Monday, January 8, 2024
Jill Biden, Halle Berry to hit Chicago for event on menopause research and women’s health

Biden visits the University of Illinois Chicago to highlight research on menopause and women’s health; she will be joined by actress and women’s health advocate Halle Berry.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
First Lady Jill Biden Hosts Toys For Tots Event At The White House

First lady Jill Biden arrives in Chicago on Thursday with actress Halley Berry to attend an event on women’s health.

Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — First lady Jill Biden visits the University of Illinois Chicago on Thursday afternoon for an event highlighting women’s health and research on menopause.

The trip is part of the new White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research, which was launched Nov. 13 and led by Biden and the White House Gender Policy Council.

According to the White House, “Within 45 days, Initiative members will recommend concrete actions that the Biden-Harris Administration can take to improve how research on women’s health is conducted and maximize the Administration’s investments in women’s health research, including to address health disparities and inequities.

“...To deliver results quickly, Initiative members will set priority areas of focus where additional investments could be transformative — in areas of research ranging from heart attacks in women to menopause.”

Biden’s visit to the University of Illinois Chicago campus is, the White House said, to “highlight the importance of advancing research on menopause and women’s health.” The first lady will be joined by Halle Berry, the Academy Award-winning actress and women’s health advocate.

