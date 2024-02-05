The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 5, 2024
Weather News Metro/State

Wintery warmth? Mild weather spell across Chicago this week could break records

There’s a chance the record high for Feb. 9 of 56 degrees, set in 1886, could be broken as the area experiences a warm-up. But the warm-up cools down again Saturday.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
 Updated  
SHARE Wintery warmth? Mild weather spell across Chicago this week could break records
A man walks along the Lake Front Trail near Montrose Beach on Monday. The high temp Monday was 42, but the forecast calls for temps in the upper 50s by Thursday.

A man walks along the Lake Front Trail near Montrose Beach on Monday. The high temp Monday was 42, but the forecast calls for temps in the upper 50s by Thursday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A taste of spring is in store for Chicago as the area flirts with record high temperatures later this week.

Daily highs at O’Hare Airport are expected to remain well above the monthly average high of 36 degrees through at least Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s highs should be in the mid- to upper 40s, and the forecast calls for warmer weather as the weekend nears, with temperatures climbing into the 50s, the weather service said.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a high of around 57 degrees, but there’s a chance it could climb higher, pushing it closer to the daily record high for Feb. 8 of 62 degrees, which was set in 1925, according to the weather service.

There’s a greater possibility of record-breaking temps on Friday, when the high is again expected to be around 57 degrees. That would place it just past the record high for Feb. 9 of 56 degrees, a mark that was set in 1886, the weather service said.

A couple walks along the Lake Front Trail as a cyclist zooms by, near Montrose Beach, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

Cyclists and walkers hit the Lake Front Trail on Monday. Chicago could set a new record if the temperature Friday rises above 56, the highest temperature recorded on Feb. 9, back in 1886.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

”If we’re going to break the record high, probably the 9th is the easiest one from a forecast standpoint,” NWS meteorologist Lee Carlaw said.

Carlaw said the warmest spikes on Thursday and Friday will be due in part to warm, moist air being drawn up across Illinois from the South on those days.

But the warmer weather won’t necessarily mean more sun, as mostly cloudy conditions are expected until Friday.

Carlaw said that if the clouds appear slightly darker during the day, it will be because the layer of clouds above the city may be slightly thicker than normal, allowing less light to filter through. 

Related
Related

More rays of sunlight might poke through Friday as partly sunny conditions develop following a chance for rain in the morning, the weather service said. Rain is also in the forecast for Thursday night.

Temperatures are expected to fall back into the mid 40s Saturday.

Next Up In News
Man shot, critically hurt in Hermosa
Lurie Children’s Hospital outages continue amid reported cyberattacks
‘They shot my son down like he was a dog,’ says mother of man killed by Carol Stream police
Lawsuit filed on behalf of 15 people wounded in mass shooting at North Lawndale Halloween party
Austin residents on alert after sex assault
String of armed robberies reported between Lincoln Park, Loop and Austin
The Latest
Studio 1258 on Pulaski Road was the scene of a mass shooting early Sunday on Halloween weekend.
Crime
Lawsuit filed on behalf of 15 people wounded in mass shooting at North Lawndale Halloween party
The suit filed Monday on behalf of the victims alleges that the venue, Studio 1258, and the security company, Fearless Protection, failed to take measures to ensure patron safety.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
cpd-03.JPG
Crime
Austin residents on alert after sex assault
Police say a man followed a person from Lake Street and Central Avenue to a building in the 200 block of North Central Avenue on Jan. 11 and assaulted them.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
cpd-05.JPG
Crime
String of armed robberies reported between Lincoln Park, Loop and Austin
A string of 10 armed robberies began in Lincoln Park and moved west before hitting the Loop and ending in Austin.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Girl Scout Jordan Banks, 18, (right), and her mother, Candice Banks, (left) troop master of Troop 49999, stand outside their Evanston home selling Girl Scouts cookies on Monday. Jordan, who’s in her final year of Girl Scouts as an Ambassador, is raising money for a Gold Award and hopes to have a friendship bench installed in a nearby middle school
Food and Restaurants
Girl Scout cookie lovers, be prepared — for a dollar-a-box price hike: ‘People realize that the world is changing’
Girl Scouts of Chicago and Northwest Indiana opened booths over the weekend, marking the beginning of cookie season in the region. Sales run through mid-March.
By Audrey Hettleman
 
screen-shot-2024-02-05-at-5-10-04-pm.png
College Sports
Schools and their money are not soon parted
Big Ten-SEC alliance reeks of move to forestall inevitable payment of players.
By Rick Telander
 