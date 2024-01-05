The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 5, 2024
Marcin Rysniak and his 8-year-old daughter Lucja make a snowman near Cricket Hill after nearly an inch of snow fell across the Chicago area, Sunday, Dec. 31.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 8 must-see news photos from the first week of 2024

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan made his first courtroom appearance as a criminal defendant at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, a happy couple celebrated winning the lottery for Cook County’s first marriage license in 2024, and the legendary Rosebud on Taylor Italian restaurant announced it will be ceasing dinner service.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Flanked by attorneys, Illinois’ former House Speaker Michael Madigan walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, Wednesday, Jan. 3. U.S. District Judge John Blakey rescheduled Madigan’s racketeering trial for Oct. 8, a delay of six months while the Supreme Court considers a Northwest Indiana corruption case revolving around a key statute at play in Madigan’s case.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A Metra train sits on a platform at Union Station as passengers board, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. The commuter rail system is closing all of its ticket windows on all of its lines, including in downtown Chicago, by Feb. 1.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Angelica Rodriguez and Alfonzo Arroyo Jr., who won the lottery for Cook County’s first marriage license in 2024, share sparkling juice during the wedding ceremony at the Cook County Clerk’s office in the Loop, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Angelica Rodriguez and Alfonzo Arroyo Jr., who won the lottery for Cook County’s first marriage license in 2024, share sparkling juice during the wedding ceremony at the Cook County Clerk’s office in the Loop, Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Taylor Cox kisses Michelle Vu's forehead before their bachelor and bachelorette parties at Grant Park in the Loop, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Cox and Vu are getting married on New Year's Eve.

Taylor Cox kisses Michelle Vu’s forehead before their bachelor and bachelorette parties at Grant Park in the Loop, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Cox and Vu are getting married on New Year’s Eve.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A woman pulls a child in a sled near Cricket Hill after nearly an inch of snow fell across the Chicago area, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.

A woman pulls a child in a sled near Cricket Hill after nearly an inch of snow fell across the Chicago area, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Kristi Keorkunian-Rivers, co-founder of the Chicago chapter of Stop Trans Genocide, speaks during a press conference by the group Bodies Outside of Unjust Laws: Coalition for Reproductive Justice and LGBTQ+ Liberation at City Hall in the Loop,Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023. The group, which plans to demand reproductive rights such as access to abortion and LGBTQ+ protections, submitted an application for a permit to march during the Democratic National Convention on August 18. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Kristi Keorkunian-Rivers, co-founder of the Chicago chapter of Stop Trans Genocide, speaks during a press conference by the group Bodies Outside of Unjust Laws: Coalition for Reproductive Justice and LGBTQ+ Liberation at City Hall in the Loop, Tuesday, Jan. 2. The group, which plans to demand reproductive rights such as access to abortion and LGBTQ+ protections, submitted an application for a permit to march during the Democratic National Convention on August 18.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A family looks over the menu while sitting in the dining room of Rosebud located at 1500 West Taylor Street, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. This flagship location will be ceasing dinner service and transforming into private events space starting next year.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

