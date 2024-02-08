Mike Quigley, Illinois 5th Congressional District

Mike Quigley profile About Mike Quigley Party: Democratic Elected office: U.S. Representatives District: 5 Incumbent: Yes Opponent: Jerico Matias Cruz Age: 65 Hometown: Chicago Work: U.S. House of Representative Previous political experience: Member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners, 1998–2009 Education: Roosevelt University, B.A., University of Chicago, M.P.P., Loyola University Chicago, J.D. Campaign website: quigleyforcongress.com Twitter: @RepMikeQuigley Facebook: Mike Quigley

In January 2024, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested Illinois March 19 primary races for Congress, requesting biographical information as well as their views on issues ranging from the Israel-Hamas conflict and the migrant crisis to the country’s economy. Answers have been lightly edited for typos, minor grammar and consistency in styling, but not for content or length. Age was calculated as of Feb. 6, 2024.

Voter Guide View candidate answers for the upcoming primary election on March 19, 2024 Read

Candidate Question: Israel-Hamas conflict Israel-Hamas conflict The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict remains one of America’s most pressing and difficult foreign policy challenges. What measures by Congress would you propose or support with respect to the conflict?



Mike Quigley: The conflict in the Middle East is one of the most complex foreign policy challenges of our time, and addressing it requires a nuance that is not often rewarded in today’s political climate, and an acknowledgment of generational hurts, the scope of which is difficult to comprehend. First, it is vitally important to recognize that the Hamas attack on October 7th was the largest terrorist attack in Israeli history, resulting in the deaths of thousands and the kidnapping of more than 200 civilians and soldiers. Much like the United States in the wake of 9/11, Israelis are still processing the trauma from that attack. Since that day, I have unwaveringly supported Israel’s right to defend itself. Hamas’s capability to launch attacks must be eradicated, and all remaining hostages must be returned.

As one of our closest allies and the only democracy in the region, Congress should continue providing Israel with aid to defend itself from outside threats. Simultaneously, Congress must take steps to address the unprecedented loss of civilian life in this conflict. Humanitarian aid must be provided to Gaza, in much higher numbers than it is currently, and it must enter Gaza without interference by either the IDF or Hamas.

Additionally, Congress must, in one voice, reiterate our continued dedication to a two-state solution. The language used by Israel’s far-right in recent weeks, and the recent comments by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejecting the possibility of a two-state solution are not conducive to the peace process and do not represent the interests of the vast majority of Israelis. Unfortunately, those currently in power in both Gaza, namely Hamas, and in Israel, are not acting in the best interest of their people. Hamas intentionally provoked a war with Israel explicitly to interrupt efforts at peace and they have a pattern of embedding in civilian areas, putting the people they purport to represent repeatedly at risk.

Hamas must be rooted out of Gaza for the good of all. Israel should cease the use of dumb bombs and recommit to efforts to limit the loss of civilian life. The only true path forward in this conflict is through the diplomatic peace process.

Candidate Question: U.S. support for Ukraine U.S. support for Ukraine There are growing questions about the extent to which the U.S. should continue financially and militarily supporting Ukraine in its bid to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin and his forces. Explain your viewpoint on the scale and duration of support that the U.S. should continue to provide to Kyiv, and the rationale for your position.



Mike Quigley: Congress’ support for Ukraine against Putin’s aggression ensures the continued existence of Ukraine as a sovereign, democratic nation and sends a clear message to Putin and autocrats around the world that they cannot invade a neighboring democracy with impunity. As Co-Chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, I’ve repeatedly called on Congress to continue its support against Putin’s aggression and provide Ukraine with the resources it needs to defend itself. Our aid displays our commitment to preserving democracy across the globe. Failure to continue our aid to Ukraine would be a dereliction of duty as the world’s most powerful democracy. Additionally, after World War II, the entire world vowed “Never Again.” Now is the time to live up to that credo. Putin is in the midst of trying to erase Ukraine and Ukrainians. When I visited Ukraine in 2022, I saw the mass graves in Bucha that show just how far Russia is willing to go in those efforts. We can’t let that happen.

Candidate Question: Threats to democracy Threats to democracy What do you believe is the biggest threat to democracy that America faces right now?



Mike Quigley: On January 6th, 2021, President Trump incited an attack against the U.S. Capitol and members of Congress. The aim of President Trump’s insurrection was to overturn the results of the 2020 election. A violent attempt by the head of the Executive Branch to prevent the Legislative Branch from acting freely is unacceptable. Unfortunately, we are now seeing a very real possibility that Donald Trump could once again occupy the White House. Rest assured, if he can re-capture the presidency, he will do everything in his power to never rescind that power.

However, the ongoing fight for our democracy is larger than just one man. Today, too many extremists have retreated into their corners and used social media, traditional media, and other “news” sources to silo themselves into their own false realities. The growing gap between what different groups see as the truth is creating a dynamic where compromise is more difficult than ever. This growing gap also means polarization is reaching new heights. Yesterday’s far right is now moderate, and the far right has become the ultra-far right. Some of this is embodied in ultra-conservatives increasing idolization of Hungary’s authoritarian leader, Viktor Orban. Since Orban took power in Hungary his nation has slid steadily away from democracy. Orban has attacked press freedom and rolled back democratic policies. The European Parliament even declared Hungary no longer a full democracy; instead, they are a “hybrid regime of electoral autocracy.” Conservatives have spoken positively of Orban and his policies, invited him to speak at conservative events, and expressed a desire to replicate his brand of authoritarianism. As the saying goes, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them.” Far-right Republicans are aspiring autocrats. The growing power of that wing of conservatism places our entire democracy in danger.

Candidate Question: Migrant Crisis Migrant crisis Chicago and other major cities such as New York and Denver continue to struggle with the financial burden of housing the thousands of asylum seekers being bused and flown in, largely from Texas. From the vantage point of Congress, what measures would you propose and/or support to help alleviate both the burden on these major American cities and the plight of the incoming migrants?



Mike Quigley: First and foremost, I know that our city needs more funding to help tackle this crisis. We all want our new arrivals to receive humane and appropriate receptions when they arrive, and that means we need more money to provide services. But this is a big issue that requires big solutions. Our state’s senior Senator, Dick Durbin, has been a strong voice on this issue and I have long agreed with his calls for comprehensive immigration reform. Ultimately, we have to address the root causes of migration if we want to truly tackle this issue.

Candidate Question: Immigration Fixing the immigration system Both sides of America’s political spectrum believe that the country’s immigration system is broken. What do you believe should be done to fix it?



Mike Quigley: The time for quick fixes to our immigration crisis is long past and it is high time that Congress tackle comprehensive immigration reform. That must include everything from securing our border to reforming our immigration court system to passing the Dream Act. We can do more to reduce the number of illegal border crossings that take place. Ports of entry need more financial and personnel support and agencies like Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement need help from Congress to be able to do their jobs effectively.

Immigrants who come to our country are seeking a better life and want to work and provide for their families — just like every other American. We must make that easier by improving court processing times and simplifying the work permit system. Immigrants who want to work to support their families and contribute to our economy should be able to do so. One of the first steps must be rebuilding the immigration processing system that President Trump systematically gutted during his time in office.

Critically, any immigration reform must also include addressing the root causes of migration by providing targeted aid to the nations that migrants are overwhelmingly arriving from. Until we resolve the issues in Latin America from which immigrants are fleeing, the flow to our southern border simply will not be fully resolved.

Candidate Question: Budget deficit Federal budget deficit In late 2023, the federal budget deficit stood at about $1.7 trillion. Describe what you believe are the three best ways to make a significant drawdown in the federal budget deficit. Please be specific in your answer.



Mike Quigley: I have repeatedly supported legislation that would help address our nation’s budget deficit. In 2012, I was one of only 38 members in the entire House who voted for the House version of the Simpson-Bowles compromise, the Cooper-LaTourette proposal. That was a bipartisan budget plan modeled on the deficit reduction blueprint from an Obama White House commission. While that bill ultimately did not become law, I have remained ready and willing to work with my colleagues on bipartisan solutions. I strongly supported President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which included provisions that would raise $737 billion in revenue over ten years. This would ensure that not only would the Inflation Reduction Act pay for itself, it would also end up providing the government with a $300 billion surplus. A key portion of that revenue was intended to come from improved and increased enforcement by the IRS to collect money the government is owed by long-time tax cheats. Unfortunately, repealing this portion of the law has become one of the GOP’s pet projects, hurting our nation’s efforts to address the budget deficit in the long term.

Candidate Question: U.S. economy U.S. economy Many Americans believe that the economy is not on the right track. Please describe three steps you believe the U.S. should undertake to keep inflation in check and improve its economic outlook, both short-term and long-term.



Mike Quigley: Under President Biden, the U.S. economy has seen unprecedented growth, with more jobs created in three years than any other president. The Federal Reserve’s policies have been regarded as overwhelmingly successful, threading the needle of decreasing inflation while avoiding a recession. Nonetheless, many Americans are still feeling like they are having to make tough decisions with their personal budgets. There are several things Congress and the federal government can do to keep prices low.



Energy Resiliency: As the war in Ukraine wages on, Putin has continued to try to inflict pain on the international energy market by raising prices on Russian energy. The Biden Administration has led the world in responding to the “Putin Price Hike” by finding new energy solutions that have slowed the rising cost of energy, especially at the gas pump. However, there is more work that needs to be done to diversify our nation’s energy supply so Americans have more choices and lower costs for their energy. Housing Supply: With the rise in interest rates over the past few years, the housing market has seen a shift — less housing availability leading to higher housing prices. It is critical that Congress work to address the housing crisis that is impacting so many Americans, both directly and indirectly. More affordable housing will decrease homelessness, decrease housing costs, diversify wealth, and make our communities stronger. When Democrats win back Congress in the 2024 election, I look forward to supporting funding to expand HUD programs that invest in more affordable housing. Expanding Transportation Infrastructure: Too many Americans lack access to public transportation that would save them money and time. I was proud that Congress passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021 to invest in our public transportation system. However, more must be done to connect people and places. One project in Chicago that exemplifies the benefits of public transportation is the CTA Red Line Extension project. Extending the Red Line to communities on the South Side that have long lacked adequate access to public transportation will spur economic growth and create new opportunities for many Chicagoans, especially those in low-income communities.

Candidate Question: Solving local problems Solving local problems What is the most pressing problem in your district, and what is your approach to solving that problem?



Mike Quigley: The issue that I hear from my constituents about the most is overwhelmingly crime and gun violence in our communities. The only way we can effectively tackle these issues is to pursue a comprehensive approach to violence prevention. That means ensuring that our local police and the Department of Justice have the resources they need to prosecute criminals, and simultaneously creating new options for communities when police presence is not needed. Congress must also take steps to provide communities with the resources they need to address the root causes of crime and violence. This should include increased access to affordable housing, cheaper childcare options, more equity in education, and direct financial assistance for families where necessary, among many more needs. As the leading Democrat on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development, I will do everything possible to ensure the Chicagoland area has the federal financial support necessary to tackle some of these needs.

Most importantly, Congress must take steps to address the crisis of gun violence in our communities. Put simply: it is much harder to commit violent crimes like carjackings and robberies without access to a firearm. While we took some long overdue steps last Congress with Democrats in the majority, there are still significant actions that need to be taken. I believe our next action must be to ban assault weapons and implement universal background checks.

Candidate Questions: Final pitch Final pitch Sum up why you believe you are the better candidate for this office.



Mike Quigley: It has been an honor to represent Illinois’ Fifth District in Congress. As your representative, I have utilized my position on the Appropriations Committee to bring funding home to our community and ensure that our needs are prioritized in government funding. As the highest-ranking Democrat on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development, I have been deeply focused on improving our public transportation so it works for everyone and building infrastructure for the next century. When Democrats take back the House in the 2024 election, I expect to become the Chair of that Subcommittee and be even better positioned to advocate for Chicago’s needs.