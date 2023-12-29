The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 29, 2023
Columnists Entertainment and Culture Commentary

Rosebud closing to diners after nearly 50 years on Taylor, will reopen as special events ‘speakeasy’

The legendary mainstay of Little Italy, once the “red sauce” destination for everyone from Frank Sinatra to Oprah Winfrey to Robert DeNiro, will be open for regular dining through New Year’s Eve, and then only to bookings for bigger parties.

By  Michael Sneed
   
SHARE Rosebud closing to diners after nearly 50 years on Taylor, will reopen as special events ‘speakeasy’
The iconic Rosebud sign on Taylor Street in Little Italy.

The iconic Rosebud sign on Taylor Street in Little Italy.

Provided

It will be the end of an era. 

The legendary Rosebud on Taylor Italian restaurant, once the “red sauce” destination for the glitterati, glam and the mob since its opening in 1976, is planning to become a special event space in the new year.

The iconic Rosebud flagship, which gave birth over the next five decades to nine Rosebud eateries including one opening in Florida, will no longer be open to general/walk-in dining after Sunday. It will re-open the following day for special events bookings only.

“After New Year’s Eve, we will turn the place into a new concept and make it into a special-occasion place,” said Rosebud founder Alex Dana.

The working name is Rosebud: The Speakeasy, for parties of 10 to 250 people.

“It will be a ‘Joe sent me’ kind of place,” said Dana. “The place has too much history to actually close.”

And what history there was around those old tables on Taylor Street at Laflin Street, where, since 2011, there is an honorary street sign marking “Alex Dana Way.”

Alex Dana stands outside his Taylor Street restaurant, Rosebud on Taylor, after he was given an honorary street sign.

Alex Dana stands outside his Taylor Street restaurant, Rosebud on Taylor, after he was given an honorary street sign in 2011.

Provided

Rosebud was originally called Bocciola della Rose (“bud of the rose”). It quickly became a destination for everyone from Frank Sinatra to Oprah Winfrey to prime ministers!

Dana has plenty of tall tablecloth tales to tell.

“We rocked back then,” chirped Dana. “It wasn’t unusual to walk out of the kitchen to see [U.S. Sen.] Ted Kennedy at the bar; [newspaper baron] Rupert Murdoch, or sports legends Digger Phelps, Sparky Anderson and Tommy Lasorda talkin’ it up.

“We’d close up for Frank Sinatra and his crew for late night dinners when Frank would take off his jacket and tie and practically strip down to his shirt to eat the red sauce with meatballs and peppers.”

Alex Dana stands in front of a painting of Frank Sinatra inside Rosebud on Taylor, in 2001.

Alex Dana stands in front of a painting of Frank Sinatra inside Rosebud on Taylor in 2001.

Sun-Times/Keith Hale

Diners were often heading to Bulls or Blackhawks games on the Near West Side, or famed music spots including the Cotton Club on Michigan Avenue in the South Loop. That closed in 2008.

“Robert DeNiro would come in to eat en route to the Cotton Club with his wife, Toukie Smith. Ditto Alex Trebeck, who also was en route to the Cotton Club. Top French chef Jacques Pepin brought in the legendary Julia Child. They all came for the red sauce.

Related

Other actors came and told tall tales of their own.

“One night actors George Hamilton and Danny Aiello and Robert Conrad, a Chicagoan, each claimed they were a tougher guy than each other ... until Archie Bunker [actor Carroll O’Connor] chimed in from another table he was tougher based on where he grew up!” Dana said.

The location was not far from Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Studios at Carpenter and Randolph in the West Loop, which had nowhere near the number of restaurants when she began filming her show there in 1990. Oprah would send stars, staff and others Rosebud’s way.

“She once sent in Diane Keaton and Goldie Hawn and Bette Midler, who had just made a movie ‘The First Wives Club’ and wound up laughing and drinking wine and eating pasta … They were hilarious!” Dana said.

“Oprah was frequently there eating her favorite, broccoli and cavatelli. She’d send in her whole show and even sent me a love letter. Whoa!”

Executive Chef Francisco Rodriguez prepares Lasagna Quattro Formaggi — four cheese lasagna — at Rosebud in 2005.

Executive Chef Francisco Rodriguez prepares lasagna quattro formaggi — four cheese lasagna — at Rosebud in 2005.

Rich Hein/Sun-Times File

Mobsters, too, would take their seats at tables surrounded by dark wood-paneled walls.

“Joey ‘The Clown’ Lombardo, who liked to kid people, loved to come in and hold court, talking to people all the time,” Dana recalled. “That was before he wound up going to jail,” where he died in 2019, added Dana. 

Dana, who grew up in a restaurant family, later gave birth to the star-stopping destination Rosebud on Rush, chuckled about how in the late 1990s, Chicago’s former first lady Maggie Daley once brought in England’s Prime Minister Tony Blair to the eatery, which boasted an actual red carpet entrance. 

He wasn’t the only one to make a grand entrance.

“Actor Gene Hackman actually made an entrance [arriving] in a horse and buggy,” chuckled Dana.

But ”the wildest time” was when James “The Sopranos” Gandolfini, came to eat.

“He was so mobbed at the front door, we had to sneak him the back way upstairs into the dining room.”

Changes in the neighborhood have made it necessary to try something new, Dana said. Many of the old-school Italian joints in Little Italy have closed, replaced with a variety of new places.

“Things changed in the area during the past 50 years,” said Dana. “Industrial companies moved away, which once provided us with huge lunchtime crowds. Little Italy got smaller and many residents moved to the suburbs. Business was no longer booming.”

But rest assured, Dana said the restaurant will maintain its charm — there will be no remodeling — and will continue to serve all of its signature dishes.

“Our flagship has so much history, we are not going to close,” he said.

And all the photos of celebrities and others enjoying the red sauce — including Frank Sinatra’s — will remain on the walls.

“Those were the days,” Dana said. “What a time!”

Next Up In Commentary
Here’s how Illinois Democrats in Congress split on Israel-Hamas war, antisemitism legislation
Getting tattoos put me at odds with my parents. Maybe the clash was what we needed.
Whoops! Mistakes, we’ve made a few in our 75-year history
‘Jewish and Palestinian communities deserve a future free from fear’
Don’t take school choice away from Chicago’s families
Trump supporters are nothing but fundamentalists
The Latest
Frank Thomas said he is “alive and well” after Fox News mistakenly showed him among high profile personalities who died this year. (@TheBigHurt_35)
White Sox
Frank Thomas rips Fox News after network said he died in 2023
“Ladies and Gentlemen I’m very sorry my ex employer Fox would be this irresponsible on National TV this morning,” Thomas said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Benet’s Colin Stack hits a jumper against Oak Park.
High School Basketball
Seven-foot sophomore Colin Stack helps lead Benet into Pontiac Holiday Tournament semifinals
Stack didn’t miss a shot and scored 17 points as the Redwings beat Oak Park 60-48 in the quarterfinals.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Arizona Cardinals v Chicago Bears
Bears
How much credit should Matt Eberflus get for weathering Bears storm?
Does a franchise that has had two head coaches, three offensive coordinators, three defensive coordinators and two presidents in the last three seasons need more change? Or has Eberflus proven his mettle by navigating the storm this year, even if it was partially one of his own making?
By Patrick Finley
 
Arizona Cardinals v Chicago Bears
Bears
How Matt Eberflus’ ‘200’ challenge helped Bears QB Justin Fields
While Fields was recovering from his dislocated thumb, coach Matt Eberflus gave him a challenge. In true Eberflus form, it was wrapped in a clever gimmick.
By Patrick Finley
 
Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints
Bears
Darnell Mooney out, Teven Jenkins in vs. Falcons
Mooney has been in concussion protocol since Monday. TE Cole Kmet (knee) and C Lucas Patrick are questionable. Jenkins has cleared concussion protocol is expected to start at left guard.
By Mark Potash
 