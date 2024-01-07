The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 7, 2024
News Chicago Metro/State

Man shot to death inside Austin laundromat

A male entered the laundromat in the 4800 block of Chicago Avenue and shot the 57-year-old man, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death Saturday night inside an Austin laundromat on the West Side.

About 9:10 p.m., a male entered the laundromat in the 4800 block of Chicago Avenue and shot the 57-year-old man before fleeing the scene, Chicago police said.

He was transported to West Suburban Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.

