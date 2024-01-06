The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 6, 2024
Light snow showers expected through Saturday, significant systems move in Monday

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, O’Hare airport had recorded about 1.7 inches of snow and Midway about 1.5 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
A man uses his hood to shield his face from snow as he walks along State St. in The Loop, as snow showers dust the Chicago area, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

Chicago will see its first significant snow system move into the area Monday evening.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Chicago area was hit with its first round of snow early Saturday before a more significant system is expected to move into the region Monday evening.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed salt spreaders overnight, focusing on routes near highways and Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Outside the city, roads along Interstate 39 and Interstate 57 outside the downtown area saw the most snowfall.

National Weather Service meteorologist Zachary Yack urged drivers to exercise caution on the roads through the weekend.

“If you are driving in snow, increase your following distance, have your headlights on and add a little extra time to your travel time,” Yack said.

The system is expected to linger in the area until Sunday morning, followed by a “brief lull,” before more significant storms Monday night.

The areas south of Interstate 80 will likely be hit the hardest Monday night, with bursts of heavy, wet snow.

The system will remain in the area through Tuesday with winds projected to reach 30 mph.

Over the next five days, temperatures will remain around the mid-30s with overnight lows in the high 20s to low 30s.

