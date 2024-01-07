The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 7, 2024
NFL Sports

Lions beat Vikings 30-20, lose record-breaking rookie Sam LaPorta to knee injury

Detroit (12-5) matched a franchise record for wins and will host a playoff game for the first time since the 1993 season when it played at the Pontiac Silverdome.

By  Larry Lage | Associated Press
   
SHARE Lions beat Vikings 30-20, lose record-breaking rookie Sam LaPorta to knee injury
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is chased by Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum.

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is chased by Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum.

Paul Sancya/AP

DETROIT — Sam LaPorta had a 2-yard touchdown catch midway through the first quarter but later limped off the field with a knee injury, an ominous development for the NFC North champion Detroit Lions as they closed out the regular season with a 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Detroit (12-5) matched a franchise record for wins and will host a playoff game for the first time since the 1993 season when it played at the Pontiac Silverdome.

The Lions will spend the upcoming week hoping LaPorta, who set an NFL record for receptions by a rookie tight end with 86, is healthy enough to help them earn a second playoff victory since winning the 1957 league title.

Detroit coach Dan Campbell opted to play all his starters even though the best the Lions could hope for was to improve their playoff seeding from No. 3 to No. 2 in the NFC. They needed the Cowboys to lose at Washington later Sunday for that to happen.

Minnesota (7-10) was eliminated from playoff contention, losing four straight games and six of seven in a season stunted by Kirk Cousins’ torn Achilles tendon and the team’s inability to replace him.

Nick Mullens, one of three quarterbacks to start for the Vikings’ over their final five games, lofted a 38-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson in the final minute of the third quarter and had a 42-yard pass to Jordan Addison for another score on his next possession to keep Minnesota within a touchdown.

Jared Goff, who completed 23 of 32 passes for 320 yards without a turnover, threw his second TD pass on a 70-yard toss to Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth. He also set the Lions up for Michael Badgley’s 39-yard field goal that gave them a 30-20 lead with 8:14 left.

Mullens threw interceptions to Cam Sutton and C.J. Gardner-Johnson late in the fourth, ending Minnesota’s comeback hopes. He finished 30 of 44 for 396 yards.

As usual, Jefferson did his part for the Vikings.

He had a career-high-matching 12 catches for a season-high 192 yards and a score. Jefferson, who missed seven games with a hamstring injury, joined Wes Chandler (1982) and Jim Benton (1945) as the only players in league history to have 1,000 yards receiving in 10 or fewer games.

INJURY REPORT

Vikings: OG Ed Ingram (shoulder) was not cleared to play after being listed as questionable, joining OT Brian O’Neill (ankle) and with CBs Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder) and Byron Murphy (knee) on the inactive list.

Lions: LaPorta’s injury looms large. Return specialist Kalif Ray was also ruled out during the game with a knee injury.

UP NEXT

Vikings: Missed the playoffs for third time in four years, failing to earn consecutive postseason bids for the first time since the 2008 and 2009 seasons.

Lions: Host a playoff game at Ford Field for the first time, aiming to win postseason game for the first time since beating Dallas on Jan. 5, 1992.

Next Up In NFL
Bears GM Ryan Poles: Matt Eberflus ‘got better with the pressure’
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson inactive vs. Packers
Three keys for Bears vs. rival Packers
Bears put C Lucas Patrick on injured reserve
Bears vs. Packers — What to Watch 4
Bears’ defense gets to make a final statement vs. Packers
The Latest
In a Monday, March 23, 2020 file photo, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 Max lands at Paine Field near Boeing’s manufacturing facility in Everett, Wash., north of Seattle. U.S. regulators are requiring inspections and possible repairs to engine coverings of all Boeing 737 Max jets.
Business
FAA grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners after plane suffers a blowout
An Alaska Airlines jetliner blew out a window and a portion of its fuselage shortly after takeoff above Oregon late Friday, creating a gaping hole that forced the pilots to make an emergency landing.
By Associated Press
 
A vacant storefront along the Magnificent Mile shopping district on October 21, 2021.
Business
15 community organizations awarded $2.7 million to revamp vacant storefronts
Groups receiving the funds will use them to revitalize commercial corridors across Chicago, including the Michigan Avenue downtown and business districts in Garfield Park, Pilsen, Humboldt Park, Uptown, West Loop, Lake View and Chatham.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Rose Bowl Game - Alabama v Michigan
College Sports
CFB Playoff: Will the Michigan ‘Wolves’ prey on Washington like they did Alabama?
The pick for Monday’s title game is in.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Neuqua Valley’s Joe Balgro shoots against Waubonsie Valley.
High School Basketball
Sunday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Cindy Morgan with Chevy Chase in a scene from the film “Caddyshack.”
Obituaries
Cindy Morgan, ‘Caddyshack’ star, found dead in apartment at 69
Morgan rose to fame after playing the promiscuous Lacey Underall in the golf comedy “Caddyshack” in 1980 alongside Bill Murray, Chevy Chase and Rodney Dangerfield. She also was in Disney’s original “Tron” film.
By Katie Camero | USA Today
 