to the bowl game, I think I made, like, $50,000 to $70,000 that month alone.’’

It’s the Wild West, and a mercenary, devoted, on-the-make star such as Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, reportedly makes $3.8 million.

Former NU quarterback Bryant told me that when you put your name in the portal, ‘‘your phone starts blowing up immediately’’ from coaches calling. Those coaches don’t pay the NIL money, but they might know where that money can be found.

This all will sort itself out someday. Maybe soon, the athletes will become actual employees of the schools, as they’ve been all along, just unpaid. Till then, we can chuckle at geezers’ laments about that potential fall of civilization.

‘‘Should student-athletes be employees?’’ Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said not long ago. ‘‘Jesus criminy, are you crazy?’’

Could be.

Next Up In College Sports
Maybe Sky thinking long-term, outsmarting us all with draft trades — maybe
How college football's transfer portal, conference realignment reveal value play opportunities
Northwestern football to play Illinois and Ohio State at Wrigley Field this year
Former Illinois star Terrence Shannon Jr. speaks publicly for first time since December rape charge
Boo, who? NBA Draft Combine is here, but Northwestern's Buie isn't part of it
Northwestern’s Izzy Scane breaks NCAA record for career women’s lacrosse goals
The Latest
Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs' offense, with reinforcements coming, is hopeful it can turn the corner
“They’ve been helping us out a lot, so there’s going to be a time where we can help them sometime, and that’s what we’re going to do,” outfielder Seiya Suzuki said.
By Kyle Williams
 
Money
Fulton River District's newest luxury high-rise Cassidy on Canal welcomes first residents
The 33-story building is the first top-of-the-line apartment tower to open in the area in over a decade.
By Abby Miller
 
CPD-06.JPG
Crime
Person shot, killed in Gresham
The male, whose age wasn’t known, was found in a home in the 7700 block of South Throop Street about 1:45 p.m. Monday, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD-01.JPG
Crime
Teen boy, 17, found shot in Englewood home
The teenager was found with a gunshot wound to the head just before 3 p.m. in a home in the 7100 block of South Winchester Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
oldphotos-11.jpg
Editorials
Bringing back Old Maxwell Street is a worthy tribute to Chicago history
The city’s decision to temporarily return Maxwell Street merchants to their historic home beginning Sunday is a nice bow to a place that served as a stepping-stone to wave after wave of immigrants.
By CST Editorial Board
 