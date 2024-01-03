The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Transportation News Chicago

Metra implementing fare overhaul, eliminating ticket windows

Metra is overhauling ticket prices on Feb. 1, reducing zones from 10 to 4 and cutting 10-ride passes.

By  David Struett
   
A Metra train

Sun-Times file

Big changes are coming to Metra over the coming weeks as the commuter rail agency introduces a new fare structure Feb. 1.

Metra is overhauling ticket prices, reducing zones from 10 to 4, eliminating 10-ride passes, and closing the rest of its ticketing windows.

The new fee structure, approved by Metra’s board in November, is meant to simplify pricing and attract new riders. Like many transit agencies, Metra is facing a potential fiscal cliff with federal COVID-19 funds expiring in 2026.

Here’s what riders need to know:

Ticket windows closing

Metra is permanently closing all of its ticket windows on the BNSF line on Jan. 8, and on all other lines, including in downtown Chicago, on Feb. 1. Vending machines are available at the busiest stations. Metra said some of its ticketing agents would change jobs and become customer service representatives at its downtown Chicago stations.

Ten-ride passes

Ten-ride passes won’t be sold after Jan. 31. The 10-Ride Ticket is being replaced with a Day Pass 5-Pack, available only on the Ventra app.

Monthly passes

The $100 Super Saver Monthly Pass won’t be available starting next month. Prices will be based on zones traveled. A Monthly Pass will cost $75 from Zone 2 to Zone 1, $110 from Zone 3 to Zone 1 and $135 from Zone 4 to Zone 1.

February Monthly Passes go on sale Feb. 1. The Regional Connect Pass will be available in the Ventra app.

Metra’s new fare zone map.

Metra’s new fare zone map.

Metra

Reduced fare program

The Fair Transit South Cook pilot on the Metra Electric and Rock Island lines ends Jan. 31. It’s being replaced by a new pilot program, called Access, that offers reduced fares to anyone living in a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipient household.

One-way tickets

One-way tickets to Zone 1 will cost $3.75 from Zone 2, $5.50 from Zone 3 and $6.75 from Zone 4. One-way tickets covering trips that do not begin or end downtown (Zone 1) will cost $3.75.

Day passes or weekend passes

Day passes are priced at twice the cost of a one-way ticket. The promotional $6 and $10 weekday day passes are discontinued.

Metra’s new fare structure.

Metra’s new fare structure.

Metra

