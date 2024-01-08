The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Bill Murray, Veeck family buy independent Joliet Slammers ballclub

Former majority owner Nick Semaca, will stay on with the group as a shareholder.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bill Murray has gone from baseball fan to baseball owner.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Bill Murray is being sent to the minors — as a team owner.

Longtime Cubs fan Murray is part of an ownership group with a familiar baseball family — Mike Veeck and Night Train Veeck — that has purchased a majority stake in the Joliet Slammers of the independent Frontier League.

Former majority owner Nick Semaca, will stay on with the group as a shareholder. 

“I love Joliet and I’m looking forward to working with all of the Slammers staff, especially my son Night Train,” Mike Veeck said. 

Night Train will lead the day to day operations of the Slammers.

“I am super excited about Mike, Night Train, and Bill coming into our ballclub to launch a new growth era for the Slammers.  And I am excited to remain a part of the ownership group –  it really is a great time for the team, the City, and most importantly our fans,” Semaca said in a statement.

The Slammers will open their 2024 season on Friday, May 10, against the Evansville Otters. Gates will open at 5:35 p.m., and the game will begin at 6:35 p.m. 

