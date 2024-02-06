Menu planner: Heart-shaped brownies provide a sweet finish to your meal

Heart-shaped brownies

Makes 15 heart-shaped brownies

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes; cooling time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

12 tablespoons butter

1 1/4 cups sugar

3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

3 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2/3 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 7-by-11-inch baking pan with foil, leaving a 2-inch foil overhang; spray with cooking spray.

In a microwave-safe bowl, melt butter. Stir in sugar and cocoa powder until blended. Add eggs and vanilla; stir until combined.

Stir in flour and salt until a brownie batter forms. Spread batter in prepared pan and bake 25 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out with moist crumbs. Cool 10 minutes in pan. Using foil overhang, lift brownies out of pan and cool completely on wire rack.

Using a 2-inch heart-shaped cookie cutter, cut out brownie hearts. Turn heart cutter upside down every other heart to get the most brownie heart cut-outs. (Recipe by Gwynn Galvin, SwirlsOfFlavor.com.)

Per brownie: 200 calories, 3 grams protein, 11 grams fat (47% calories from fat), 6.2 grams saturated fat, 24 grams carbohydrate, 62 milligrams cholesterol, 165 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Southwest chicken skillet

Makes 5 servings

Preparation time: less than 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 pound chicken tenders, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 (16-ounce) package frozen broccoli, red pepper, onion and mushrooms, or similar combination

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed

1 cup chunky salsa

1 (8-inch) flour tortilla, cut into 2-by-1-inch strips (see note)

1 cup shredded 50% light cheddar cheese

Reduced-fat sour cream for garnish

Heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Cook chicken 3 to 4 minutes or until no longer pink. Stir in vegetables, beans and salsa; reduce heat to medium. Cover and cook 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until vegetables are softened. Sprinkle with tortilla strips and cheese. Cover and cook 2 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve and garnish with sour cream.

Note: For crispy tortillas strips, bake at 425 degrees for 4 to 7 minutes or until crisp.

Per serving: 317 calories, 33 grams protein, 10 grams fat (28% calories from fat), 3.1 grams saturated fat, 21 grams carbohydrate, 78 milligrams cholesterol, 623 milligrams sodium, 6 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Scampi with fettuccine

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 5 minutes plus pasta

INGREDIENTS

8 ounces fettuccine

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 pounds uncooked medium shrimp, shelled, deveined and tails removed

2 medium green onions, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

Cook and drain fettuccine according to directions. Meanwhile, in a large, nonstick skillet, heat oil on medium. Cook remaining ingredients in oil 2 to 3 minutes, stirring frequently until shrimp are pink. Remove from heat; toss fettuccine and shrimp together in skillet. Serve warm.

Per serving: 424 calories, 42 grams protein, 9 grams fat (18% calories from fat), 1.2 grams saturated fat, 45 grams carbohydrate, 274 milligrams cholesterol, 330 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Sloppy Joes

Use a packet of seasoning mix and ground beef. Serve the mixture over whole-grain hamburger buns. Add oven fries (from frozen) and carrot and celery sticks.