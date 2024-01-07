Man shot to death inside Austin laundromat

A man was shot to death Saturday night inside an Austin laundromat on the West Side.
About 9:10 p.m., a male entered the laundromat in the 4800 block of Chicago Avenue and shot the 57-year-old man before fleeing the scene, Chicago police said.
He was transported to West Suburban Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
There was no one in custody.
