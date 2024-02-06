Refracted Theatre Company’s production of “Tambo & Bones” received 10 Non-Equity Jeff Award nominations — the most for a single production — it was announced Tuesday when the full list of 2023 nominees was released.

The accolades mark the 50th anniversary of the Chicago theater awards, which recognize excellence in non-Equity productions on stages across the Chicago area. The nominations include 144 artists across 24 categories from 32 companies.

Topping the overall list of nominations is Kokandy Productions, which earned 17 nods for two productions, “American Psycho” and “The SpongeBob Musical,” while Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre received 16 nominations for productions including “Assassins” and “The Threepenny Opera.”

Invictus Theatre Company received 10 nominations for productions including “The Crucible” and “The Mountaintop.”

The award winners will be announced at a ceremony at 7 p.m.. on March 25 at the Park West, 322 W. Armitage. Tickets are $71, are available at www.jeffawards.org.

Here are the 2024 Non-Equity Jeff Award nominations:

PRODUCTION – PLAY

“Cat’s Cradle” at Lifeline Theater. Jackie Jasperson Photography

“Cat’s Cradle” — Lifeline Theatre

“The Crucible” — Invictus Theatre Company

“Dying For It” — The Artistic Home

“Indoor Cats” — Red Theater

“Right Now” — Facility Theatre

“Tambo & Bones” — Refracted Theatre Company

“We Are Proud to Present a Presentation About the Herero of Namibia, Formerly Known as Southwest Africa, from the German Südwestafrika, Between the Years 1884 - 1915” — Theatre Y

PRODUCTION – MUSICAL

The hero of Kokandy Production’s “The SpongeBob Musical” (Frankie Leo Bennett, center) must stop a volcanic eruption with the help of Patrick Star (Isabel Cecilia Garcia) and Sandy Cheeks (Sarah Patin). Evan Hanover

“American Psycho” — Kokandy Productions

“Assassins” — Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

“The SpongeBob Musical”— Kokandy Productions

“The Threepenny Opera” — Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

“tick, tick… BOOM!” — BoHo Theatre

ENSEMBLE – PLAY

“Cat’s Cradle” — Lifeline Theatre

“The Crucible” — Invictus Theatre Company

“Jane: Abortion and the Underground” — Idle Muse Theatre Company

“Panther Women: An Army for the Liberation” — Prop Thtr (i/a/w Perceptions Theatre)

“The Pragmatists” — Trap Door Theatre

“Right Now” — Facility Theatre

“We Are Proud to Present a Presentation About the Herero of Namibia, Formerly Known as Southwest Africa, from the German Südwestafrika, Between the Years 1884 - 1915” — Theatre Y

ENSEMBLE – MUSICAL

The cast of “Promises, Promises” at Blank Theatre Company. Spencer Donovan

“American Psycho” — Kokandy Productions

“Assassins” — Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

“Promises, Promises” — Blank Theatre Company

“The SpongeBob Musical” — Kokandy Productions

NEW WORK

India Nicole Burton — “Panther Women: An Army for the Liberation” – Prop Thtr (i/a/w Perceptions Theatre)

Tina Fakhrid-Deen — “Dandelions” – MPAACT (Ma’at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theater)

Mora V. Harris — “Indoor Cats” – Red Theater

John Hildreth — “Cat’s Cradle” – Lifeline Theatre

Evan M. Jackson — “The Last Queen of Camelot” – Idle Muse Theatre Company

Shannon O’Neill —“The Kelly Girls” – The Factory Theater

Ed Rutherford & George Howe — “Murder, ReWrote” – Hell in a Handbag Productions

Micah Ariel Watson — “Alaiyo” – Definition Theatre

DIRECTOR – PLAY

Charles Askenaizer — “The Crucible” - Invictus Theatre Company

Mikael Burke —“Tambo & Bones” - Refracted Theatre Company

Heather Currie —“Cat’s Cradle” - Lifeline Theatre

Dado —“Right Now” - Facility Theatre

Wyatt Kent — “Indoor Cats” - Red Theater

Tyrone Phillips — “Fairview” - Definition Theatre

Kezia Waters — “We Are Proud to Present a Presentation About the Herero of Namibia, Formerly Known as Southwest Africa, from the German Südwestafrika, Between the Years 1884 - 1915” - Theatre Y

DIRECTOR – MUSICAL

Fred Anzevino — “The Threepenny Opera” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Derek Van Barham — “American Psycho” - Kokandy Productions

Daryl D. Brooks — “Assassins” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Bo Frazier — “tick, tick… BOOM!” - BoHo Theatre

PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – PLAY

Brittney Brown (Regan Kelly) — “The Kelly Girls” - The Factory Theater

Laura Coover (The Woman) — “Heisenberg: The Uncertainty Principle” - Griffin Theatre Company

Ny’ajai Ellison (Camae) — “The Mountaintop” - Invictus Theatre Company

Julian Hester (Scratch) — “Witch” - The Artistic Home

Patrick Newson Jr. (Bones) — “Tambo & Bones” - Refracted Theatre Company

Felicia Oduh (Ariel) — “Alaiyo” - Definition Theatre

Aila Ayilam Peck (Layla) — “Hate- - -” - First Floor Theater

Soleil Pérez (Agnes) — “Agnes of God” - Redtwist Theatre

Mark Pracht (John Proctor) — “The Crucible” - Invictus Theatre Company

William Anthony Sebastian Rose II (Tambo) — “Tambo & Bones” - Refracted Theatre Company

PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – MUSICAL

Kyle Patrick stars as serial killer Patrick Bateman in “American Psycho.” Evan Hanover

Neala Barron (John Wilkes Booth) — “Assassins” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Frankie Leo Bennett (SpongeBob SquarePants) — “The SpongeBob Musical” - Kokandy Productions

Britain Gebhardt (Bessica Feltcher) — “Murder, ReWrote” - Hell in a Handbag Productions

Carl Herzog (Macheath) — “The Threepenny Opera” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Brandy Miller (Fran Kubelik) — “Promises, Promises” - Blank Theatre Company

Patrick O’Keefe (Balladeer and Lee Harvey Oswald) — “Assassins” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Kyle Patrick (Patrick Bateman) — “American Psycho” - Kokandy Productions

Alec Phan (Jonathan) — “tick, tick … BOOM!” - BoHo Theatre

Rory Schrobilgen (Chuck Baxter) — “Promises, Promises” - Blank Theatre Company

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – PLAY



Kristin Collins (Elizabeth Sawyer) — “Witch” - The Artistic Home

Shawna Franks (Juliette) — “Right Now” - Facility Theatre

Jada Jackson (Keisha) — “Fairview” - Definition Theatre

Patrick Newson Jr. (Kofi) — “Alaiyo” - Definition Theatre

Kathy Scambiaterra (Serafima) v “Dying For It” - The Artistic Home

Maria Stephens (Alice) — “Right Now” - Facility Theatre

James Turano (Deputy Governor Danforth) — “The Crucible” - Invictus Theatre Company

Michaela Voit (Abigail Williams) — “The Crucible” - Invictus Theatre Company

Sarah Wisterman (Panda) — “Indoor Cats” - Red Theater

Korinne Yonan (Maleficunt) — “Sleeping with Beauty” – PrideArts

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – MUSICAL



Megan Elk (Mrs. Peachum) — “The Threepenny Opera” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Parker Guidry (Sheldon J. Plankton) — “The SpongeBob Musical” - Kokandy Productions

Luke Halpern (Susan) - “tick, tick… BOOM!” — BoHo Theatre

Jon Parker Jackson (Samuel Byck) — “Assassins” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Chamaya Moody (Polly Peachum) — “The Threepenny Opera” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Caleigh Pan-Kita (Evelyn Williams) — “American Psycho” - Kokandy Productions

Quinn Rigg (Squidward Q. Tentacles) — “The SpongeBob Musical” - Kokandy Productions

Amanda Rodriguez (Lynette ‘Squeaky’ Fromme) — “Assassins” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Nathe Rowbotham (Lucy Brown) — “The Threepenny Opera” - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

PRODUCTION – SHORT RUN



“It’s Only a Play” — Saint Sebastian Players

“The Minutes” — Edge of the Wood Theatre

“Once on This Island” — Pulse Theatre Company

“That Must Be the Entrance to Heaven” — Visión Latino Theatre Company

ENSEMBLE – SHORT RUN



“It’s Only a Play” — Saint Sebastian Players

“The Minutes” -— Edge of the Wood Theatre

“Once on This Island” — Pulse Theatre Company

“That Must Be the Entrance to Heaven” — Visión Latino Theatre Company

DIRECTOR – SHORT RUN



Xavier M. Custodio — “That Must Be the Entrance to Heaven” - Visión Latino Theatre Company

Melanie McNulty — “Cry It Out” - Theatre Above the Law

Janet Rourke — “The Minutes” - Edge of the Wood Theatre

Iraida Tapias — “North & Sur” - Water People Theater

PERFORMER – SHORT RUN



Manuel Duarte (Emcee) — “Lotería: Dichos, Proverbios, Albures” - Teatro Tariakuri

Jack Hradecky (Mr. Peel) — “The Minutes” - Edge of the Wood Theatre

Casey Huls (Frank Abagnale Jr.) — “Catch Me If You Can” - Surging Films and Theatrics

Gwen La Roka (Gwen La Roka) — “Mi Casa Es Tu Casa!” - UrbanTheater Company

Daniella Rukin (Lina) — “Cry It Out” - Theatre Above the Law

Carter Sherman (Amelia Carter) — “Miranda: A War-Torn Fable” - The Impostors Theatre Company

Billy Surges (Carl Hanratty) -— “Catch Me If You Can” - Surging Films and Theatrics

Kris Tori (Alfonsina Storni) — “North & Sur” - Water People Theater

Allyson Womack (Jessie) — “Cry It Out” - Theatre Above the Law

SCENIC DESIGN

Kirk Anderson — “Right Now” – Facility Theatre

Kevin Hogan — “Dying For It” – The Artistic Home

Rose Johnson — “Agnes of God” – Redtwist Theatre

Sydney Lynne — “Tambo & Bones” – Refracted Theatre Company

Kevin Rolfs — “The Crucible” – Invictus Theatre Company

COSTUME DESIGN

Jakob Abderhalden — “The SpongeBob Musical” – Kokandy Productions

Natasha Vuchurovich Dukich — “Right Now” – Facility Theatre

Jessie Gowens — “The Crucible” – Invictus Theatre Company

Kotryna Hilko — “Tambo & Bones” – Refracted Theatre Company

Beth Laske-Miller & Rachel Sypniewski — “I Promised Myself to Live Faster” – Hell in a Handbag Productions

Cindy Moon — “The Threepenny Opera” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Rachel Sypniewski — “Princess Ivona” – Trap Door Theatre

SOUND DESIGN

Hannah Foerschler — “The Kelly Girls” – The Factory Theater

Ethan Korvne — “Tambo & Bones” – Refracted Theatre Company

Santiago Quintana— “Right Now” – Facility Theatre

Danny Rockett — “The Pragmatists” – Trap Door Theatre

Stefanie Senior – “Cat’s Cradle” – Lifeline Theatre

Sebby Woldt — “Indoor Cats” – Red Theater

LIGHTING DESIGN

Mark Bracken Jr. — “Dying For It” – The Artistic Home

Ellie Fey – “Witch” — The Artistic Home

Maggie Fullilove-Nugent — “The Threepenny Opera” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

G. “Max” Maxin IV — “American Psycho” – Kokandy Productions

Eric Watkins — “Tambo & Bones” – Refracted Theatre Company

PROJECTION DESIGN



DJ Douglass — “The Mountaintop” – Invictus Theatre Company

Alex Gendal — “Alaiyo” – Definition Theatre

Eme Ospina-López — “Tambo & Bones” – Refracted Theatre Company

CHOREOGRAPHY

Breon Arzell — “American Psycho” – Kokandy Productions

Lauryn Schmelzer— “Promises, Promises” – Blank Theatre Company

Jenna Schoppe — “The SpongeBob Musical” – Kokandy Productions

MUSIC DIRECTION

Harper Caruso — “tick, tick… BOOM!” – BoHo Theatre

Heidi Joosten — “American Psycho” – Kokandy Productions

Heidi Joosten — “Assassins” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Aaron Kaplan — “Promises, Promises” – Blank Theatre Company

ORIGINAL MUSIC IN A PLAY

Natasha Bogojevic — “The Pragmatists” – Trap Door Theatre

Przemysław Bosak — “Princess Ivona” – Trap Door Theatre

Ethan Korvne — “Tambo & Bones” – Refracted Theatre Company

Petter Wahlbäck — “Dying For It” – The Artistic Home

ARTISTIC SPECIALIZATION