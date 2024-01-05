Picture Chicago: 8 must-see news photos from the first week of 2024

Kristi Keorkunian-Rivers, co-founder of the Chicago chapter of Stop Trans Genocide, speaks during a press conference by the group Bodies Outside of Unjust Laws: Coalition for Reproductive Justice and LGBTQ+ Liberation at City Hall in the Loop, Tuesday, Jan. 2. The group, which plans to demand reproductive rights such as access to abortion and LGBTQ+ protections, submitted an application for a permit to march during the Democratic National Convention on August 18.