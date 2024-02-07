Things to do in Chicago Feb. 8-14: The Mix
Mary Zimmerman’s ‘Magic Flute,’ a concert by Nashville’s Sarah Jarosz and the Chicago Botanic Garden’s orchid show are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
Theater
- Director Mary Zimmerman returns to the Goodman Theatre with the world premiere of “The Matchbox Magic Flute,” her miniature adaptation of Mozart’s family-friendly opera in which Prince Tamino (Billy Rude) sets out on a journey to rescue Princess Pamina (Marlene Fernandez) — the daughter of the Queen of the Night (Emily Rohm) — all with the help of a magical flute. From Feb. 10-March 10 at Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn. Tickets: $25-$90. Recommended for ages 8+. Visit goodmantheatre.org.
- Conor McPherson’s “Girl from the North Country” reimagines 20 legendary songs by Bob Dylan in a story set in 1934 Duluth, Minnesota, where wayward travelers’ lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. McPherson directs. From Feb. 13-25 at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe. Tickets: $35-$119. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- David Yazbek and Itamar Moses’ musical “The Band’s Visit,” based on Eran Kolirin’s screenplay, is the story of an Egyptian police band stranded overnight in a sleepy desert town where the musicians bring everyone together via music. The co-production with TheatreSquared is directed by Zi Alikhan. From Feb. 8-March 17 at Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. Tickets: $35-$90. Visit writerstheatre.org.
- Set against the backdrop of an accelerating climate crisis, Paul Michael Thomson’s “brother sister cyborg space” explores political divisions within families, an expanding definition of humanity and what we’ll do when time runs out. Matt Bowdren and Brittney Brown star; Terry Guest directs. From Feb. 12-March 17 at Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark. Tickets: $45. Visit raventheatre.com.
- Invictus Theatre presents “Topdog/Underdog,” Suzan Lori-Parks’ drama about two brothers locked in a lifetime of sibling rivalry and resentment. Mikha’el Amin and DeMorris Burrows star; Aaron Reese Boseman directs. From Feb. 13-March 31 at Windy City Playhouse, 3014 W. Irving Park. Tickets: $25, $45. Visit invictustheatreco.com.
- Featuring an all BIPOC cast and crew, “Black by Popular Demand” showcases new songs, sketches and improv. From Feb. 9-May 25 at The Second City, 230 W. North. Tickets: $29+. Visit secondcity.com.
- Michael Jones’ “Party at the Pantheon: A Modern Greek Stoner Comedy” is a modern take on the Greek classics. Kamille Dawkins directs. From Feb. 9-March 23 at The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard. Tickets: $25. Visit thefactorytheater.com.
- “TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody” is Brian Rasmussen and Tiffany Keane’s new musical, a comical take on the iconic “Twilight” vampire saga of Bella and Edward. From Feb. 9-March 10 at Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark. Tickets: $30. Visit otherworldtheatre.org.
- BrightSide Theatre presents a concert staging of “Chess,” Benny Andersson, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Tim Rice’s musical about two chess masters battling for the world championship and the love of one woman. Jeffrey Cass directs. From Feb. 7-18 at North Central College, 171 Chicago, Naperville. Tickets: $37. Visit brightsidetheatre.com.
- BIPOC Circus Alliance Winter Cabaret features circus and performing artists from across Chicago and the Midwest. At 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at The Actors Gymnasium, Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes, Evanston. Tickets: $25. Visit actorsgymnasium.org.
Dance
- Spain’s Compañía Nacional de Danza, led by artistic director Joaquin De Luz, a former dancer with American Ballet Theatre and New York City Ballet, makes its Chicago debut with a mixed repertory including De Luz’s “Passengers Within,” Sol Leon and Paul Lightfoot’s “Sad Case” and Nacho Duato’s “White Darkness.” At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $40+. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.
- Dance Chicago celebrates Valentine’s Day with “Dances from the Heart,” a romantic program with more than 100 performers spanning all genres of dance. Among the companies are Trinity Irish Dancers, Visceral Studio Company, Gus Giordano Company, Hip Hop ConnXion, On Broadway Dancers, Culture Shock Chicago, Footprints Tap Ensemble and many more. At 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Tickets: $25-$45. Visit northshorecenter.org.
- The Adler Planetarium joins with Action Line Productions and The Joffrey Ballet to present “Cosmic Rhythms,” a new, cutting-edge, immersive production. The film experience, projected inside the Adler’s fulldome Grainger Sky Theater, is a journey through the universe that blends dance, animation, computer-generated imagery and commentary. From Feb. 14-April 17 at Adler Planetarium, 1300 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Tickets: $15. Visit adlerplanetarium.org.
Music
- Reverie Road features Winifred Haun (fiddle) and John Williams (accordion), both co-founders of the Irish band Solas, plus Katie Grennan (fiddle), formerly of Gaelic Storm, and Utsav Lal (piano). Together they offer a mix of Irish gems as well as original songs that weave Irish roots with modern traditions. At 8 p.m. Feb. 8 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4545 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $28. Visit oldtownschool.org.
- Pianist Seong-Jin Cho joins the Chicago Symphony Orchestra to perform Beethoven’s Third Piano Concerto, a landmark piece of the composer’s dark and restless middle period. Also on the program: Kernis’ “Musica Celestis” and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 (Scottish). Gemma New conducts. At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, 10 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $45+. Visit cso.org.
- Nashville-based artist Sarah Jarosz tours behind her new album, “Polaroid Lovers,” on which she embraces a more electric sound that never sacrifices her gorgeous vocals. At 8 p.m. Feb. 13 at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport. Sold out but check resale sites. Visit thaliahallchicago.com.
- The legends of norteño music, Los Tigres del Norte, perform some of their biggest hits that celebrate Mexican culture and heritage. At 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim, Rosemont. Tickets: $39+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Laissez les bon temps rouler! Get your groove on at Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras with the infectious sounds of Big Shoulders Brass Band (7:30 p.m. Feb. 12; Space, 1245 Chicago, Evanston; $12-$18) and Lowdown Brass Band (8 p.m. Feb. 13; FitzGerald’s, 6615 W. Roosevelt, Berwyn; $20). Visit evanstonspace.com and fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.
Movies
- Enjoy the 1951 musical “An American in Paris” on the big screen as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra performs the score filled with the songs of George and Ira Gershwin. Gene Kelly stars as an American ex-GI who falls for a woman played by Leslie Caron. At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $99+. Visit cso.org.
- The Music Box Theatre and The Salt Shed team up for “Crying at the Shed,” a romantic film series including Chad Hartigan’s “Little Fish,” Michel Gondry’s “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” War Kong-wai’s “In the Mood for Love,” Wim Wenders’ “Paris, Texas” and Richard Linklater’s “Before Sunrise,” “Before Sunset,” and “Before Midnight.” From Feb. 14-16 at The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston. Tickets: $10-$35. Visit saltshedchicago.com.
- “If We Picked the Oscars” features three recent films chosen by Facets film program director Charles Coleman that he feels should also be celebrated during Oscar season: Todd H’aynes “May December” (Feb. 10-11, 17-18), Kristoffer Borgli’s “Dream Scenario” (Feb. 29, March 2-3) and Raven Jackson’s “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt” (March 9-10). Tickets: $12. Visit facets.org.
- “Moby Dick; or, The Whale” is filmmaker and visual artist Wu Tsang’s feature-length, silent film version of Herman Melville’s classic novel. Original orchestral music composed by Caroline Shaw and Andrew Yee with Asma Maroof will be performed live by the Chicago Sinfonietta. From Feb. 14-16 at Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago. Tickets: $40. Visit mcachicago.org.
Family Fun
- “The Orchid Show of Wonders” uses the nostalgia of the circus and carnivals as a backdrop for more than 10,000 fresh, vibrant blooms. The colorful orchid spectacle, now in its 10th year, also includes the Illinois Orchid Spring Show & Sale (March 9-10). From Feb. 10-March 24 at Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Rd., Glencoe. Admission: $7-$21, 2 and under free. Visit chicagobotanic.org.
- Navy Pier commemorates Black History Month with a celebration of Black art and artisans. Throughout February events include a Black Makers Market, the “Perspective” art exhibit featuring contemporary works, art workshops and more. For more information, visit navypier.org.
- The Andersonville Chamber of Commerce’s Swedish-inspired Fika Fest, features a weekend of events including a coffee and hot cocoa crawl, a puzzle exchange and more. From Feb. 9-11 in the Andersonville business district. For a full list of events, visit andersonville.org/events/fika.fest/.
- Visit Long Grove’s annual Cocoa Crawl, sip complimentary hot cocoa and enjoy horse-drawn trolley rides. Plus purchase cocoa-inspired creations at local stores and restaurants. From noon-4 p.m. Feb. 10 in downtown Long Grove, 145 Old McHenry Rd., Long Grove. Visit longgrove.org.
