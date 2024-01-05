Picture Chicago: 8 must-see news photos from the first week of 2024
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan made his first courtroom appearance as a criminal defendant at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, a happy couple celebrated winning the lottery for Cook County’s first marriage license in 2024, and the legendary Rosebud on Taylor Italian restaurant announced it will be ceasing dinner service.
The Latest
Bally’s planned casino and the fate of the Century and Consumers buildings are among the five architectural projects worth watching as this new year progresses.
The work by Daryl Harris adorns a bar and restaurant owned by an enthusiast of old-school horror and outer-space movies.
Between football and men’s basketball, the Big Ten is 3-10 in national championship games since the 1997 Wolverines football squad achieved unbeaten glory.
What is it about reusable drinkware that has everyone going wild? Here’s what we know.