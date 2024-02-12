Horoscope for Monday, Feb. 12, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 6 to 8 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a lovely way to begin your week because the moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with fiery Mars and Pluto, which is very empowering for you! You will enjoy increased popularity. You will welcome the company of friends and groups.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Two different influences are at play today. In one way, you’re glad to relax and enjoy your privacy. However, you make an excellent impression on bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. Your ambition is strong, which means you could go after what you want. It’s your call.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re keen to travel and do something to expand your world! Short trips will appeal. In particular, you’ll enjoy the company of people from others countries or different cultures. You might feel a bit competitive with someone. However, you can learn something from someone.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’re high visibility, which means people notice you more than usual. In fact, some people will know personal details about your private life. (Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control.) Discussions about shared property, taxes, debt or banking issues are likely.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is the perfect day to do something different! You need a change of scenery! Relations with partners and close friends will be intense and possibly competitive because fiery Mars is opposite your sign. You are the consummate actor. Take the high road by being patient and gracious.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a productive day because four planets are in the part of your chart that urges busy employment and “getting stuff done.” You might also explore ways to improve your health. Look for ways to share tasks or share the cost of something.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a romantic, playful day! Don’t leave home without a rose clenched in your teeth. Enjoy the good company of friends and partners today for a coffee, a drink, lunch, dinner or some laughs at Happy Hour. Playful activities with kids will delight.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re in a happier frame of mind today; and in particular, you’ll be pleased to do something to make improvements to where you live, perhaps to your work space or maybe your general living area. Certainly, increased chaos and activity on the home front will require some attention.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A playful day! Enjoy schmoozing with others. You’re full of bright ideas and eager to explore new concepts. Short trips plus conversations with siblings, relatives and neighbors will please you. Expect a busy schedule and a chance to schmooze.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is an excellent day for business and commerce because you have moneymaking ideas, plus you have the energy to tackle financial matters. Family discussions might deal with some of these issues. They might also prompt a major purchase.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Four planets are in your sign at the moment and they are dancing beautifully with the moon, which means this is a powerful day for you! You can call the shots. Enjoy short trips and conversations with others because you’re eager to express your energy and be heard.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

There’s a lot of lovely, positive energy out there today; nevertheless, you might be happy to enjoy privacy in secluded surroundings and watch the world go by. Having said this, warm times with a friend or a group will please you.

If today is your birthday

Actor Josh Brolin (1968) shares your birthday. You believe in yourself, and see yourself in the role as peacekeeper. You are confident, original and capable of uniting others. This is a year of simplicity and work. Take charge of your health. Physical exercise will be important. Stay grounded and levelheaded.